Brendan Leipsic | Winger | #9

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 179
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (89) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Los Angeles has claimed Brendan Leipsic off waivers from Vancouver.
It was expected that Leipsic would be claimed, as he is capable of contributing some offense. The Kings also claimed Nikita Scherbak off waivers recently, as the team tries to inject some scoring into the lineup. Dec 3 - 12:07 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
17235-1020200136.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR6123-120100111.091
2017VAN5851722-4140000195.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 1DAL000000000000.000
Nov 29VGK1000-30000001.000
Nov 27LA100000000001.000
Nov 24@ LA100000000001.000
Nov 23@ SJ100000000003.000
Nov 21@ ANA000000000000.000
Nov 19WPG000000000000.000
Nov 17MON100000000001.000
Nov 15@ MIN1000-10000002.000
Nov 13@ NYI111200010006.167

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Adrian Kempe
4Nate Thompson
LW1Ilya Kovalchuk
2Alex Iafallo
3Carl Hagelin
4Kyle Clifford
5Brendan Leipsic
6Austin Wagner
RW1Dustin Brown
2Tyler Toffoli
3Trevor Lewis
4Jonny Brodzinski
5Michael Amadio
6Nikita Scherbak
7Matt Luff
8Sheldon Rempal
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Dion Phaneuf
5Derek Forbort
6Oscar Fantenberg
7Paul LaDue
G1Jonathan Quick
2Jack Campbell
3Cal Petersen
 

 