C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris had five shots and an assist in Ottawa's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He registered his fifth assist and ninth point of the playoffs to help the Senators avoid elimination at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Turris and Erik Karlsson had assists on a power-play goal by Bobby Ryan in the second period. The marker ended Ottawa's 0-for-29 drought during a two-man advantage.

2 Derick Brassard Sidelined

The Senators are encouraged by the progress Derick Brassard has made in the short time following his shoulder surgery. The surgery toook place on June 6th and Brassard is already working out, which is a very good sign. The Sens are hoping Brassard will be ready to start the season in October, but the initial recovery time put his return a few weeks later than that. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the summer.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has agreed to a three-year, $9.3 million contract. Pageau would have gone through an arbitration hearing had he not been able to agree to terms with the Senators. This deal represents a big jump from his previous two-year, $1.8 million contract. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and 33 points in 82 contests in 2016-17.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Updating a previous report, Nate Thompson has a NTC in his new deal with the Ottawa Senators. Thompson signed a two-year, $1.65 million per season deal. He is a solid bottom six forward that will improve Ottawa's penalty kill. Thompson will have to provide a 10-team no trade list to the Senators.

5 Colin White Active

Colin White feels that being a Black Ace during the Ottawa Senators' playoff run was a big help for him. "That was huge for my development," said White. "It was amazing for me just to see the atmosphere, and where I need to get my game. To see that level they had to take their game to every night in the playoffs, battling through injuries, that was eye-opening to me. It was something special." This year's training camp will be an important one for White as he'll be going into it with a serious chance of making the team. He had 16 goals and 33 points in 35 NCAA games in 2016-17.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman argued the Ottawa Senators can enter Game 7 without any pressure weighing on them. "There’s no pressure on us. They’re the ones that are favored," Hoffman said. "For us, we just take it as another hockey game. We know it’s a Game 7 and there’s a lot of us that haven’t played in one of those at this level. But, we know the game plan, sticking to our system and trying to shut them down as best we can to give ourselves the best chance (to win)." It's true that not many people thought the Senators would get this far, so even if they loss Thursday night this will be seen as a remarkably good season for them. All the same, that's likely not much help right now as the thought of being just one win away from playing in the Stanley Cup Final is likely tough to just brush aside. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Senators are indeed the team that play as if they have less pressure on them, given that the Penguins are the ones that have more experience to lean on.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith may see time at center during training camp in the fall. The Senators won't have Derick Brassard available due to off-season shoulder surgery and Smith could help fill in during his absence. Ottawa will also probably give prospect Colin White a long look.

3 Clarke MacArthur Active

Clarke MacArthur revealed he is unsure if he will return to the NHL next season. MacArthur said he needs to speak to doctors and take some time before making a decision. However, naturally he wants to continue his NHL career with three-years remaining on his deal. He also added that he was bothered by a sore neck but believes he should be "fine". The Senators will be hoping he returns as he brings some needed offensive production to their lineup.

4 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel has signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. Dzingel and Ottawa have managed to avoid an arbitration hearing. They had already reached the point where the two sides had to file salary requests with Dzingel asking for $1.95 million for the 2017-18 campaign and Ottawa countering at $1 million. He had 14 goals and 32 points in 81 contests last season.

5 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators. Paul participated in Sunday's game for the Senators, recording four shots on goal in 16:29 minutes of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 69 AHL contests.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone dealt with a leg injury during the playoffs. Stone won't need surgery, according to Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion. He produced five goals and eight points in 19 postseason appearances.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

The Ottawa Senators left Bobby Ryan off their protected list. Ryan was limited to just 13 goals and 25 points in 62 regular season games, but he excelled in the playoffs with six goals and 15 points in 19 contests. Perhaps Ryan will bounce back after that strong postseason showing, but it's all-but certain that Vegas won't gamble on him. He comes with a $7,250,000 annual cap hit through 2021-22, so Ottawa would almost certainly need to bundle him with picks or prospects or take on a bad contract if the Senators decide at some point that they want to move him.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain with some ligament damage. Burrows was unable to play in the final four games of the Senators' matchup with the Penguins. He did reveal he had every intention of playing in the Stanley Cup Final if his teammates were able to win Game 7. He should be fully recovered in time for training camp.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt and the Ottawa Senators have agreed on a two-year contract worth $2.2 million. Pyatt, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, returned to the NHL in 2016-17 after spending two seasons playing in Switzerland. He produced nine goals and 23 points in 82 games with the Senators. Pyatt mostly played as a checking-line winger and he'll likely have that role again in 2017-18.

5 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico will play in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. DiDomenico is still searching for his first points through just two career NHL games. He posted consecutive 38-point seasons with Langnau Tigers of the Swiss-A league.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Sidelined

Erik Karlsson says he doesn't regret playing through a foot injury during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Karlsson was still able to play at a high level despite having torn tendons in his left foot. The Sens captain underwent surgery last Wednesday to fix the problem. "Looking back, I feel a lot better now," said Karlsson. "At the time, it was manageable and something obviously I could play through and play up to the standards that I thought I needed to be able to play and contribute for the team. At the end of the day, I’m paying the price for it now but looking back, it’s not something I regret." Ottawa was eventually bounced by the Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime of Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Final. The Senators are hopeful that Karlsson will be ready for the start of next season.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf appears to be staying with the Senators. TSN's Darren Dreger reports that Ottawa plans to keep the veteran defenseman. Interest in Phaneuf around the league has slowed since the NHL Draft and the Senators already lost Marc Methot.

3 Cody Ceci Active

The Ottawa Senators will reportedly protect Cody Ceci from the expansion draft. The fact that they're protecting Ceci is significant because it means they'll either trade Dion Phaneuf, trade Marc Methot (or lose him in the expansion draft) or strike a side deal with Vegas to make sure they don't select Methot. Ceci had two goals and 15 assists while averaging 23:12 of ice time in 79 games last season.

4 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson finished the playoffs with a bad back. In 14 postseason contests, he contributed three assists and seven shots on goal. It's believed that Claesson won't require off-season surgery.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki was dealing with a high ankle sprain that involved two torn ligaments and a torn labrum in his shoulder during the playoffs. The good news is that Borowiecki will not require surgery to fix his torn labrum. He only played in two playoff games, suffering his ankle injury in Game 2 of the Senators first round matchup with the Boston Bruins. He is expected to be ready in time for training camp.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman had a team-worst minus-three rating in Ottawa's 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 5 Sunday afternoon. Only four Senators players managed to escape the game with a neutral plus/minus rating. Wideman had been a positive player for each of the Senators' previous two contests. He also logged 19:32 minutes, which is significantly more ice time than he had been getting in the playoffs, but that's not surprising given that Ottawa didn't have defensemen Cody Ceci and Erik Karlsson for the third period.

7 Thomas Chabot Active

Thomas Chabot will have a great chance to claim a roster spot next season following the subtraction of Marc Methot. Methot was taken in the expansion draft by Vegas and then traded to Dallas. "He was great to me, on and off the ice," said Chabot of Methot. "He's also from here and I knew he loved playing here. It must have been hard on him. But personally, it's something good for me. He's a left 'D', too. It's a spot that's opening in the lineup, so it's something good for me. Obviously, I was feeling bad at first for him. But it's something that's going to be positive for me and I'm going to have to take advantage of it." It's believed by many that he is ready to play in the NHL and now he may have a shot at a top-four spot for the 2017-18 season.

8 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur could be in the lineup again for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Ottawa may decide to go with seven blueliners because Erik Karlsson and Cody Ceci are playing hurt. Karlsson and Ceci didn't finish Sunday's contest, so another defenseman in the lineup would serve as some insurance. Coach Guy Boucher is deciding between playing Harpur, Colin White or Chris Kelly.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Anderson was the favorite to win, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. He had to leave the Senators for stretches to be with his wife, Nicholle, during her battle with throat cancer. Anderson was excellent for Ottawa when he was in the lineup and the best news is that Nicholle's recovery is going well after her scans came back cancer free.

2 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon has signed a three-year, $7.2 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. Condon had a 19-14-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 40 games with the Senators last season. He will be Ottawa's backup goalie in 2017-18 and his workload may decrease.