Jimmy Vesey | Winger | #26

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 207
College: Harvard
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (66) / NAS
Jimmy Vesey's 13th goal of the season was the game winner as the New York Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.
Vesey was considered a candidate for the Calder Trophy at the start of the season and performed like one through the first ten games of the season as he had six goals. But he only had six more in the next 44 games before the game winner on Monday. He has 21 points this season and while he has struggled since early in the season, the Rangers are still high on the rookie. Feb 13 - 10:37 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5412820-9154300379.152
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 11COL1000-10000002.000
Feb 9NAS1000-10000002.000
Feb 7ANA100002000001.000
Feb 5CAL100000000002.000
Feb 2@ BUF100000000002.000
Jan 31CLM110110000003.333
Jan 25PHI100000000001.000
Jan 23LA100000000000.000
Jan 22@ DET100000000000.000
Jan 19@ TOR1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 