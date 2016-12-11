Player Page

Johnny Gaudreau | Winger | #13

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 157
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (104) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Johnny Gaudreau failed to score a single point in Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, which snapped an eight-game streak in which he scored at least one.
Gaudreau made three shots on goal against the Sharks and that was his average during the eight-game streak. He has been slipping slightly throughout this period, however, with goals in three consecutive games on either side of his late-November injury. Following that streak, he recorded two assists in back-to-back games, and then had only one assist in each of his latest three contests. Gaudreau has recorded a negative +/- in his last four games. Dec 21 - 2:05 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2571522-1101700166.106
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CAL1101100000011.000
2014CAL802440641114813004167.144
2015CAL79304878420615006217.138
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20@ SJ1000-10000003.000
Dec 19@ ARI1011-10010003.000
Dec 16CLM1011-20010002.000
Dec 14TB1011-20010002.000
Dec 10WPG102210010003.000
Dec 8@ ARI102210010002.000
Dec 6@ DAL111210010003.333
Dec 4ANA111220000004.250
Dec 2MIN000000000000.000
Nov 30TOR000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Matt Stajan
4Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Sam Bennett
3Matthew Tkachuk
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
5Micheal Ferland
6Garnet Hathaway
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Ladislav Smid
6Jyrki Jokipakka
7Deryk Engelland
8Brett Kulak
G1Chad Johnson
2Brian Elliott
 

 