All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar picked up two assists in a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Kopitar has now picked up seven points in his last four games, and has had multi-point efforts in his last three games. The Slovenian's four-game point streak is his longest this season. Kopitar assisted on both Kings goals in regulation, coming from Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter. He's becoming a must-start in most leagues.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter had a hand in both Los Angeles Kings goals in a 5-2 loss to his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday night. Carter has five points in nine career games against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team that drafted him in 11th overall in 2003. He scored a second period marker before assisting on Ilya Kovalchuk's own later in the period. Carter now has three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

3 Adrian Kempe Sidelined

Adrian Kempe was unable to play Sunday after taking part in the pre-game skate. It was the first game of the season that Kempe was forced to miss with the undisclosed injury. "We’ll have to evaluate him again here tonight," coach Willie Desjardins said. "I thought he might go. Obviously he’s close, but we’ll have to evaluate him again." Kempe has three goals and seven points in 26 games and scored on Friday in the Kings previous game.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson scored his first of the season Saturday. Thompson, as have most Kings, has struggled to find the back of the net this season but finally found paydirt against the Predators Saturday. It was also his first point of the season. Needless to say, he has no fantasy value.

LW 1 Ilya Kovalchuk Sidelined

Ilya Kovalchuk (ankle) will miss about four weeks. Kovalchuk underwent an ankle bursectomy procedure Sunday morning. He will miss his second straight game on Sunday night.

2 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. Iafallo has been fairly quiet this month with three goals and no assists in 13 contests. That leaves him with five goals and 10 points in 24 contests this season.

3 Carl Hagelin I.L.

Carl Hagelin (knee) has been given a four-to-six week timeline for his return. Hagelin had an MRI on Monday and was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings. His timeline would put his expected return date anywhere between the end of December and the start of January.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford has been issued a $4301.08 fine by the NHL. Clifford was punished for kneeing Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway during Thursday's game. Clifford is making $1.8 million in 2018-19 ($1.6 million cap hit), so he should be fine.

5 Brendan Leipsic Active

Los Angeles has claimed Brendan Leipsic off waivers from Vancouver. It was expected that Leipsic would be claimed, as he is capable of contributing some offense. The Kings also claimed Nikita Scherbak off waivers recently, as the team tries to inject some scoring into the lineup.

6 Austin Wagner Active

Austin Wagner will get back in the fold on Monday night following his five-game stint in the minors. "We would like to be a quicker team, so he's a guy that can come in and give us some quickness," said coach Willie Desjardins. "Luff came up and showed he can play. I think young guys are more able to step in the lineup now than they used to be, so I think he's a guy that maybe can give us a little bit of energy." He is slated to play on the fourth line and Michael Amadio will be scratched.

RW 1 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown is on a three-game goal scoring streak. Brown is up to eight goals and 13 points in 15 contests this season. He missed the start of the campaign due to a broken finger, but since returning he's shown that his 61-point comeback campaign in 2017-18 wasn't an anomaly.

2 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Toffoli picked up a turnover in the neutral zone, made a great move at the Chicago blue line before his shot went off 'Hawks defenseman Duncan Keith and into the net. This was the Kings forward's first point in four games. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and three takeaways in 19:28 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to five goals and five assists in 18 games this season. Ilya Kovalchuk and Anze Kopitar both scored in the shootout to give the Kings a much-needed victory.

3 Trevor Lewis I.L.

Trevor Lewis (foot) has been placed on injured reserve. Lewis is retroactive to Nov. 16 when suffered a fractured foot at a Kings' morning skate. He is listed as week-to-week.

4 Jonny Brodzinski I.L.

Jonny Brodzinski's upper-body injury is reportedly related to his shoulder. As previously reported, Brodzinski was hurt during Thursday's preseason contest. He's listed as being out indefinitely, which unfortunately interrupts his fight to make the Kings' opening game roster and might end up ending his training camp opportunity altogether.

5 Michael Amadio Active

Michael Amadio has been summoned from the minors. Amadio has one goal in 13 games this season with Los Angeles. The Kings put Carl Hagelin on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

6 Nikita Scherbak Active

Los Angeles has claimed Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal. Scherbak was unable to crack Montreal's roster this season and got hurt during his AHL conditioning assignment. He has five goals and seven points in 29 career NHL appearances.

7 Matt Luff Active

Matt Luff scored on a beautiful deke for his third goal in eight games this season. Luff had a clear-cut breakaway and the undrafted winger made no mistake in tying the game at 2. Luff has been a pleasant surprise in the early going with four points in eight games but we cannot recommend him as he is seeing third line minutes at this time. Drew Doughty scored the Kings first goal of the contest.

8 Sheldon Rempal Active

The Los Angeles Kings have summoned Sheldon Rempal. Rempal has no points in three games with Los Angeles this season. At the AHL level, he has eight goals and 19 points in 14 contests.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty scored his second of the season Saturday. It was a power play effort for the defenseman who has struggled as his team is the worst in the NHL. The 2017-18 Norris Trophy winner has 13 points in 22 games and is a minus-nine after scoring 60 points last season.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored the only Los Angeles Kings goal in a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Muzzin had gone nine games without recording a point before Thursday night's goal, his first of the season. Unfortunately for him and the Kings, it was only bit of offense they could muster. The Kings have now lost to the Wild for the second time in two weeks.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez scored a goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The game was scoreless deep into the third period when the Kings won a faceoff that Martinez scored on after taking a feed from Jake Muzzin. It’s Martinez’s second goal of the season, giving him nine points in 27 games this season. Kyle Clifford added a goal into an empty net.

4 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf became the 326th player in NHL history to play in 1,000 games Saturday. The defenseman was the 21st player to be wearing a Kings uniform when accomplishing the feat. Phaneuf is having a tough go of things this season with only one assist in 19 games as well as a minus-19 rating. He has no fantasy value at this time but congratulations are in order for the feat.

5 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played on Saturday for the first time in the pre-season. Forbort finally got into some practices with contact this past week and was in the lineup Saturday. "It’s at rough game for him I think coming in, but I think it’s good that he got in a game," coach John Stevens said. "You can practice as hard as you want and get back in a game, but the fact that it’s his first game after a long time off, and I didn’t think the team was very good around him, so that probably made it a little worse for him. But, I think it’s good that he got in a game." Forbort could be the top pairing with Drew Doughty and that would bolster his limited fantasy value in traditional pools.

6 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Oscar Fantenberg is not expected to suit up on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers. This will mark the third straight game that Fantenberg sits. Michael Amadio will also sit.

7 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. LaDue has one goal in five games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar. Trevor Lewis (foot) will also miss the game.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick stopped all 35 shots he faces in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Tonight, was Quick’s second start since returning from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. He looked solid, earning himself both his first victory and shutout of the season. The veteran goaltender will see his record improve to 1-4-1 with a 3.49 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage.

2 Jack Campbell I.L.

Jack Campbell (knee) has been moved to injured reserve. Campbell is slated to miss four-to-six weeks because of a meniscus tear in his knee. He will undergo surgery to repair the damage.