C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin's time on the wing was short-lived on Wednesday night. Drouin was back at center midway through the second period and Jacob De La Rose was dropped down to the fourth line. Drouin's three-game point streak came to an end in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston. He has disappointed this season with six goals and 21 points through 40 matches.

2 Phillip Danault Sidelined

Phillip Danault has been suffering concussion-like symptoms. A timetable for Danault's return is uncertain at this time. He won't play Monday night after he was hit in the head by a shot from Boston's Zdeno Chara on Saturday.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils. Linemate Charles Hudon won a puck-battle along the boards against three Devils players before dishing it over to Plekanec, who beat Cory Schneider in the extra frame. The goal was the veteran's first in 17 contests. Plekanec now has four goals and 14 points in 32 games. Head coach Claude Julien still relies on him to play heavy defensive minutes, but it's become abundantly clear that Plekanec doesn't have much left in the tank offensively. Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens in this one.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose didn't last long in Montreal's top-six forward group. De La Rose started Wednesday's game between Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, but seven minutes into the second period he was back on the fourth line. The 22-year-old forward has only one goal and three helpers in 26 games this season.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty found the back of the net in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. Pacioretty has now scored a goal in four consecutive games. The Canadiens captain tied the game at four with his power play tally at the 13:01 mark of the third period. Pacioretty finished the night with a minus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 20:44 of ice time. He has 12 goals and 25 points in 44 games this season. Nicolas Deslauriers, Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Canadiens in the loss.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk picked up a pair of assists in Monday's 5-4 OT loss to the Islanders. Galchenyuk assisted on goals by Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty (power play) to rally the Canadiens from a 4-2 deficit. He has earned two goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak. Galchenyuk also had five shots, but he finished with a minus-3 rating.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron is projected to play center on Monday night. Montreal has holes up the middle with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw out due to injuries. He will fill in for Danault, so he is slated to play between Max Pacioretty and Charles Hudon.

4 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon will skate on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk. It's an interesting line combination for head coach Claude Julien to go with because none of these three players are known for their defensive awareness. Still, the talented trio should be able to generate scoring opportunities for the Canadiens. Hudon has four goals and 11 assists in 39 games this season.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. Carr has three goals and seven assists in 14 games this season, but he's now been scratched in three straight games. Byron Froese and Joe Morrow will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers will sit out on Saturday. He will be joined by Brett Lernout who will sit as David Schlemko is healthy enough to play. Just an FYI as Deslauriers plays on the fourth unit. He has four goals and seven points in 19 games.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher probably should have been Montreal's representative at the All-Star Game. Gallagher has been the team's most consistent player and he leads the Canadiens with 16 goals and 23 points in 42 games. Montreal's lone player at the All-Star Game later this month will be goaltender Carey Price, who has been hot and ice cold this year.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw suffered a lower-body injury Saturday and he will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. Shaw, who is out indefinitely, has been placed on injured reserve. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 43 games this year.

3 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen is expected to play alongside Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk again on Saturday night. The trio combined for 11 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. "If they keep working together it will get better with time," coach Claude Julien said. "I know time is not on our side right now, but that's what we got. And I see potential right now. As long as I see potential, I got to be a little bit patient with these guys because switching lines every game to me is not the best. At times I got to do it, but I got to find a balance there between switching lines because I have to and also giving them a chance to build some chemistry." Lehkonen has contributed two goals and six points in 22 games this campaign.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw will make his Canadiens' debut on Friday. Shaw was claimed off waivers from Anaheim on Monday, but he was a healthy scratch on Wednesday. Look for him to play on the fourth line in his Habs debut. He had two goals and eight points in 42 contests with Anaheim this season.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese (illness) returned to action on Saturday December 30. Froese wasn't in the lineup for the Canadiens' previous two contests. He had a minus-one rating in 13:13 minutes of ice time in his return.

6 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky (concussion) joined the Canadiens' for Friday's practice. It's a nice step forward for Hemsky, but he was wearing a no-contact jersey so it's safe to believe that his return isn't imminent. He last played on Oct. 20.

D 1 Shea Weber I.L.

It appears the Montreal Canadiens will be without the services of Shea Weber until after the All-Star break. Head coach Claude Julien spoke to the media today and said his star blueliner is doubtful to return before the annual NHL festivities. Weber has 16 points in 26 games this season and has missed the last seven games due to his foot injury. The Canadiens can't catch a break and this season could get ugly.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry logged a team-high 25:20 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver. Petry registered one goal, one assist, three shots, two hits and two blocks in the contest. With Shea Weber out with a foot injury, Petry is a great pickup. He stepped up the last time Weber was hurt and looks poised to do it again.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn has two goals in his last two games. Benn got his fourth marker of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the St. Louis Blues. He got Montreal on the board late in the first period. Fellow defenseman Shea Weber had the other two goals in the contest for the Canadiens.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver. Alzner also added an assist and concluded the contest with a plus-3 rating. The former Capitals defenseman has seven points in 42 games this season with Montreal.

5 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko will be in the Montreal lineup Saturday. Schlemko has missed the last two games with a virus but will be in the lineup Saturday when the Habs face Florida. He has only one assist in 11 games but is a plus-seven for a mediocre Montreal squad.

6 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is expected to be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Islanders. The Canadiens will go with the same group of defenseman that played in Saturday's shootout loss to the Boston Bruins. Morrow has three goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He's now been scratched in back-to-back games.

7 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Jerabek opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game, but that's the only goal the Canadiens were able to muster against their old rivals. The rookie blue liner finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two hits in 20:32 of ice time. Jerabek now has three points in 19 games this season. All three of those points have come in his last two contests. Charles Hudon and Paul Byron picked up the assists on Montreal's only goal.

8 Victor Mete Active

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Victor Mete will be in the lineup tonight against the Boston Bruins. It will be Mete's first game action since winning Gold with the Canadian World Junior team. The rookie defenseman has just four assists in 27 games and should not be owned in any fantasy formats.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed three goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. The Canadiens opened the scoring with a Jakub Jerabek goal just 31 seconds into the game, but they allowed the Bruins to score the next four goals. Price has now dropped three straight games (0-2-1). He's given up 11 goals during that stretch. He'll enter his next outing with a 13-15-4 record with a 2.96 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage this season. Price is still a quality netminder, but the team in front of him isn't very good.