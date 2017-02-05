Jimmy Vesey | Winger | #26

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan picked up an assist during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames. Stepan now has assists in three of his last five games. The veteran pivot lifts his season's sum to 27 assists and 39 points in 52 games thus far.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad recorded an assist in a 4-3 win against Nashville Thursday night. Zibanejad has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has seven goals and 21 points in 29 contests in 2016-17.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored once and assisted on another in the Rangers 3-2 win Monday. The 24-year-old potted his 15th of the season and now has 42 points, six more than last seasons. He is only three behind his career mark set in the 2014-15 season and has been particularly hot of late with two goals and seven points in his last four games. He is a nice pickup in most leagues if available, at this time.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will tag in for Brandon Pirri against the Sabres on Thursday. It'll be the first game for the 25-year-old Lindberg since Jan. 25th, and he's seen just 33 all season long. In that time he's a goal and seven points with 48 hits.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash ended his personal seven-game goal drought on Sunday in the Rangers' 4-3 win over the Flames. Nash had four helpers during the drought as well. Today's tally is his 15th of the season, matching last season's sum. Through 40 games this campaign Nash has 26 points.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider extended his point streak to five games on Thursday. Kreider scored a goal in the Rangers' 4-3 win over Nashville. That was his 22nd goal of the 2016-17 campaign, which is a new career-high for him.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner has feasted on the Blue Jackets this season. He has produced five of the Rangers' 11 goals in three games against Columbus this season. Grabner also has four goals and two assists over a four-game point streak.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the fourth straight game he'll watch from the press box. The 24-year-old has six goals and one assist in 31 games with the Senators and Rangers this season. Brandon Pirri and Adam Clendening will also be scratched in this one.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey's 13th goal of the season was the game winner as the New York Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Vesey was considered a candidate for the Calder Trophy at the start of the season and performed like one through the first ten games of the season as he had six goals. But he only had six more in the next 44 games before the game winner on Monday. He has 21 points this season and while he has struggled since early in the season, the Rangers are still high on the rookie.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello is projected to play with Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan on Monday night. Coach Alain Vigneault also intends to reunite the trio of Pavel Buchnevich, Mika Zibanejad and Rick Nash against Columbus based on Sunday's line rushes.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller has a six-game point streak. He has accumulated two goals and eight assists over that span. Miller leads the Rangers with 45 points in 55 games this year.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored his first game-winner of the season as the Rangers took out the Flames 4-3 on Sunday. Fast put the Rangers up 4-2 with just under eight minutes to go in the third period, and held up as the winner after the Flames got one back shortly later. The tally gives him four goals and 16 points 48 games this season.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich was moved to the second line Sunday. Buchnevich practiced alongside Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad on Sunday while former second liner Jimmy Vesey moved down the depth chart and played with Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast. The Rangers also put back the line of Chris Kreider, Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello. Buchnevich has six goals and 15 points in 23 games but has only one assist in his last nine contests. Perhaps this will get him going. He is worth owning in deeper pools and all keeper leagues at this time.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh picked up the 200th point of his career during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flames. The assist he picked up was the 28th of the season, leaving him one shy of matching his career high set in 2013-14. McDonagh has 30 points in 51 games this season.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi returned from an ankle injury and scored his fourth of the season Monday. The defenseman had been out of action since Tuesday and scored shorthanded to tie the game at 1. He has 11 points this season with a plus-seven rating and while he is a solid defender, he does not have a lot of fantasy value in traditional pools.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein scored twice Saturday night as the Rangers beat the Avalanche 4-2. In one game, Klein tripled his scoring output for the season with his second and third goals. He got on the board early in the first with a goal at 2:26 that was assisted by Brady Skjei and Oscar Lindberg. After the Rangers gave up two goals, Klein then recorded the tying score at 2:50 in the third with another assist by Lindberg and Jesper Fast. All three of Klein’s goals this season have come in the last six games.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (flu) will be in the lineup on Tuesday night. Staal feels ready to play after recovering from the flu. Staal has six points and a plus-11 rating in 43 matches this season.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

With Dan Girardi out with a lower body injury, Adam Clendening will play with Marc Staal in Thursday's match with the Predators. Despite appearing in only 18 games this season Clendening has been rather productive. He's posted a goal and eight points along with 10 PIMs and 17 blocks while seeing just over 16 minutes a night on average.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is looking for Brady Skjei "to improve his decision making with the puck." That said, Vigneault feels Skjei has taken positive steps this season. Skjei is a 22-year-old rookie, so naturally there's room for him to grow. Offensively he's shown promise with two goals and 24 points in 53 games despite averaging just 16:37 minutes per contest.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist blocked 32 shots Saturday night against the Avalanche and became the 12th goalie in NHL history to reach the 400-win mark. Lundqvist’s victory came in his 727th start and is the latest of five consecutive wins. Lundqvist is the third goalie in history to reach this mark with a single team. In his four most recent games, he recorded a save percentage of .947. He backed that up with a .941 Saturday.