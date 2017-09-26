Hunter Shinkaruk | Winger | #49

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Agent Allan Walsh has vehemently denied a rumor that Jonathan Drouin sustained a knee injury playing summer hockey. Walsh said that Drouin is 100 percent healthy. The 23-year-old forward, who is projected to play center again in 2018-19, had 13 goals and 46 points in 77 games last season. Drouin feels more comfortable going into his second campaign with Montreal and will look to improve.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault has signed a three-year, $9.249 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Danault had eight goals and 25 points in 52 games last season. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled on July 20, so Montreal and Danault were coming on the deadline to agree to terms in order to avoid getting the arbitrator involved.

3 Jesperi Kotkaniemi Active

Jesperi Kotkaniemi says he's feeling stronger on the ice these days. Kotkaniemi picked up a pair of assists during a preseason game over in Finland late last week. "It was a great feeling to get my game face on again," said Kotkaniemi. "It was fun to get on the ice and play with the guys. I enjoyed that very much. I felt a bit stronger, like I had more power in my body. It was a better feeling on the ice than last season, I think." The 18-year-old has a chance to crack the Canadiens' lineup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up back in Finland for at least one more season.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose has signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. De La Rose was a restricted free agent. He had four goals and 12 points in 55 contests last season.

5 Byron Froese Active

The Montreal Canadiens will scratch Byron Froese tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Habs are making a small swap of Froese for Mike McCarron on the fourth line. Carey Price in goal will be the only other change.

6 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec's one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens comes with a base salary of $2.25 million. Plekanec can earn an additional $1.25 million in bonuses. He's returning to Montreal after being a rental acquisition by the Toronto Maple Leafs down the stretch of the 2017-18 campaign. "Having my home here was part of the decision but you can’t base the decision just on that," said Plekanec. "A big part of the decision was I wanted to get back to the playoffs. I think the future is pretty good. There are a lot of good draft picks, young guys coming up. There’s a lot of talent and the experience they had last year will make them better. I believe this thing can turn around quickly and we’ll be back in the playoffs."

7 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput hopes to land a spot with the Canadiens out of training camp. "My mindset is to try and make this team. I want to play for the Canadiens. That's my main goal. That's what I'm working towards," said Chaput, who was born in Montreal. "I'm going to go out there and try to play my best. That's what I always try to do, work as hard as I can and try to fit my way in." He notched 17 goals and 42 points in 55 games for the AHL's Utica Comets last year. Chaput also appeared in nine NHL outings with Vancouver, but he didn't post a point.

8 Michael McCarron Active

Michael McCarron has been assigned to Laval of the AHL. McCarron registered his first point of the season in 18 games Saturday night, with an assist, in Montreal's regular-season finale against Toronto. He also had four penalty minutes in 10:33 of ice time.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

There were some rumors that Max Pacioretty may sit out Montreal's training camp, but it appears those rumblings are unfounded. Pacioretty and the Canadiens may be heading for a messy divorce, but he should be at training camp if he isn't traded before then. There has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding the Montreal captain and according to some reports it nearly happened at the 2018 NHL Draft.

2 Max Domi Active

Max Domi could be a fit alongside Jonathan Drouin this season. They played for Canada together at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. "[Drouin] is a good buddy," Domi said. "When you play with someone like that, you keep in contact and you're always cheering them on. Super skilled, great guy off the ice, great teammate. It's going to be fun whether we play together or not." He is eager to bounce back in 2018-19 with his new team after struggling for the past two seasons.

3 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen was disappointed with his performance in 2017-18. "Of course I had high expectations of myself, but didn't work out as well as I thought," said Lehkonen. "It was a tough year for the team and myself. We just got to learn from this year and start working on next year." He registered 12 goals and 21 points in 66 appearances after he had 18 markers and 28 points over 77 matches during his rookie campaign. Lehkonen believes he can get back on track next year.

4 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against Toronto. Hudon played in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, but he'll sit this meaningless game tonight. He'll finish the season with 10 goals and 30 points in 72 games. Byron Froese will take his spot in the lineup.

5 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Deslauriers' first goal gave the Habs a 1-0 lead in the opening period, while his second made it 3-2 for the Canadiens in the middle frame. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 12:19 of ice time. The 27-year-old had a pretty impressive year by his standards, as he's up to 10 goals and 14 assists in 57 games this season. By comparison, he had no goals and two assists in 42 games with Buffalo last year. Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal on Thursday.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher had nothing but positive things to say about his new teammate Max Domi. "He plays extremely hard, he competes hard, but he's a pass-first kind of guy. It was shocking at times, the way he sees the game," Gallagher said of Domi. "If you're out on the ice with him, you have to be ready to shoot the puck, because he's looking to feed his linemates, which is always nice to play with." Gallagher and Domi won gold at the 2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship. Considering they have some history together, we wouldn't be surprised to see Domi placed on a line with Gallagher to open training camp. Despite the down year overall, Domi did finish with 19 points in his last 22 games, something the Habs will be hoping he could translate over a whole season. Gallagher was Montreal's most productive forward in 2017-18 with 31 goals and 54 points.

2 Paul Byron Sidelined

Paul Byron underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Byron is expected to need six months to recover, so he may not be ready to play when the 2018-19 campaign begins. He was not 100 percent at the end of the year, but played in all 82 contests. He finished the season with 20 goals and 35 points.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia has inked a one-year, $1.85 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. This deal makes Armia's scheduled arbitration hearing on July 25 moot. He scored 12 goals and 29 points in 79 contests with Winnipeg in 2017-18. The Canadiens acquired him on June 30th.

4 Andrew Shaw Sidelined

Andrew Shaw will be kept busy during his recovery from knee surgery after he became a father recently. Shaw posted a photo on Twitter Monday of him and his wife, Chaunette Boulerice, and their new baby girl, Andy. The Canadiens forward underwent knee surgery on April 25 and he was given a timetable of at least six months. It's probable that he won't be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

5 Nikita Scherbak Active

Nikita Scherbak (concussion) didn't make the trip to Detroit. Scherbak should not be expected to play Thursday night after he suffered a concussion on Tuesday. It's unlikely he will be back for Saturday's regular-season finale against Toronto.

D 1 Shea Weber I.L.

Shea Weber has undergone surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee. Weber is expected to miss the next five to six months after he had the procedure on June 19, which translates to him being projected to miss roughly the first half of the 2018-19 campaign with a return possibly by mid-December. It has to be difficult news for Montreal and Weber to swallow after he was limited to just 26 games last season. "We were very disappointed to learn that this knee injury will extend Shea's recovery period. Unfortunately, this is out of our control and we have to fully trust the medical group in these situations. We are confident that his recovery will go as scheduled and that Shea will return to action as soon as possible," said Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Petry scored a power-play goal in the last minute of regulation when his shot went off a Maple Leafs player and into the net. The Habs blue liner finished the game with an even rating, three shots on goal and one blocked shot in 21:46 of ice time. Petry finishes the year with 12 goals and 42 points in 82 games this season. The 30-year-old struggled at times this season, but he managed to be one of the better players on the blue line after Shea Weber went down in December.

3 Victor Mete Active

Victor Mete wants to follow in the footsteps of Toronto rearguard Morgan Rielly. "I love watching Morgan Rielly. I think I style my game after him — or try to anyway. I was able to see Rielly live, so it was really good," said Mete "He's a really good skater. He has great offensive and defensive instincts. His ability to jump into the play and be that fourth man in makes their attack that much better." He also admires that even though Rielly isn't the most physical defender, the Leafs defender doesn't shy away from contact. Mete didn't have a goal and he was credited with just one hit in 49 appearances during his rookie season. Rielly scored two goals as a rookie in 2013-14 and now he's coming off a 52-point performance. Mete will look to continue his development this season and it won't be long before he's a key defender on the Canadiens.

4 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Benn was also scratched in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old has four goals, 15 points and a minus-2 rating in 76 games this season. Byron Froese will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Karl Alzner Active

Montreal GM Marc Bergevin said he has no plans on buying out any of his players this off-season. This doesn't come as a surprise but many fans had been looking into what it would look like to use a buyout on the remaining four years of Karl Alzner's deal. The Habs currently have just over $14 million in cap space to re-sign pending RFAs Daniel Carr, Jacob De La Rose and Phillip Danault as well as make a potential splash in free agency or via another trade.

6 David Schlemko Active

Updating a previous item, David Schlemko is out of Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury. Schlemko had one goal and four assists in 37 games with the Canadiens this season. He will be replaced by Jordie Benn.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Xavier Ouellet to a one-year/two way contract. Ouellet will get $700,000 in the NHL and $275,000 in the AHL but has been guaranteed $325,000 next season. He had seven assists in 45 NHL games last season with Detroit so as you can see, he has no fantasy value.

8 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Reilly has picked up a respectable seven assists in 15 games since joining the Canadiens in February, but that's not enough to keep him on the ice. David Schlemko, who is coming back from an injury, will take his spot in the lineup. Byron Froese and Kerby Rychel are also expected to watch the game from the press box.

9 Noah Juulsen Active

Coach Claude Julien has liked what he's seen from Noah Juulsen. "The best way for players to get better is to help themselves," said Julien. "In (Juulsen's) case, I think he's got a great attitude. He's a smart player, skates well enough. He's been good, but you can see that at times he's learning from his mistakes. There's still some mistakes made out there by our young players that you hope down the road will minimize itself and we'll be better for it." Juulsen has skated in 10 games with the Canadiens this year and could become a regular blueliner for the team next season. However, he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price might become the winningest goaltender in Montreal Canadiens history during the 2018-19 season. Price is currently third on the list with 286 victories, but Patrick Roy (289) and Jacques Plante (314) are within reach. Of course, Price would have to stay healthy to have a shot at setting the franchise mark this year. The 31-year-old had a disappointing season in 2017-18, as he had a 16-26-7 record, a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage. The Canadiens need him to bounce back in a big way if they're going to have any shot at making the postseason.