Nikita Zadorov | Defenseman | #16

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF
Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov will miss the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury.
The season of misery just keeps on going for Colorado. Not only have they been horrible on the ice, but they can't seem to catch any breaks either. The injury occurred during Monday's practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games. Feb 20 - 7:22 PM
Source: Colorado Avalanche on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5601010-20730200061.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013BUF7101-44000004.250
2014BUF6031215-10512300152.058
2015COL22022-5120000018.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 19TB1000-12000001.000
Feb 17@ CAR1000-10000003.000
Feb 16@ BUF100000000003.000
Feb 14@ NJ100000000000.000
Feb 12@ NYI1000-22000003.000
Feb 11@ NYR1000-10000001.000
Feb 9PIT1000-12000001.000
Feb 7MON100022000002.000
Feb 4WPG101127000001.000
Feb 1@ LA1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Jarome Iginla
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Nikita Zadorov
3Francois Beauchemin
4Patrick Wiercioch
5Mark Barberio
6Fedor Tyutin
7Cody Goloubef
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 