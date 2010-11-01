Sven Andrighetto | Winger | #10

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene scored a goal at the 12:08 mark of the first to end his 11-game pointless drought. Duchene’s problems did not start overnight. He had only one goal in his last 25 games before meeting the Wings. In that span, he provided just eight assists. By contrast, he earned 15 goals and 12 assists in his first 38 games. One thing remained consistent in success and failure: He had a minus-13 rating in his first 38 games and a minus-15 in his latest 25.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored for just the sixth time this season in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Detroit. It was his first goal since Feb. 4. Soderberg recorded just one assist during that 17-game span. He has registered only 13 points in 67 matches this season campaign after he had 51 points in 2015-16.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko notched two goals in Colorado's loss to Chicago on Sunday. Grigorenko netted his first tally since Feb. 25, and is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 66 games this season with a minus-12 rating.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell scored a goal for the third time this season on Tuesday night. He was a healthy scratch against Chicago on Sunday. Mitchell has contributed just seven points in 63 games. His previous low in terms of production in a single season was three points set in 2010-11, but that was when he skated in only 23 matches.

5 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher netted his first NHL goal Wednesday night. He scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings. Compher didn't have a point in his previous seven outings, so he felt a sense of relief to finally get on the scoresheet.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog picked up his 15th goal of the season in a 3-1 win against Carolina on Tuesday night. He tipped in Tyson Barrie's shot during a second-period power play to give him two goals in the last three games. Landeskog has recorded 28 points in 55 games this season. He is on pace to finish with his lowest point total since 2012-13 when he recorded 17 in only 36 appearances.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bourque finished Saturday's game against Ottawa with a minus-1 rating in four penalty minutes. He has 11 goals and five assists in 51 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch is also a healthy scratch.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matt Nieto is a scratched for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings due to a knee injury. This will mark the first time since January third that Nieto will sit out, albeit this time to an injury. He has eight of season's 10 points during that span. Patrick Wiercioch and Cody Goloubef will be the defensemen scratches. Wiercioch has played in three of the last five games. Goloubef dressed in the previous two but is pulled from tonight's contest.

4 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne suited up in Thursday's game against Edmonton. He was projected to be scratched for the contest, but played instead of Mikhail Grigorenko. Colborne had two assists in Colorado's 7-4 loss to the Oilers. He had the lone helper on goals by J.T. Compher and Rene Bourque.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon is one point closer to hitting the 50-point threshold for third time in four seasons. He picked up a helper during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. The tally gives him 33 assists and 48 points on the year through 75 games.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen picked up an assist during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. Which gives him points in three of his last five games as well. For the season, the rookie has 16 goals and 34 points in 70 games.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

4 Sven Andrighetto Active

You can't stop Sven Andrighetto, you can only hope to contain him. The youngster potted both of Colorado's goals in Mondays' 4-2 loss. The pair gives him five goals and nine points in just 12 games since coming over at the trade deadline from Montreal. This season, he had but two goals and eight points over 27 games with the Habs.

D 1 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson broke out of his 14-game point drought during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. Johnson picked up a helper on both of Sven Andrighetto's tallies, lifting Johnson's season totals to 13 assists and 14 points in 39 games.

2 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie collected his 26th helper of the season during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings. He's now up to 32 points on the campaign in just 62 games thus far. It'll be interesting to see if he can pick up third straight season of at least 40 points.

3 Nikita Zadorov I.L.

Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle. His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

4 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin scored the game-winning goal Thursday against New Jersey. He broke a 2-2 tie with only 1:14 remaining in the third period to give Colorado their second straight victory. "I'm not sure how it started but the puck took a funny bounce off the boards, I took the first shot and the rebound came right back at me," Beauchemin said. "I took a quick, quick wrister and it found a way to get through with a couple guys in front for a screen." He has three goals this season along with 11 assists in 65 games.

5 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Calgary Flames. He's now been scratched in eight consecutive games. Wiercioch is up to four goals and eight assists in 56 games this season. John Mitchell and Cody Goloubef will also sit tonight.

6 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio has been skating on Colorado's top defense pairing alongside Erik Johnson. "I think he's been pretty good," said coach Jared Bednar. "He helps us in a lot of areas. You look at his ability to move the puck and contribute to our offensive scheme, I think he's fitting in. He defends hard and we're asking a lot of him, playing in the top pair and logging minutes against some of those top guys he's got to defend. But I think he's doing an admirable job." He was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Feb. 2 and he has posted seven points in 24 games with the Avalanche.

7 Fedor Tyutin Active

The most likely Colorado player to be moved by the NHL trade deadline is Fedor Tyutin. He is a pending UFA and could help a contending team as a depth blueliner. Despite the fact there has been a lot of chatter about a Matt Duchess trade, the Avs are much more likely to move smaller free agent parts such as Jarome Iginla, John Mitchell, Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef. Stay tuned as the Avs are certain to be aggressive sellers.

8 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday. It would be Goloubef's fourth straight game in the press box. He has three assists in 28 contests this season.

9 Anton Lindholm Active

Anton Lindholm is slated to make his NHL debut Wednesday night. He was brought up from the minors this week. In 59 games with San Antonio, Lindholm has two goals, 10 assists, 39 penalty minutes and a minus-17 rating. He is expected to be paired with veteran Francois Beauchemin.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard was no match for the Flames on Monday. He made 23 of 26 stops, including neither he saw on the penalty kill, during the 4-2 loss. The defeat drops his record to 13-27-2 on the year.

2 Jeremy Smith Active

Jeremy Smith allowed six goals on 29 shots in a loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Rough night again for the Avalanche who twice had a two goal lead before the Oilers came storming back for a five goal third period. 11 goals allowed in the last two games for Smith. You should know better than to be starting Smith in any format right now.