Logan Shaw | Winger | #49

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 208
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (76) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Logan Shaw will make his Canadiens' debut on Friday.
Shaw was claimed off waivers from Anaheim on Monday, but he was a healthy scratch on Wednesday. Look for him to play on the fourth line in his Habs debut. He had two goals and eight points in 42 contests with Anaheim this season. Jan 19 - 1:23 PM
Source: Canadiens.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
42268-240001159.034
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015FLA53527-7131000172.069
2016ANA5537103100011159.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17@ BOS000000000000.000
Jan 15NYI000000000000.000
Jan 13@ LA000000000000.000
Jan 6@ CAL100000000000.000
Jan 4@ EDM100000000000.000
Jan 2@ VAN100010000001.000
Dec 31ARI100000000000.000
Dec 29CAL100000000002.000
Dec 27VGK1000-10000001.000
Dec 23@ PIT100000000000.000
Dec 21@ NYI100000000002.000
Dec 19@ NYR1000-10000002.000
Dec 18@ NJ100000000003.000
Dec 16@ WAS101110000001.000
Dec 14@ STL101110000002.000
Dec 11CAR111220000012.500
Dec 8MIN1000-10000003.000
Dec 6OTT100000000000.000
Dec 5@ VGK100000000003.000
Dec 2@ NAS100000000001.000
Dec 1@ CLM1000-22000000.000
Nov 29@ STL100000000001.000
Nov 27@ CHI100000000001.000
Nov 25@ LA1000-10000001.000
Nov 24WPG100010000000.000
Nov 22VGK100000000000.000
Nov 20@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Nov 19FLA000000000000.000
Nov 15BOS1000-10000002.000
Nov 12TB100000000002.000
Nov 9VAN100000000003.000
Nov 7LA1011-10000003.000
Nov 4@ SJ100000000004.000
Nov 3NAS1000-10000002.000
Nov 1TOR100000000003.000
Oct 29@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Oct 28@ TB100010000001.000
Oct 26@ FLA1112200000011.000
Oct 24@ PHI100010000001.000
Oct 20MON100010000002.000
Oct 15BUF1000-10000000.000
Oct 13@ COL101110000001.000
Oct 11NYI1000-10000000.000
Oct 9CAL100000000001.000
Oct 7PHI1000-10000001.000
Oct 5ARI100002000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Paul Byron
4Charles Hudon
5Daniel Carr
6Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Logan Shaw
5Byron Froese
6Ales Hemsky
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Jordie Benn
4Karl Alzner
5David Schlemko
6Joe Morrow
7Jakub Jerabek
8Victor Mete
G1Carey Price
2Antti Niemi
 

 