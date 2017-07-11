Player Page

Roster

Connor Brown | Winger | #12

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (156) / TOR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Connor Brown to a three-year, $6.3 million contract.
Getting Brown for an annual average value of $2.1 million is a pretty good deal. He was the final restricted free agent the Leafs had left to sign. Brown scored 20 goals and 36 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in 2016-17 (his first full NHL season). The 23-year-old was productive last season, but don't be surprised if he doesn't hit the 20-goal mark again in 2017-18. Toronto is just over $4.5 million over the salary cap, but they'll go under the cap when they place Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton on injured reserve. Aug 26 - 9:57 PM
Source: Leafs PR on Twitter
More Connor Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8220163631024104139.144
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR7156-201301011.091
2016TOR8220163631024104139.144
Connor Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Connor Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Connor Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Connor Brown's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Dominic Moore
5Ben Smith
6Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Eric Fehr
7Kasperi Kapanen
8Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Leo Komarov
4Connor Brown
5Nikita Soshnikov
6Nathan Horton
D1Jake Gardiner
2Morgan Rielly
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Ron Hainsey
6Martin Marincin
7Andreas Borgman
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 