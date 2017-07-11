Connor Brown | Winger | #12

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews had a great rookie season, while being rewarded with the Calder Trophy, and coach Mike Babcock expects him to continue to get better. "He really improved his 200-foot game last year, more and more pace," said Toronto's bench boss. "He's gotten way better without the puck so he has the puck more He can play against everybody. He's got a lot of growth options." Babcock added that Matthews "wants to be one of the best players in the game" and after he netted 40 goals last season it appears that he is well on his way to achieving that standard.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri didn't think his hip-check on Alex Ovechkin in Game 5 was dirty. "It’s not like I stuck my knee out or got my arms high or anything like that," Kadri said, per the Toronto Sun. "It happened pretty quick. I thought it was okay. Glad he came back, but he was running around a little bit when he came back so he must have been fine." Ovechkin was forced to leave the game late in the first period, but he returned in the second frame. You can watch the hit by clicking the link below.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak is unlikely to be dealt to the Rangers, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. Brooks speculated earlier this month that the Rangers may be interested in acquiring the Maple Leafs center, but Bozak's $4.2 million cap hit is an issue. New York would need to buy out Marc Staal by Thursday's deadline, but there is "zero indication" that will occur.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moore had 11 goals and 25 points in 82 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He'll provide the Maple Leafs' with a veteran presence on the fourth line. This is his second stint with Toronto as he previous played with them in parts of 2007-08 and 2008-09. He had 16 goals and 55 points in 101 contests with the Maple Leafs.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith has inked a one-year contract worth $650,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith skated in 36 games with the Leafs this season and he chipped in four points. He is expected to be exposed in the expansion draft by Toronto.

6 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier is expected to need six months to recover from a leg injury sustained on Saturday. Gauthier has been playing for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL playoffs. Based on that timetable, he'll miss training camp and the start of the 2017-18 campaign. It's an unfortunate setback for the 22-year-old forward because he may have been able to earn a roster spot with the Leafs out of training camp. He had two goals, three points, and 23 penalty minutes in 21 NHL games this season.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk tallied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals. He got his second goal of the playoffs during a second-period power play. Van Riemsdyk has generated three points over four games in the series.

2 Patrick Marleau Active

Jason Demers never thought Patrick Marleau would leave the San Jose Sharks. Demers and Marleau spent six years together in San Jose from 2009-10 to 2014-15. "That was crazy," Demers, now with the Florida Panthers, told NHL.com. "For him to make that decision, I know him well personally and I know that was probably the biggest decision of his career. I don't think anybody understands on the outside how big of a decision that was for him. … In my head, after talking to him a little bit, I thought he was going to stay, but I think him and his family discussed it and I think it's going to be a great thing for him." Marleau signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman may not play with Auston Matthews as much as he did last year. Hyman spent the vast majority of the 2016-17 season playing on a line with Matthews and William Nylander, but the arrival of Patrick Marleau could change that. "Wherever you play, there is enough ice time for everybody," said Hyman. "It's good to have this problem, because it means you have a lot of good guys and a lot of depth." The 25-year-old had 10 goals and 28 points in 82 games last season. Hyman might be a candidate for a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown if he doesn't stick with Matthews.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin hopes to stay with the Maple Leafs even though he could be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft. "I haven't thought too much about it," Martin said. "You go where life takes you. I think it's going to be a good place to play hockey, whether I end up there or not. I hope I stay in Toronto. I love it there." Marin inked a four-year, $10 million contract with Toronto as a free agent prior to the 2016-17 season.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo is glad that he's still a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Vegas expansion draft, Leivo wasn't sure if he was going to be on his way out of Toronto, but the Leafs decided to protect him. "Young guys are fighting for spots, but I feel it’s like that every year here," Leivo said. "As you get older, you realize what’s at stake and you want to make the most of the chance. We have a group who built a lot of chemistry last year. Even when I wasn’t playing, they were still great to me and when I got in, I felt like I hadn’t missed a game. Hopefully this season is even better. They knew I did well last year and I think Mike (Babcock) was excited to give me another shot." The 24-year-old put up 10 points in just 13 games last season.

6 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr's left arm is in a cast after he blocked a shot with his hand on Wednesday night. He had four hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:44 of ice time against Columbus during his first game with the Maple Leafs. Fehr probably won't be available to play on Thursday versus New Jersey, but he is expected to rejoin the team in Toronto after he stayed in Columbus overnight for treatment.

7 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen knows it will be tough to crack the Leafs' roster this season. "This is a new year and I just start from the same spot as everyone else," said Kapanen. "It’s going to be a tough camp, but I’ll be ready for it. Anything can happen, but I just want to stay healthy this year and be a better player. It’s always tough (to win a spot), especially now that we have a good group of guys. It’s going to be a challenge. (Workouts) have been high tempo and some guys can really play." Kapanen had 43 points in 43 AHL games last season. He also registered one point in eight games with the Maple Leafs.

8 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul took a team physical after the Leafs' campaign and didn't pass it. Lupul hasn't played since February 2016 when he had sports hernia surgery. He's entering the final season of his five-year, $26.25 million contract, but it's not clear if there's any chance of him being available at any point during the upcoming campaign.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner played in the World Hockey Championship to gain experience for a prolonged season. He feels the experience gained at the tournament will be beneficial going into his sophomore season. "I want to make sure my body is ready play through a long season," Marner said. "That was one of the reasons to go the world championship, to make sure my body is able to play for a month longer. It wasn't easy, the teams were hard to play against, they all had great players . . . You're not playing against Stanley Cup teams but they were very good-calibre teams. It was important for me to go there and make sure my body could take it." The 20-year-old forward finished second on Team Canada in scoring with four goals and eight assists, while being named one of the club's top players.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander was named the tournament MVP at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Sweden won the gold medal over Canada on Sunday. Nylander finished the tournament with seven goals and 14 points in 10 games. The 21-year-old forward spent some time at center on the world stage, but the Leafs still intend for him to play on the wing next season. That should work out just fine for Nylader if he continues to play alongside Auston Matthews.

3 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored a goal in Toronto's 4-2 win versus Buffalo on Monday night. He opened the scoring in the first period, which started a barrage of three goals in 43 seconds for the Leafs. Komarov has been red hot lately with three goals and four assists in the past seven games.

4 Connor Brown Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Connor Brown to a three-year, $6.3 million contract. Getting Brown for an annual average value of $2.1 million is a pretty good deal. He was the final restricted free agent the Leafs had left to sign. Brown scored 20 goals and 36 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in 2016-17 (his first full NHL season). The 23-year-old was productive last season, but don't be surprised if he doesn't hit the 20-goal mark again in 2017-18. Toronto is just over $4.5 million over the salary cap, but they'll go under the cap when they place Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton on injured reserve.

5 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

6 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner has been soaking up minutes for Toronto in the playoffs. The Leafs and Capitals have played three straight overtime games, so Gardiner leads the postseason in average ice time per match at 31:03. Gardiner said he hasn't had any trouble finding energy because it's the playoffs. "Jake's got elite hockey sense, can skate and pass and think the game real well," said coach Mike Babcock. "He does some things sometimes that you don't know what he's doing, but it has a way to work out for Jake. He's been a real effective player for us. He plays a ton of minutes and makes good plays and he's plus all the time." Gardiner has one goal, one assist and a plus-3 rating in the series versus the Capitals.

2 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly is slated to be paired with Ron Hainsey this season. Hainsey was signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this summer after he won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh. "We feel Rielly's a real, real good player," said coach Mike Babcock. "We want him to be upper echelon in the League so we needed a partner for him." Babcock also intends to have Nikita Zaitsev play alongside Jake Gardiner again.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev reportedly received a two-year, $11 million offer from the KHL's CSKA Moscow before he re-signed with Toronto. Zaitsev made the transition from the KHL to NHL in 2016-17 and went on to record four goals and 36 points in 82 contests as a rookie with the Maple Leafs. He signed a seven-year, $31.5 million extension with Toronto so he won't be playing in the KHL anytime soon, but this report just goes to illustrate the kind of leverage he might have had during the negotiating process.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

The Maple Leafs have signed Ron Hainsey to a two-year, $6 million deal. Hainsey will essentially replace Matt Hunwick, who signed with the Penguins, as the team’s number six rearguard and will provide veteran leadership from the back end. With only 17 points in 72 games, Hainsey is not a fantasy factor.

6 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin is OK to play in Game 4 on Wednesday night, according to coach Mike Babcock. He appeared to be hurt on Monday after Washington's Tom Wilson fell on the back of his leg. Marincin missed some time at the end of the match as a result. He was a key player in Toronto's penalty kill in Game 3's 4-3 comeback win.

7 Andreas Borgman Active

Toronto has inked Andreas Borgman to a two-year, entry-level contract. Borgman was the SHL's rookie of the year after he posted five goals, 15 points and a plus-23 rating in 45 games for HV71. He also had 10 points in 14 playoff games en route to the league championship.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen's 34 saves were not enough to prolong the Maple Leafs season on Sunday night against Washington. Andersen played another terrific game, holding Washington's top line scoreless and putting the Leafs in a position to win yet again. Marcus Johansson, however, had other plans as he scored late in the third period to erase Toronto's 1-0 lead and then he popped in the overtime winner. Andersen finishes the postseason with two wins, one regulation loss and three overtime losses along with a .915 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.