Player Page

Roster

Hunter Shinkaruk | Winger | #49

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 181
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (24) / VAN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Montreal Canadiens signed Hunter Shinkaruk to a one-year, two-way contract.
He'll earn $650,000 at the NHL level and $80,000 in the minors, but he's guaranteed to make $105,000 overall. The Canadiens acquired Shinkaruk in a trade with the Calgary Flames earlier today, and they didn't waste any time getting him under contract. Shinkaruk scored 17 goals and 32 points in 63 games in the AHL last season. Aug 20 - 3:09 PM
Source: NHL.com/Canadiens
More Hunter Shinkaruk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAL8213-421100012.167
2016CAL7011-32000005.000
Hunter Shinkaruk's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Hunter Shinkaruk's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hunter Shinkaruk's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Hunter Shinkaruk's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Jesperi Kotkaniemi
4Jacob De La Rose
5Byron Froese
6Tomas Plekanec
7Michael Chaput
8Michael McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Max Domi
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Charles Hudon
5Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Paul Byron
3Joel Armia
4Andrew Shaw
5Nikita Scherbak
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Victor Mete
4Jordie Benn
5Karl Alzner
6David Schlemko
7Xavier Ouellet
8Mike Reilly
9Noah Juulsen
G1Carey Price
2Antti Niemi
 

 