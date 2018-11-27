NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Anthony Stolarz | Goalie | #41

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: Nebraska-Omaha
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (45) / PHI
Anthony Stolarz as been confirmed as Tuesday night's starter versus Ottawa.
Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots in a relief appearance against Toronto on Saturday night. This will be his first NHL start since April 9, 2017. He had a 2-1-1 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in seven appearances during the 2016-17 campaign. Nov 27 - 5:35 PM
Source: Adam Kimelman on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
14800022.503533.9430
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2016PHI737621010132.07181168.9281
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Nov 24@ TOR148000022.503533.9430

