Markus Granlund | Center | #60

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (45) / CAL
Markus Granlund has signed a one-year, $1.45 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
Granlund is coming off a rough campaign where he had eight goals and 12 points in 53 contests. This new deal can be seen as a show-me contract as he needs to prove to the Canucks that he is worthy of a long-term investment. He does have potential and it will be worth keeping an eye on him in 2018-19. Jun 22 - 2:15 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
538412-1082120193.086
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CAL721320001009.222
2014CAL4881018-4161100165.123
2015VAN476410-4140011156.107
2016VAN69191332-191434003122.156
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ EDM000000000000.000
Apr 5ARI000000000000.000
Apr 3VGK000000000000.000
Mar 31CLM000000000000.000
Mar 29EDM000000000000.000
Mar 27ANA000000000000.000
Mar 25@ DAL000000000000.000
Mar 23@ STL000000000000.000
Mar 22@ CHI000000000000.000
Mar 20@ VGK000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Elias Pettersson
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Jussi Jokinen
5Brendan Leipsic
6Brendan Gaunce
7Darren Archibald
RW1Brock Boeser
2Sam Gagner
3Jake Virtanen
4Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 