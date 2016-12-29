Player Page

Marko Dano | Center | #56

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 183
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / CLM
Recent News

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury.
The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March. Dec 31 - 2:19 PM
Source: Scott Billeck on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
283710282000031.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CLM358132112140000184.095
2015WPG345510-7100100054.093
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29CLM100000000001.000
Dec 27@ CHI101110000000.000
Dec 22@ VAN100000000000.000
Dec 20@ VAN100000000001.000
Dec 18COL100002000002.000
Dec 15FLA100000000002.000
Dec 11@ EDM101110000000.000
Dec 10@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Dec 8NYR100000000000.000
Dec 6DET101110000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Alexander Burmistrov
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 