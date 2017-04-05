Player Page

Roster

Jon Gillies | Goalie | #82

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 223
College: Providence
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (75) / CAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Calgary Flames will have Jon Gillies make his NHL debut on Thursday.
Gillies, 23, has a 2.95 GAA and .909 save percentage in 38 AHL games this season. He's with the Flames because Chad Johnson is sidelined. Apr 6 - 3:42 PM
Source: John Shannon on Twitter
More Jon Gillies Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2Dougie Hamilton
3T.J. Brodie
4Michael Stone
5Dennis Wideman
6Matt Bartkowski
7Deryk Engelland
8Ladislav Smid
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
3Jon Gillies
 

 