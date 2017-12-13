Player Page

Roster

Chandler Stephenson | Center | #18

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (77) / WAS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chandler Stephenson scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Stephenson's goals were huge, as his first one cut the Flyers' lead to 2-1 early in the second period before tying the game at two less than one minute later. His two goals were the start of Washington's five unanswered tallies in the game. Stephenson finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 10:39 of ice time. The Caps forward now has four goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. He hadn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6, so tonight's offensive outburst was a little unexpected. Jan 31 - 11:26 PM
More Chandler Stephenson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
374812840000019.211
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015WAS9000-32000002.000
2016WAS400000000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 31PHI1202100000021.000
Jan 25@ FLA100000000002.000
Jan 21PHI100000000000.000
Jan 19MON100000000001.000
Jan 18@ NJ100000000000.000
Jan 12@ CAR100000000000.000
Jan 11CAR100000000000.000
Jan 9VAN100000000000.000
Jan 7STL000000000000.000
Jan 2@ CAR101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Taylor Chorney
6Christian Djoos
7Madison Bowey
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 