Ryan Dzingel | Winger | #18

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 187
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (204) / OTT
Ryan Dzingel has signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Ottawa Senators.
Dzingel and Ottawa have managed to avoid an arbitration hearing. They had already reached the point where the two sides had to file salary requests with Dzingel asking for $1.95 million for the 2017-18 campaign and Ottawa countering at $1 million. He had 14 goals and 32 points in 81 contests last season. Jul 21 - 11:45 AM
Source: Craig Morgan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8114183273012101123.114
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015OTT303694110000023.130
2016OTT8114183273012101123.114
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Nate Thompson
5Colin White
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Clarke MacArthur
4Ryan Dzingel
5Nick Paul
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Tom Pyatt
5Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Cody Ceci
4Fredrik Claesson
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Thomas Chabot
8Ben Harpur
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Andrew Hammond
 

 