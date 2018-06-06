Player Page

Roster

Chris Tierney | Center | #50

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (55) / SJ
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Tierney has signed a two-year, $5.875 million contract with the San Jose Sharks.
Tierney had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 20 in case the two sides couldn't reach an agreement before then. This is a big raise over his previous salary of $735,000, but that makes sense given that he scored 17 goals and 40 points in 82 games last season. Jul 18 - 12:14 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
More Chris Tierney Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
821723400834222118.144
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014SJ 4361521361300148.125
2015SJ 7971320-16201010296.073
2016SJ 80111223061011290.122
2017SJ 821723400834222118.144
Chris Tierney's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Tierney's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Tierney's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Chris Tierney's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Pavelski
2Logan Couture
3Chris Tierney
4Dylan Gambrell
5Joe Thornton
LW1Evander Kane
2Tomas Hertl
3Timo Meier
4Brandon Mashinter
5Rudolfs Balcers
RW1Joonas Donskoi
2Kevin Labanc
3Melker Karlsson
4Marcus Sorensen
5Barclay Goodrow
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Justin Braun
4Brenden Dillon
5Joakim Ryan
6Dylan DeMelo
7Tim Heed
8Radim Simek
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 