Chris Tierney | Center | #50

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski contributed two assists in Saturday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Pavelski had a nice night and was a big part of San Jose's three-goal second period that saw them score their first goal of the series and take their first lead. Pavelski finished the night with five shots on goal and 32:07 of ice-time, by far the most ice-time for any forward on both teams. He has one goal and seven points through six post-season games so far.

2 Logan Couture Active

The San Jose Sharks have confirmed that Logan Couture has inked an eight-year contract extension. San Jose didn't disclose the financial terms, but based on a previous report the contract is worth $64 million. He recorded 61 points in 78 games last season, including a career-high 34 goals. This new contract won't begin until 2019 because Couture still has a season left on his five-year, $30 million deal that he signed back in June 2013. "Logan is a difference maker and has the proven ability to elevate his game when his team needs him the most," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "His leadership, on and off the ice, combined with his high skill level and hockey sense make him a crucial component to this team's success. We're thrilled that Logan has made this long-term commitment to the team and to the community."

3 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney has signed a two-year, $5.875 million contract with the San Jose Sharks. Tierney had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 20 in case the two sides couldn't reach an agreement before then. This is a big raise over his previous salary of $735,000, but that makes sense given that he scored 17 goals and 40 points in 82 games last season.

4 Dylan Gambrell Active

Dylan Gambrell will make his NHL debut Tuesday night. Gambrell signed with the Sharks last week and he has served as a healthy scratch for the last few games.

5 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton said his surgically-repaired knees are feeling strong. Thornton signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Monday and is hoping to play a full season after being limited to 47 contests in 2017-18. "I'm way further along because [when I injured my left knee two years ago,] that was just a summer of rehab and then, boom, I'm back on the ice," Thornton said. "And I felt great, to be honest with you...I've been rehabbing [my right knee] since February. So, it feels great and feels strong as of this moment. I've still got another two months to get it stronger, which is a good feeling." If he can stay healthy, then it's still possible for Thornton to contribute 50-60 points next season.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane feels comfortable with the San Jose Sharks. "The one thing about this team, this group and this organization is they allow you to be yourself," Kane said. "They embrace you for who you are and it’s a very unselfish group that makes it super-easy to come into and mesh well with." Kane had some issues along the way with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, so finding a team he could mesh is likely of great value to him. Kane said he wanted to stay with the Sharks and demonstrated that by signing a seven-year, $49 million contract.

2 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl's recently signed four-year contract reportedly comes with a $5.625 million annual cap hit. Hertl had 22 goals and 46 points in 79 games in 2017-18, but he's hoping to find another level this season. "I think I took another step [in the playoffs], but I'm not done," Hertl told reporters. "I think I can still be a little bit better player and show I can score more goals and be even better for [the] team." Sharks GM Doug Wilson seems to share that optimism about Hertl's future as he noted that the team feels "that he is just starting to hit his prime."

3 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to Vegas in Game 3. Meier opened the scoring 6:59 into the second period with a power-play tally. He has one goal and one assist in three games during San Jose's second-round series versus the Golden Knights. Meier has five points, including five helpers, through seven playoff matches this year.

4 Brandon Mashinter Active

Brandon Mashinter has been called up by San Jose. Mashinter has seven goals and 18 points in 41 games with San Jose's AHL affiliate this year. The Sharks also brought up Tim Heed, who has sat often as a healthy scratch lately.

5 Rudolfs Balcers Active

Rudolfs Balcers has been summoned from the AHL. Balcers has 14 goals and 33 points in 47 minor-league games this campaign. He didn't see any action with the Sharks during his last NHL stint.

RW 1 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi was dealing with hip and foot injuries during the postseason. Donskoi was unable to play in Game 3 against Vegas during the second round and now we know why. He returned for Games 4, 5 and 6 of the series. Donskoi concluded the playoffs with two goals and two assists in nine appearances. He notched 14 goals and 32 points in 66 contests during the regular season.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has earned an assist in each of the last two games. Labanc had a helper on Tomas Hertl's game-tying goal in Game 3 versus Vegas on Monday night. He has contributed four assists in his first seven NHL playoff appearances.

3 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson is on a three-game point streak. Karlsson kept that going by registering an assist in the Sharks' 2-1 victory over Anaheim in Game 4 Wednesday night. He traditionally hasn't been a significant offensive contributor, particularly in the playoffs, but he certainly helped out in the first round. The Sharks will now rest before their second round series against Vegas.

4 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorensen scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Sorensen opened the scoring with a beauty, as he collected the puck down low before skating into the slot and beating Marc-Andre Fleury. The 26-year-old has been a surprise contributor for the Sharks this postseason. After scoring just five goals and seven points in 32 games during the regular season, Sorensen has already found the back of the net four times in eight games during the playoffs. Joonas Donskoi, Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski also found the back of the net for the Sharks in this one. This best-of-seven series is tied up at two. Game 5 will be played in Vegas on Friday night.

5 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow will start Monday night's game as the third-line center. Goodrow made his NHL playoff debut Saturday in Game 2 against Vegas. He had two shots in 16:22 of ice time. Goodrow is slated to play with Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns was playing through a neck/back issue during the playoffs. Burns registered three goals and seven points in 10 postseason matches after he had 12 markers and 67 points in 82 contests during the regular season. He will use the summer to recover.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic will join Canada for the World Hockey Championship, which is already underway in Denmark. San Jose was eliminated from the playoffs this past Sunday by Vegas, but Vlasic clearly wants to continue playing before entering the off-season.

3 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun is expected to be in the lineup on Monday in Game 3 against Anaheim. Braun blocked a shot in the final minute of Game 2, but he was back on the ice for the morning skate and he is poised to play Monday night.

4 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon contributed two assists in a 4-0 win versus Vegas in Game 4 on Wednesday. Dillon is up to four assists in eight playoff games this year. He's never been much of an offensive contributor in the postseason before as he has no goals and seven assists in 40 career games.

5 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan will draw into the Sharks' lineup for Game 4 on Wednesday. Ryan was called a game-time decision by Sharks coach Pete DeBoer, but Ryan confirmed that he will be playing Wednesday night. He's expected to take the place of Paul Martin on a defensive pairing with Brent Burns.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo has signed a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks. DeMelo is staying with the Sharks despite not getting a qualifying offer from the team and becoming an unrestricted free agent. "Dylan proved last season that he's ready to be a full time NHL player and really blossomed towards the end of the year and into the playoffs," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "His skating ability and strong play in both ends make him a valuable part of our blue line. He's extremely popular with his teammates and we are excited to have him back with our team." He had no goals and 20 assists in 63 games last season.

7 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed may have the inside track on San Jose's sixth defense spot for the 2018-19 campaign. Heed has only appeared in 30 NHL games over the last two seasons. The Sharks chose not to give Dylan DeMelo a qualifying offer and he doesn't appear to be in the team's plans anymore. His departure could create a competition for San Jose's seventh defense spot and move Heed up.

8 Radim Simek Active

Radim Simek has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks. Simek was coming off a one-year deal and would have been a restricted free agent this summer. He had seven goals and 27 points in 67 AHL contests this season. "Radim became a very important part of the Barracuda defensive core this past season and showed his ability to mix stay-at-home, physical edge with his ability to jump up into the play," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "One of our organization's strengths is our depth on the blueline and Radim is certainly a key piece of that group going forward."

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones had a .895 save percentage in the second round versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Jones was human in the second round after giving up only four goals in four games against the Ducks in the first round. He struggled against the Golden Knights but a lot of that has to do with the speed and transitional game of Vegas. Jones ended the playoffs with a 6-4 record as well as 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage.