C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Zetterberg opened the scoring at the 8:03 mark of the second period. The goal was the 325th of his career, which moved him into sixth in franchise history. Zetterberg is now just 10 goals away from tying Ted Lindsay for fifth on the Red Wings list. The Red Wings captain has 16 goals and 61 points in 73 games this season.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen scored Detroit's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to New York on Sunday. Nielsen now has 14 tallies this year with 31 points in 64 games. The 32-year-old was held pointless in his previous five games.

3 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin's strong March continued during Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche. He collected both a goal and an assist in the match for his second two-point effort of the month. In nine games this month he has three goals and nine points. He has 15 goals and 27 points in 68 games this season.

4 Luke Glendening Sidelined

Luke Glendening suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings have already ruled out his return. They'll probably provide an update on his status after tonight's game. We'll consider Glendening day-to-day for now.

5 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Carolina. He's coming out of the lineup because Darren Helm (knee) is ready to make his return. Nosek has no points in four games this season. Niklas Kronwall will miss the game due to injury.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar has 10 goals in his last 17 games. Tatar is making up for lost time as he's now up to 22 goals and 40 points in 74 games this season. The 26-year-old finished with 21 goals in 2015-16, though he'll still finish behind his career high of 29 goals set in 2014-15.

2 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm (lower body) will suit up in Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Helm has missed each of the last four games because of a knee injury. He's skating on Detroit's fourth line with Luke Glendening and Drew Miller. Helm has eight goals and five assists in 42 games. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha feels he learned his lesson from being a healthy scratch twice earlier this month. "He just wants me to bring it every night, and that is, basically, what I need to learn," Mantha said referring to coach Jeff Blashill. "We have been working on it for years now, even when I was playing in (Grand Rapids), we were talking about it. It's just something that needs to come into my mind and be an automatic instinct for me to move my feet as hard as I can and do the little details." Mantha didn't have a point in six outings prior to scoring the game winner against Montreal on Tuesday night.

4 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller and Brian Lashoff will be scratched against the Coyotes on Thursday. Miller has posted five goals and six points along with 34 blocks and 54 hits in 42 games this season. Lashoff has posted no points with four blocks and eight hits in five games.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist registered an assist in Friday's 2-1 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nyquist picked up the primary helper on Henrik Zetterberg's goal in the second period. The Red Wings forward is up to 10 goals and 28 assists in 67 games. Nyquist has seen his offensive numbers decline in each of the last two seasons.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

For the second consecutive game, Detroit's Andreas Athanasiou scored an overtime goal. The Red Wings' forward notched his 18th goal of the season Monday night to give Detroit a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Carolina. Athanasiou got the game-winning goal Sunday in the Wings' 3-2 OT win against the Minnesota Wild. Athanasiou also picked up an assist Monday on the second of Anthony Mantha's two goals. Mantha netted back-to-back goals in the second period, giving him 18 on the season. Tomas Tatar also scored for the Wings, his 23rd. Gustav Nyquist picked up two assists, his 31st and 32nd.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader got the first goal of Tuesday's match against Montreal just 53 seconds into the game. Detroit got a power play very early in the contest and Abdelkader cashed in on his chance in front of the net. The Red Wings didn't score again until late into overtime when Anthony Mantha potted the game winner. Abdelkader has generated seven points in his last 11 outings.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan is slated to play alongside Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou. He is getting Thomas Vanek's spot after Vanek was moved to Florida at the trade deadline. Sheahan has no goals and nine assists in 59 games this season. Coach Jeff Blashill is hopeful that the offense will come with Nielsen and Athanasiou as linemates.

5 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

6 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green continued to pick up points during Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche. He collected his 20th assist of the season, giving him 31 points in 60 games thus far. He also has two assists and three points over his last two games.

2 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. DeKeyser's shot from the point with under 30 seconds remaining bounced a few times before making its way into the net. The goal gave Detroit a late 5-4 lead and they never looked back. "(Zetterberg) did a good job of winning the draw," DeKeyser said. "It hit a couple of guys going to the net. You just try to throw it on net." DeKeyser has three goals and eight points in 51 games. He has no value in standard leagues.

3 Jonathan Ericsson I.L.

Jonathan Ericsson has been lost the Red Wings for the rest of the season has he prepares to undergo wrist surgery next week. He'll need 12 weeks to recover, putting his return well into the playoffs. With Detroit unlikely to be playing in May, his season is over. Ericsson had nine points, 36 blocks, 63 PIMs and 86 hits in 51 games this season, while averaging 19:13 of ice time per game.

4 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up a pair of helper during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The young defender now has eight points in 39 games so far. Through 70 games in his short career Ouellet has just 14 points.

5 Niklas Kronwall Sidelined

Niklas Kronwall has a knee injury. Kronwall will miss Monday's game as a result. Dan Renouf has been called upon to make his NHL debut in Kronwall's absence.

6 Ryan Sproul I.L.

The Red Wings placed Ryan Sproul (knee) on injured reserve. He has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sproul posted a goal and seven points with 12 hits and 14 blocks, while averaging 15:09 of ice time per game over 27 games.

7 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen has inked a two-year, $1.625 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer. This deal represents a raise from his current $587,500 annual cap hit. He has three goals and eight points in 27 contests in 2016-17.

8 Dan Renouf Active

Dan Renouf will make his NHL debut on Monday. Renouf has three goals and 15 points in 58 AHL games this season. He is drawing in because Niklas Kronwall has a knee injury.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek made 39 saves in regulation and overtime before he and his Detroit teammates edged the Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime in Carolina Monday night. Mrazek has a tough season but he was sharp on this night and improved his record to 17-20-8. His goals-against average stayed under 3.00, but barely at 2.99. His save percentage in 47 games this season is .902.