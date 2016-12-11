Johnny Gaudreau | Winger | #13

All Positions

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored a goal on the powerplay in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. After a slow start to the season, Monahan has been red hot lately. The goal pushes his point streak to nine games, totalling 11 points during that span. He now has 10 goals on the season, with his latest tally being assisted by Kris Versteeg and Johnny Gaudreau. If someone dropped Monahan in your league after his slow start, we highly recommend picking him up off the waiver wire.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored a goal in Calgary's 4-2 win over Arizona on Monday. Backlund has six goals and 16 points in 34 contests in 2016-17. That puts him on pace to have a 39 point season, which is a fair expectation for him.

3 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan had a goal and two assists Sunday in an 8-3 win over Anaheim. Stajan has not been a point producer but is up to three goals and 10 points this season with a plus-five rating in 28 games. He should not be on your radar.

4 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton, Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Wotherspoon will each be scratched Friday night against Columbus. Hamilton has posted just one point during his 16 games of action thus far, while Hathaway has managed four points in his 15 games. Which unfortunately mark well their potential fantasy value.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau failed to score a single point in Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, which snapped an eight-game streak in which he scored at least one. Gaudreau made three shots on goal against the Sharks and that was his average during the eight-game streak. He has been slipping slightly throughout this period, however, with goals in three consecutive games on either side of his late-November injury. Following that streak, he recorded two assists in back-to-back games, and then had only one assist in each of his latest three contests. Gaudreau has recorded a negative +/- in his last four games.

2 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett scored the only goal for the Calgary Flames as they lost a 4-1 contest to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. Bennett’s goal came early in the third period as the Flames already faced a four-goal deficit and it briefly gave the team a little hope. Matthew Tkachuk earned his 12th assist with Dennis Wideman getting his seventh helper on this goal. The most positive aspect of this goal was that is snapped a three-game point-less streak for Bennett.

3 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk had an assist in Calgary's 4-1 loss to San Jose on Tuesday. Tkachuk has six goals and 18 points in 31 games in 2016-17. He currently ranks sixth in the rookie scoring race.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bouma missed 16 games because of a shoulder injury between Nov. 6 and Dec. 6, but he had suited up in each of Calgary's last four games. He has one goal and two assists in 17 games. Freddie Hamilton and Tyler Wotherspoon will serve as scratches as well.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik grabbed a turnover 49 seconds into overtime and scored the game winning goal in the Calgary Flames 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday night. Frolik snagged the puck center ice and broke out in front of the defense before riffling a shot over Mike Smith’s glove. Frolik’s sixth goal of the season gives him sole possession of the top spot for the Flames as Johnny Gaudreau has been inactive with an injury. Matthew Tkachuk earned the Flames other goal to tie the contest 1-1 in the third.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer drew first blood Wednesday night, but it was not enough to stem a 6-3 loss of the Calgary Flames to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brouwer’s power play goal was the sixth consecutive game in which the Flames scored a goal with the man advantage, but it was not supported with enough offense later in the game. After earning this point, the Lightning scored five unanswered goals. Brouwer’s goal snapped a three-game streak in which he failed to score a single point.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg scored at the 12:25 minute mark of the third period for what became the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Calgary Flames over the Arizona Coyotes. Versteeg also had an assist on Troy Brouwer’s goal 20 seconds into the same period. This was Versteeg’s fifth goal of the season and ninth assist, but he has been much more fantasy relevant in recent games than that suggests. Versteeg has now scored 10 points in his last 10 games and should be on most rosters Tuesday night as the Flames visit the San Jose Sharks.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson picked up another helper during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars. Chiasson now has a goal and three helpers over his last two games during the mini-streak. For the season he has five goals and 11 points through 29 games.

5 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland is expected to play Tuesday after he hurt his hand Sunday against Anaheim. He logged just 42 seconds of ice time in that contest. Ferland is projected to play with Matt Stajan and Garnet Hathaway.

6 Garnet Hathaway Active

Calgary has taken Garnet Hathaway out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Hathaway got ice time in Calgary's previous six contests. He has three points and 31 penalty minutes in 14 games this season.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano registered an assist in a 3-2 shootout win versus the Blackhawks Monday night. The shootout lasted seven rounds, though Giordano had an opportunity to end it in the sixth and fell short. He has a goal and five points in seven contests in 2016-17.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie notched a goal and an assist in Sunday night's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. The 26-year-old now has three points in his past two games and seven in 24 contests throughout this season.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano have been paired up for 15 games and have meshed well over that span. Hamilton and Giordano have been defensive partners before with less success. "It’s just timing," said Hamilton. "(We were paired) together right at the start of last year. There were so many different things going on. Obviously now it’s totally different situation. I don’t think you can compare it to the start of last year. It’s totally different now." Hamilton has four goals, 11 points, and a plus-14 rating over that 15-game span. That's effectively erased his rough start to 2016-17 as he now has 17 points and a plus-five rating in 31 contests.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman will tag in for Jyrki Jokipakka against the Rangers on Saturday. This will be the veteran defender's first game since Nov. 1st. Wideman has four points with eight hits and nine blocks thus far in only eight games.

5 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

6 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka and Mark Jankowski will be scratched against the Bruins on Friday. Jokipakka has played just once over the last two weeks, giving his 13 games and three points total for the season. Meanwhile, Jankowski has three goals and 12 points in 13 games for AHL Stockton.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland (undisclosed) might miss Calgary's season finale on Saturday. Calgary has already been eliminated from the playoffs anyways, but it would be unfortunate to have Engelland's season end with him on the sidelines given how hot he's been lately. He has two goals and five points in his last five games after recording seven points in his first 64 contests.

8 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Kulak has been scratched in five consecutive games now. The 22-year-old has three assists in 15 games this season. Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson recorded his third straight loss as the Calgary Flames dropped a 4-1 contest to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This is also the third straight game in which Johnson recorded a save percentage of less than .900 after giving up four goals on 29 shots against the Blue Jackets on Friday and four goals on only 21 shots against the Lightning (in two periods of play) on Wednesday. It is difficult to write him off completely, however, because of his six-game winning streak that precedes this slide.