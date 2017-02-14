Nikita Zadorov | Defenseman | #16

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 Avalanche loss on Sunday. Duchene helped the Avs earn a point on the evening, scoring a tying goal with 42 seconds remaining in the third period before Jonathan Drouin won it in overtime. Duchene now has 16 goals and 36 points this season in 52 games.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored his first goal since Dec. 8th in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It'd been 23 games since the pivot lit the lamp, and he had just two assists in that span as well. Soderberg now has five goals and 11 points in 49 games this season.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko scored his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season, but his efforts fell short as the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks in OT on Saturday. This marks his first goal since a tally in a loss to the Stars on Dec. 29. He's been on a bit of a hot streak lately overall, however, as he now has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests. He now has 15 points in 41 GP in 2016-17, barely managing more than one SOG per game (50 in those 41).

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell racked up 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles. He dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb just before the two-minute mark of the first period. Mitchell was coming to the defense of teammate Rene Bourque, so he got an extra minor for instigating and 10-minute misconduct. He was scratched on Saturday and has one goal in 40 games this season.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored the first goal of the night for Colorado as they lost 4-2 to the Rangers Saturday. This was the fourth consecutive game in which Landeskog earned a point. He had two against The Canadiens on Tuesday. His productivity was somewhat limited overall, as his goal was earned with only two shots.

2 Rene Bourque Sidelined

Rene Bourque is on the mend from a head injury. However, he won't travel with the team on Friday. Bourque could still be ready to play during Colorado's road trip, though. He hasn't played since Feb. 1 because of the injury.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto was fine to play on Thursday night. He was hit in the leg by a shot from Montreal's Shea Weber on Tuesday, but he didn't miss any additional playing time. Nieto logged 17:54 of ice time against Pittsburgh.

4 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne put an end to his infamous 41-game goal drought on Sunday with Colorado's only marker in a 5-1 loss against the Islanders. Colborne netted a hat trick in the first game of the year, and four months later he finally has his fourth goal of the season. It's his first point since Oct. 20, a span of 39 games. At this rate, Colborne should score his next goal during the 2017-18 season, but we hope this could spur a turnaround.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen suited up in his 100th career game Thursday night. He became the fifth Norwegian-born player to reach that mark. The 26-year-old has 16 career points, including five this season.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon ended his eight-game goal drought during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. The tally gives the All-Star 12 goals and 34 points in 49 games this season. During the goal drought however, MacKinnon picked up four assists.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen scored a goal in Colorado's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Rantanen has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 52 contests this season.

3 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla gave his traded value a bit of a boost with a goal during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It's the future Hall of Famer's seventh goal of the season, giving him 14 points through 49 games.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie scored a goal in Friday night's 2-1 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Barrie opened the scoring at the 13:48 mark of the first period. It was Barrie's first goal since Jan. 2. He's up to four goals and 24 points in 48 games in 2016-17. Of all the Avs defensemen, Barrie has the most fantasy upside.

2 Nikita Zadorov Sidelined

Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov will miss the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury. The season of misery just keeps on going for Colorado. Not only have they been horrible on the ice, but they can't seem to catch any breaks either. The injury occurred during Monday's practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

3 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francios Beauchemin added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It's the veteran defender's 10 assists of the season, giving him 12 points through 48 games thus far.

4 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Friday. Wiercioch has suited up just five times this month. In 46 games he has accumulated three goals and 11 points along with 21 PIMs, 40 hits and 46 blocks.

5 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered a game-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Buffalo. Barberio has received plenty of ice time since being claimed off waivers from Montreal earlier this month. He played a season-high 23:59 in tonight's loss. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues, but he's proven to be a solid pickup for Colorado.

6 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin will play in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tyutin was a game-time decision because of a groin injury, but it looks like he's healthy enough to suit up.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard stopped 37 of 40 shots, but the Avalanche fell 3-2 in overtime against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Pickard earned his team a point, closing the door enough to allow the Avs to tie the game in the final minute before the overtime loss. The 24-year-old falls to 10-18-2 with a 2.91 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

2 Jeremy Smith Active

Jeremy Smith will get another start soon, according to coach Jared Bednar. His next game action could come as early as Friday night against Carolina. Colorado dropped a 2-0 contest to Buffalo on Thursday, so Smith may play the second game of the back-to-back situation. He made 37 saves on 40 shots in a 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday in his first NHL start. Stay tuned.