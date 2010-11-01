Player Page

Sven Andrighetto | Winger | #10

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (86) / MON
You can't stop Sven Andrighetto, you can only hope to contain him.
The youngster potted both of Colorado's goals in Mondays' 4-2 loss. The pair gives him five goals and nine points in just 12 games since coming over at the trade deadline from Montreal. This season, he had but two goals and eight points over 27 games with the Habs. Mar 27 - 11:47 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3851015-181100046.109
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014MON12213000000012.167
2015MON4471017161100074.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25@ EDM1101100000011.000
Mar 23EDM1011-12000002.000
Mar 21STL1000-12000001.000
Mar 19@ CHI110100000003.333
Mar 18@ DET101100000003.000
Mar 15DET100000000001.000
Mar 13@ ARI1000-10000001.000
Mar 11OTT1101001000011.000
Mar 9NJ101100000000.000
Mar 7CAR101110000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Francois Beauchemin
5Patrick Wiercioch
6Mark Barberio
7Fedor Tyutin
8Cody Goloubef
9Anton Lindholm
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 