All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron was glad to see Acadie-Bathurst win the Memorial Cup. Junior hockey's top prize was one trophy that Bergeron was not able to win during what has already been an impressive playing career. "I've always kept an eye on them and how they were doing," said Bergeron referring to the Titan. "They've had some tough years in the past, but they've had a really good team now the past couple of years — so I've kept a close eye on them. It brought back a lot of memories, really, seeing them win. Really, really happy for them." He played 74 games with Acadie-Bathurst over two seasons before jumping to the NHL. Bergeron has a Stanley Cup (2011), four Frank J. Selke Trophy victories, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (2013), and the Foundational Player Award (2014). He has also enjoyed plenty of success internationally with Team Canada.

2 David Krejci Active

The Boston Bruins have received calls about the availability of David Krejci, according to Darren Dreger. Dreger added that Bruins GM Don Sweeney is reluctant to move Krejci, which isn't surprising given that he's a significant offensive threat. Krejci had 17 goals and 44 points in 64 contests in the regular season and then stepped up in the playoffs with 10 points in 12 games. It wouldn't be surprising if Boston does make a trade in the coming weeks, but the odds of Krejci being the one moved is probably not that great.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash would like to re-sign with the Boston Bruins. "I’ve been around for a while, so winning is going to be one of my top priorities," said Nash. "If they see a fit here, then I’ve truly enjoyed my two years here, it’s been awesome and I’d love to come back. I think they have one of the best teams coming up with the young players and the veteran leaders, so this has been a good fit for the last two years. We’ll see if we can figure something out." That being said, Nash might not fit into the Bruins' cap. He came with a $900K cap hit in 2017-18, but he's due for a big raise after scoring 15 goals and 41 points in 76 games this season.

4 Jordan Szwarz Active

Jordan Szwarz has inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with Boston. Szwarz can earn $650,000 at the NHL level, which matches his salary for the 2017-18 campaign. If he plays in the AHL, then his annual salary will be $350,000. He would have become an unrestricted free agent had he not re-signed. He has three assists in 12 games with Boston this season.

5 Tommy Wingels Active

Boston hasn't decided whether or not to bring back Tommy Wingels for the 2018-19 season. Wingels is pending unrestricted free agent. "Haven't decided on Tommy," said GM Don Sweeney. "We're trying to figure out - that's another right shot, so where they all fit together. But again, in a depth role, in a situation - in the right situation - he could."

6 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly will be a restricted free agent this summer. Kuraly has salary arbitration rights, but Boston GM Don Sweeney wants to work something out so that process isn't necessary. He contributed 14 points in 75 games during his first full season in the NHL.

7 Colby Cave Active

Colby Cave has been recalled on an emergency basis. Cave has played in just one game with Boston this season, while collecting 33 points in 68 matches with Providence of the AHL.

8 Ryan Donato Active

Ryan Donato will stay in the lineup for Game 5 on Sunday afternoon. Donato, who doesn't have a point in his previous two playoff outings, will skate alongside David Krejci and Rick Nash after he played mostly with Sean Kuraly and Brian Gionta on Friday night. Jake DeBrusk will start Sunday's contest on a combination with Kuraly and David Backes.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand acknowledged that his licking incidents went too far. Marchand took a lot of heat recently for licking Ryan Callahan's face and that came after a similar incident involving Leo Komarov in the first round. The NHL spoke to Marchand in response to that to let him know that his actions were inappropriate and he's now acknowledged that he's "got to cut that [expletive] out."

2 Rick Nash Active

Boston GM Don Sweeney intends to speak with Rick Nash again soon. "Rick - we're going to have follow up conversations this week," said Sweeney. "I plan to talk to them again and have a, hopefully, clear understanding of where that necessarily lands, and Rick indicated when he came to Boston that he was excited about the opportunity." He missed games at the end of the regular season because of a concussion and feels he still has more to give, which could give him another chance with Boston if the price is right. Otherwise, Nash can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

3 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk made positive strides in his rookie season and he'll be looking to improve in 2018-19. "I feel like you can always get better in certain areas. I think that my main focus this year is going to be my speed. I think that I can get faster and stronger, just stronger on the pucks," said DeBrusk. "I think that throughout the second half I was finding that, but at the same time, I know I can work on getting stronger in those areas, and just my overall game." He collected 16 goals and 43 points in 70 games during the regular season. DeBrusk added six goals and eight points in 12 contests in the playoffs.

4 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller would like to re-sign with Boston for the 2018-19 campaign. Schaller is set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $775K contract. The 27-year-old hadn't firmly established himself in the NHL going in 2017-18, but he was a steady bottom-six presence for the Bruins with 12 goals and 22 points in 82 games. He'll likely be seeking a pay raise after that campaign, so the question is if that falls into the Bruins' budget plans.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak might be back with David Krejci next year. "We had three people at the World Championships come back and said, 'Boy, Krejci and Pastrnak really played well together,' so those things filter back to the coaches," said Boston GM Don Sweeney. "We know that that's an option for us." Pastrnak has had success alongside Krejci before, but he played very well with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on Boston's dominant top line during the 2017-18 season. The Bruins may want to change things to get more depth scoring, but that may not last long if it does happen. This could be a situation worth monitoring at training camp.

2 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. The Bruins are shuffling their lineup after their disappointing effort in Game 3. Heinen and Tommy Wingels are coming out of the lineup, while Brian Gionta and Ryan Donato will be going in. Heinen has one goal and no assists in nine games this postseason. Nick Holden and Dan Vladar will also watch the game from the press box.

3 David Backes Active

The upper-body injury that David Backes sustained in Game 5 of the second round was a concussion. Backes is still feeling the effects of the concussion. He has a history of head injuries, so this news is particularly concerning. That said, the Bruins' playoff run is over so Backes has all summer to recover. Hopefully he'll be feeling normal again soon.

4 Brian Gionta Active

The Boston Bruins announced that they won't be offering a contract extension to Brian Gionta. Gionta signed with Boston in February after the veteran forward participated in the 2018 Olympics. He went on to score two goals and seven points in 20 contests with the Bruins. At the age of 39, this might be it for his playing career.

5 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari is recovering well from sports hernia surgery, according to Boston GM Don Sweeney. Acciari played through the ailment for most of the 2017-18 campaign. In 60 appearances during the regular season, he posted 10 goals and 11 points.

6 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork has undergone shoulder surgery. Bjork will need six months to recover, which means he's done for the 2017-18 campaign, but should be fine for training camp. He had four goals and 12 points in 30 games in his rookie season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug won't need surgery on his fractured ankle. Krug sustained the injury when he crashed into the boards during Game 4 of the second round. He will spend the next two months wearing a boot, but that would still give him plenty of time to get ready for the 2018-19 campaign.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy will represent Team USA in the 2018 World Championships. The Boston Bruins were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs and McAvoy has decided that he'd like to continue playing. He previously was part of Team USA at the World Championships in 2017. He recorded an assist in eight games during that tournament.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo (broken ankle) expects to be able to resume walking in about another week. Carlo said he should "absolutely" be ready for training camp. He played in 76 regular season games in 2017-18, but unfortunately wasn't an option for the playoffs.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara suffered a fractured right index finger during Game 2 of Boston's first-round series against Toronto. Chara told the Athletic that it will take six weeks to heal and he hopes it won't require surgery. The Bruins captain also said he had been playing for last eight weeks with a left shoulder injury.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid scored in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in Game 3 on Monday night. McQuiad got the Bruins on the board early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He posted three shots, two blocks and two hits in the contest despite logging just 9:18 of ice time in the match. McQuaid took a puck to the throat area, but he seemed to be OK after the contest.

6 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden is expected to replace Torey Krug (lower body) in Sunday's Game 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Krug left Friday's game in a walking boot and crutches and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Holden's only playoff appearance this season was in Game 3 of Boston first round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up a point in that game in 12:25 of ice-time.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

The Boston Bruins have signed Matt Grzelcyk to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension. The 24-year-old had three goals and 12 assists in 61 games in his first extended look in the NHL. He added one assist and a minus-2 rating in 11 postseason contests. Grzelcyk didn't look out of place with the Bruins this year and they rewarded him with a nice bump in pay. Expect him to be a regular on the blue line next season, but that doesn't mean he'll have any fantasy value.

8 Tommy Cross Active

Tommy Cross will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cross was recalled on an emergency basis because Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) was a game-time decision. With Grzelcyk in the lineup, there was no reason to play Cross, who hasn't suited up in an NHL game this year. Jordan Szwarz will also watch the game from the press box.

9 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller will be in the lineup for Game 2 against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Miller was back on the ice in the morning after he skipped Sunday's session for maintenance. He is projected to be paired with Torey Krug again.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon in Game 5. Tampa Bay handed Boston and Rask four straight losses to eliminate the Bruins in five games in the second round of the playoffs. Rask did not have a very impressive postseason, but he did give his team a chance to extend the series. Unfortunately, the Bruins were unable to take advantage.

2 Anton Khudobin Active

Anton Khudobin would like to be back with the Bruins next season. Khudobin is eligible for unrestricted free agency, but he isn't interested in testing the open market. In 31 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign, including 29 starts, he posted a 16-6-7 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.