Andreas Athanasiou | Winger | #72

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (110) / DET
Latest News

Recent News

For the second consecutive game, Detroit's Andreas Athanasiou scored an overtime goal.
The Red Wings' forward notched his 18th goal of the season Monday night to give Detroit a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Carolina. Athanasiou got the game-winning goal Sunday in the Wings' 3-2 OT win against the Minnesota Wild. Athanasiou also picked up an assist Monday on the second of Anthony Mantha's two goals. Mantha netted back-to-back goals in the second period, giving him 18 on the season. Tomas Tatar also scored for the Wings, his 23rd. Gustav Nyquist picked up two assists, his 31st and 32nd. Mar 27 - 10:16 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
59171027-92813002111.153
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DET379514150010153.170
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 26MIN110100000012.500
Mar 24TB1000-17000000.000
Mar 21@ MON1000-10000003.000
Mar 20BUF100000000002.000
Mar 18COL1011-10010001.000
Mar 16@ ARI102200020004.000
Mar 15@ COL110110000003.333
Mar 12NYR1000-10000003.000
Mar 10CHI110102000003.333
Mar 8@ BOS1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Frans Nielsen
3Dylan Larkin
4Luke Glendening
5Tomas Nosek
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Darren Helm
3Anthony Mantha
4Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Justin Abdelkader
4Riley Sheahan
5Johan Franzen
6Joe Vitale
D1Mike Green
2Danny DeKeyser
3Jonathan Ericsson
4Xavier Ouellet
5Niklas Kronwall
6Ryan Sproul
7Nick Jensen
8Dan Renouf
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
 

 