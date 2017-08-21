Player Page

Alexander Kerfoot | Center

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 153
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (150) / NJD
College free agent Alex Kerfoot has opted to sign with the Colorado Avalanche, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.
Kerfoot was reportedly deciding between the Rangers, Canucks and a mystery team. Now we know that the mystery team was the Avalanche. It's an interesting decision. The Avalanche were the worst team in the NHL last season, but that means that there should be a decent opportunity for the 23-year-old to make the roster as soon as this season. Kerfoot had 16 goals and 29 assists in 36 games with Harvard last season. He has some long-term potential, but don't expect him to have much fantasy value in 2017-18. Aug 23 - 2:07 PM
Source: Darren Dreger on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Tyson Jost
3J.T. Compher
4Carl Soderberg
5J.C. Beaudin
6Rocco Grimaldi
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Sven Andrighetto
3Colin Wilson
4Matt Nieto
5Gabriel Bourque
6A.J. Greer
7Rene Bourque
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Nail Yakupov
5Joe Colborne
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Mark Barberio
5Anton Lindholm
6Andrei Mironov
7Chris Bigras
8Nicolas Meloche
9Duncan Siemens
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 