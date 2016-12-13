Player Page

Shayne Gostisbehere | Defenseman | #53

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
College: Union College
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (78) / PHI
Recent News

It's true, Shayne Gostisbehere will indeed play in Sunday's match against the Capitals after sitting out Saturday's game versus Boston.
Through 42 games, The Ghost Bear has posted four goals and 19 points along with 51 blocks. If you haven't already, get him back in your lineup. Jan 15 - 12:15 PM
Source: Sam Carchidi on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4241519-1520111001104.038
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PHI2000-20000002.000
2015PHI64172946824814005152.112
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14@ BOS000000000000.000
Jan 12VAN1000-20000002.000
Jan 10@ BUF1000-10000007.000
Jan 8@ CLM100000000003.000
Jan 7TB1000-12000002.000
Jan 4NYR1011-32010004.000
Jan 1@ ANA101100010005.000
Dec 30@ SJ100000000002.000
Dec 28@ STL101100010000.000
Dec 22@ NJ1000-10000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Brayden Schenn
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 