All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored a pair of goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Tavares, who was named the NHL's first star of the week, has been unstoppable of late. His first goal (scored on the power play) tied the game at two in the second period, while his second tally made it 6-2 for his team. Tavares finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal in 19:52 of ice time. The Islanders captain has scored an incredible nine goals over his last five contests. He has 11 goals and 15 points in 12 games this season.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal found the back of the net in the Islanders' 6-3 win Monday night. Barzal has recorded at least a point in each of his last three games. He has three goals and seven points in 12 contests this season. The 20-year-old is tied for eighth in the rookie scoring race at this stage. He's been getting top-six minutes and as long as that remains the case it's reasonable to believe that he'll continue to have some fantasy value.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Nelson was left wide open alone in front of the net and quickly buried the feed Josh Ho-Sang for his 3rd goal of the season. All three have come in the last two games for the Islanders. Nelson is up to four points in four games but should finish off the season around the 40-50 point mark. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in the win.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas's third goal of the season wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles. Cizikas now has three goals and five points through six games in a productive start to the season. The 26-year-old has a career high of 29 points.

5 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine (upper body) has been sent to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. Quine wasn't able to participate in training camp or New York's first eight regular season games due to the injury. He had five goals and 18 points in 61 contests with the Islanders last season.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored twice to lead the Islanders to a 5-3 win over San Jose Saturday. Lee has five goals this season in eight games after a 34 goal campaign last year. He also has an assist and has the prime job with the Islanders playing alongside John Tavares. Needless to say, he should be in your lineup.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. However, it doesn't sound like the Islanders are considering demoting him to the minors yet. "He's a NHL player," coach Doug Weight said. "I want to get him back in sooner than later because he's had a really good camp and he hasn't lost any of our good graces. He's a heck of a player and he's going to be in this league a long time. We'll see where it leads." Beauvillier has one goal in four games this season.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Rangers. Kulemin has managed to collect just one assist in his first six games of the season. He'll have no fantasy value going forward. Dennis Seidenberg and Anthony Beauvillier will also serve has healthy scratches.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle finally scored for the Islanders. Eberle was goalless in his first 10 games with New York but had a big effort on Saturday with a pair of goals and an assist. He is up to nine points this season in 11 games and is making the deal look good for the Islanders, especially with Ryan Strome struggling in Edmonton. Keep Eberle in your lineup.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey registered three assists in the Islanders' 6-3 win over Vegas on Monday. With that, Bailey's point streak has been extended to seven games. Incredibly, this is the second three-point showing over that stretch. Bailey is up to three goals and 14 points in 12 contests after setting a career-high last season with 56 points.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) returned to action on Saturday October 14. Clutterbuck was sidelined for three straight games. He found the back of the net in his return.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Leddy's first goal of the season cut the Wild's lead to 4-2 late in the second period. He also collected the primary assist on Anders Lee's third period goal. Leddy finished the game with eight shots on goal and two hits in 22:53 of ice time. The Isles blue liner has four points in 10 games.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey (healthy scratch) won't suit up against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in Brooklyn. Hickey will miss his second straight game as a healthy scratch for the New York Islanders. The defenseman, who has also spent some time at forward this year, will be joined in the press box by Alan Quine and Scott Mayfield.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Seidenberg suited up in the Islanders' first game of the season, but he finished with a minus-3 rating in the defeat. Ryan Pulock will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield found the back of the net in the Islanders' 5-3 win against Arizona Tuesday night. Mayfield has the distinction of being the first Islanders defenseman to score a goal in the 2017-18 campaign. With that, the Buffalo Sabres are the final squad without a goal from a blueliner. Mayfield has two points in seven games this season.

7 Adam Pelech Sidelined

Adam Pelech is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Pelech will miss Thursday's game and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that. He has four assists in 12 contests this season. Look for Thomas Hickey to draw into the lineup as a result.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock was a force on the power play Saturday with a goal and an assist. It was Pulock's third game of the season as he has been a healthy scratch for eight games. He is up to a goal and three points and that's not too shabby for a blueliner. We guess he will be back in the lineup Monday against Vegas with a performance like Saturday's under his belt.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss allowed six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. This one got out of hand in a hurry, as the Wild scored three goals in the first 7:26 of the opening period and never looked back. Greiss has now given up three goals or more in three of his five starts. He owns a 2-2-1 record with a 3.69 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage this season.