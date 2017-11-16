Player Page

Brock McGinn | Winger | #23

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (47) / CAR
Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.
McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season. Feb 10 - 11:40 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
551011211201100198.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR21314-14100000025.120
2016CAR577916-1160001174.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 10COL120220000015.400
Feb 9VAN100000000002.000
Feb 6PHI1000-20000000.000
Feb 4SJ1000-15000002.000
Feb 2DET100000000002.000
Feb 1MON110110000003.333
Jan 30OTT100000000004.000
Jan 25@ MON1000-30000000.000
Jan 23@ PIT1000-10000001.000
Jan 21VGK1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Derek Ryan
4Lucas Wallmark
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Phil Di Giuseppe
5Brock McGinn
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Justin Williams
3Elias Lindholm
4Lee Stempniak
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Roland McKeown
G1Cam Ward
2Scott Darling
 

 