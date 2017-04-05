Jon Gillies | Goalie | #82

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan is on a three-game point streak. Monahan kept that run going with an assist in the Flames' 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday. He has 26 goals and 57 points in 77 games this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund potted his 20th goal of 2016-17 in a 3-2 overtime win against Detroit on Friday night. It's his second straight 20-goal campaign, but he accomplished the feat much faster this year. Backlund leads the Flames in scoring with 46 points in 65 games. He provided Calgary with the winning goal in the extra session on Friday.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett has only 12 goals and 25 points in 78 games this season. Bennett was actually benched for a game back in January but that really did not seem to help the fourth overall pick in the 2014 Draft. He is still only 20 and could use a good playoff performance to boost his confidence as he has not had a good season offensively.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will draw into the lineup on Tuesday against the Capitals. It's his first game since Feb. 18th versus Vancouver. Through 22 games Hamilton has a goal and 38 hits to his credit.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will be in the lineup on Thursday night versus Los Angeles. He has contributed one assist in two appearances with the Flames this season. Lazar hasn't seen much action since he was acquired from Ottawa, but his lone point did come against the Kings.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau recorded an assist in Calgary's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles Wednesday night. Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games. He has 17 goals and 59 points in 67 games this season.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk has completed his two-game suspension for elbowing Drew Doughty. Though not guaranteed, Tkachuk will probably be back in the lineup on Saturday now that he's eligible. He has 13 goals, 46 points, and 96 penalty minutes in 68 games this season.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Michael Ferland picked up his second multi-point game of the season during Monday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche. The youngster notched both a goal and an assist, giving him 15 goals and 24 points on the year. Both are career highs as well.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Wednesday marked Lance Bouma's 300th career game. "It’s an accomplishment, for sure, but I’m just looking forward now. Obviously, to get to 300 is nice, but I just want to keep on going and keep trying to help this team win, because it’s been a lot of fun right now," Bouma said. The 27-year-old had a minus-one rating and a shot on goal in 11:16 minutes of play in his milestone game. He has three goals and seven points in 57 games this season.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored one goal and had an assist as the Flames downed the Jets 3-0 Saturday night. Frolik’s 15th goal of the season came at the 12:09 mark of the second. His assist to Mikael Backlund was part of the game winning effort. Frolik is riding a four-game streak in which he has scored at least one point.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer is heating up for the Flames at just the right time. He picked up his 13th goal of the season during Monday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche, giving him three goals over his last four games. Can never have too many well-playing forwards going into the playoffs.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg scored two power play goals in the Flames' 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Sunday. Versteeg is heating up and now has four points in his last two games. The veteran has 15 goals and 35 points in 67 contests so far this season.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson registered an assist in the Flames' 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Chiasson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 72 contests, which puts him ahead of the curve compared to 2015-16 when he finished with 14 points.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano's next goal will be significant. It will be his 100th in a Flames' uniform. When he scores it, he will become only the fourth Calgary defenseman in team history to notch 100 goals. The others: Al MacInnis (213), Gary Suter (128) and Paul Reinhart (100). It will be a nice accomplishment for Giordano.

2 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton scored the only Flames goal as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Kings Wednesday night. Hamilton put the Flames on the board early. He scored at the 3:04 mark of the first and gave Calgary the lead for nine minutes before the Kings scored four unanswered goals. This was the 13th goal for the defenseman, but only his second point in the last five games.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

TJ Brodie notched his 25th assist of the season during Monday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche. The tally also gives him 31 points in 76 games this season, and it's his fourth straight season with as many points.

4 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone is ready to return from his upper-body injury. Stone was sidelined in three consecutive games. That's less time missed than originally feared though. "Just him returning … it's a good sign," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We thought it would be a lot longer. Right from the get-go, after the first two days, we knew he was coming along quickly."

5 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman is projected to lead a cast of scratches for Sunday's match with the Ducks. He's expected to be joined by Curtis Lazar, Freddie Hamilton and Rasmus Andersson, each of whom have become accustomed to watching the Flames play from the press box. Of them, only Wideman has posted much fantasy value. He has four goals and 17 points with 60 hits and 68 blocks in 55 games thus far.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski's first goal in a Calgary uniform was a big one as it sent the game into overtime. Bartkowski's goal tied the game with St. Louis at 2. The Flames eventually won it in overtime on Sean Monahan's goal but the move to ink Bartkowski to a two-way deal in mid-February paid dividends on Saturday. Bartkowski has little fantasy value but he had some on Saturday. He has only a goal and two points in 17 games this season.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott faced only 19 shots and gave up three goals in 54:41 minutes of ice time as the Flames lost 3-1 to the Ducks. Chad Johnson had to leave due to injury, so Elliott's projected night off was ended early. He took the loss to the match to drop his record to 26-17-3 on the season.

2 Chad Johnson Sidelined

Chad Johnson sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He stopped the only shot he faced in 5:19 of ice time against the Ducks. Johnson has returned to Calgary for further evaluation, Jon Gillies is up with the big club to back up Brian Elliott.