Elias Lindholm | Winger | #16

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 192
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Elias Lindholm's points streak has reached 10 games.
Lindholm picked up an assist on Saturday and now has 10 goals and 42 points in 63 games this season, his best year in four NHL seasons. The winger was drafted fifth overall in 2013 and it seems he has been in the league so long that it's hard to believe that he is only 22. Do not forget about him next season. Mar 26 - 7:22 AM
Source: Raleigh News & Observer
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
63103242-31418140139.072
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CAR5891221-1444300270.129
2014CAR81172239-2314411004170.100
2015CAR82112839-2324214003176.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25@ NJ101110000003.000
Mar 23@ MON1101001000011.000
Mar 21@ FLA101102000002.000
Mar 19@ PHI1112100100011.000
Mar 18NAS1101-10001003.333
Mar 16MIN101110000002.000
Mar 14NYI110100000005.200
Mar 13@ NYI101122000002.000
Mar 11TOR101100000004.000
Mar 9NYR101112010001.000

