Matthew Grzelcyk | Defenseman | #48

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 174
College: Boston University
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (85) / BOS
The Boston Bruins have signed Matt Grzelcyk to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension.
The 24-year-old had three goals and 12 assists in 61 games in his first extended look in the NHL. He added one assist and a minus-2 rating in 11 postseason contests. Grzelcyk didn't look out of place with the Bruins this year and they rewarded him with a nice bump in pay. Expect him to be a regular on the blue line next season, but that doesn't mean he'll have any fantasy value. Jun 15 - 7:43 PM
Source: Boston Bruins on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
613121521220200082.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016BOS200002000004.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8FLA1000-10000000.000
Apr 7OTT000000000000.000
Apr 5@ FLA100010000000.000
Apr 3@ TB1000-10000000.000
Apr 1@ PHI100000000002.000
Mar 31FLA101112000003.000
Mar 29TB1000-10000003.000
Mar 27@ WPG100000000002.000
Mar 25@ MIN1000-10000001.000
Mar 23@ DAL100000000006.000

PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Riley Nash
4Jordan Szwarz
5Tommy Wingels
6Sean Kuraly
7Colby Cave
8Ryan Donato
LW1Brad Marchand
2Rick Nash
3Jake DeBrusk
4Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2Danton Heinen
3David Backes
4Brian Gionta
5Noel Acciari
6Anders Bjork
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Nick Holden
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Tommy Cross
9Kevan Miller
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
3Zane McIntyre
 

 