Adam Pelech | Defenseman | #50

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (65) / NYI
Latest News

Adam Pelech is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Pelech will miss Thursday's game and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that. He has four assists in 12 contests this season. Look for Thomas Hickey to draw into the lineup as a result. Nov 2 - 5:16 AM
Source: New York Newsday
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
12044510010007.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NYI9022-10000008.000
2016NYI443710-560000040.075
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 30VGK100010000000.000
Oct 28@ NAS100002000000.000
Oct 26@ MIN1000-10000000.000
Oct 24ARI103322010001.000
Oct 21SJ100012000000.000
Oct 19@ NYR100000000001.000
Oct 15@ LA100012000001.000
Oct 14@ SJ101130000001.000
Oct 11@ ANA1000-10000001.000
Oct 9STL1000-12000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
5Alan Quine
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 