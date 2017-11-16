Brock McGinn | Winger | #23

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal took a high stick to the mouth late in Friday's game against Washington. Luckily, Staal, who now has a five-game scoring streak, only sustained a split and bloodied lip. He did not have to leave the game, although there were only seconds left in the contest. The Hurricanes were rather upset that there was no penalty on the play.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask recorded his 20th point of 2017-18 Thursday night. Rask's point streak also reached three games with his assist in Carolina's 2-0 win against Montreal. His 20 points in 49 games though is below what we would have hoped for out of him after he finished 2016-17 with 45 points.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trevor Van Riemsdyk fired a shot on goal before Ryan banged in the rebound passed Casey DeSmith. It's Ryan's 10th goal of the season, bringing him to 24 points in 46 games so far this season. The 31-year-old forward got to the NHL late but has proven to be a useful bottom-six forward.

4 Lucas Wallmark Active

Lucas Wallmark has been called up by the Carolina Hurricanes. Wallmark has seven goals and 23 points in 26 AHL contests this season. He also has a goal in two games with Carolina.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner potted his 16th goal of the season Saturday. Skinner had been in a goal-scoring slump with only one goal in his last 11 games heading into action on Saturday. He had 37 goals last season with 17 coming in the last 19 contests. He will need another streak similar to that to get to the 30 goal mark for the fourth time in his eight year NHL career.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Aho and the 'Canes got off to a great start, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. The 20-year-old registered an assist on Brett Pesce's goal (1-0) before adding one of his own (3-0) in the final minute of the frame. Aho finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 19:06 of ice time. He now has 20 goals and 42 points in 51 games this season. That puts him on pace to score over 30 goals and 65 points.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

The Carolina Hurricanes expect to have Joakim Nordstrom back in the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames. Nordstrom missed one game due to an illness and has so far only picked up four points in 43 games. He's strictly a defensive forward with no fantasy upside.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign on Friday. Di Giuseppe's marker also proved to be the game-winner in Carolina's 4-1 victory over Vancouver. Di Giuseppe is up to nine goals in 99 career games.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen reached the 40-point milestone. Teravainen accomplished that by registering an assist in the Hurricanes' 2-1 win over Ottawa Tuesday night. He reached the 40-point milestone in 2016-17 as well, but in that season he finished with 42 points in 81 games. He should do far better this time around given that it's taken him just 50 games to get to 40 points.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams extended his point streak to three games on Thursday. Williams chipped in an assist in Carolina's 2-0 win over Montreal. That brings Williams to nine goals and 33 points in 51 contests this season. That's good for third place in the Hurricanes' scoring race.

3 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm assisted on both goals by Jamie McGinn. Lindholm is on a three game scoring streak and has 15 goals and 32 points in 55 games. He is on pace for career highs in goals and points as he had 17 goals in the 2014-15 season and 45 points last season. He is worth owning in deeper pools as he also has six goals and eight points on the power play.

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak registered an assist in the Hurricanes' 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Stempniak has three points in five games since making his season debut on Jan. 12. He was kept out of the lineup for months due to hip and upper-body injuries. Fortunately it looks like rust isn't an issue.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk extended his point streak to three games. Faulk kept the run going by registering an assist Wednesday night. He's up to three goals and 11 points in 36 contests this season. That's still a discouraging total after he surpassed the 30-point milestone in each of his previous four campaigns, but perhaps we're seeing him turn a corner offensively.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Coach Bill Peters said that the NHL game has slowed down for third-year defenseman Noah Hanifin. Hanifin was drafted fifth overall in 2015 by the Hurricanes and he was immediately put into the lineup as an 18-year-old defenseman. The blueline is a tough spot to learn, especially for teenagers but Hanifin was one of the exceptions playing at 18. After a couple of tough years, Hanifin finally broke out this season and was named Carolina's lone representative at the All-Star Game. "In the beginning, everything was fast, everything was new," Peters said. "Everything now is a little more routine and more structured and more in control. He’s better defensively. His decisions with the puck have been more consistent." Hanifin has 24 points including seven goals in 49 games and is just five points away from his career high of 29. He is a keeper in most leagues as he is only going to get better.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin scored Carolina's lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Vegas on Sunday. Slavin has four goals and 13 points in 47 games this season. The 23-year-old's production has taken a hit from last year's 34-point campaign.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Pesce's tally came off a one-timer from the point. His goal at the 2:43 mark of the second period gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at the time. The blue liner finished the night with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 21:04 of ice time. This was his first goal of the season. The 23-year-old has 10 points in 43 games this season. He's a good player, but he won't carry any fantasy value going forward. Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina in this one.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury is expected to be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. This will be the second straight game that he watches from the press box. He has no goals and six assists in 43 games this season. Fleury has good long-term upside, but he doesn't have an ounce of standard fantasy value right now.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. He has no goals and one assist in 19 games this season. It's the seventh time in nine games that he'll watch from the press box.

8 Roland McKeown Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that Roland McKeown has been recalled from the AHL. McKeown played two games with the Hurricanes earlier in the year, picking up two assists but averaged less than 10 minutes a game. He has some upside but should not be owned in any fantasy formats. The 22-year-old has 13 points in 37 games with the Charlotte Checkers.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. After losing his last two starts, Ward returned to his winning ways on Saturday. His record improves to 16-7-3 with a 2.59 GAA and a .913 save percentage.