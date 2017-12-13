Chandler Stephenson | Center | #18

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom registered an assist in Washington's 3-1 win on Tuesday. Backstrom extended his point streak to four games. He's up to nine goals and 36 points in 42 contests in 2017-18.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov (lower body) will be in the lineup on Wednesday night. Kuznetsov sustained a lower-body injury last Thursday against Florida, but he recovered during the All-Star break and participated fully in Tuesday's practice. "I feel good," Kuznetsov said. "I can't really say much about [the injury] last game. But overall, it feels pretty good today. It's the magic hands of our trainers. They did a great job. It's nothing serious; it's just little things." He was back between Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson during Tuesday's session.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller found the back of the net in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Eller's goal at the 16:05 mark of the second period tied the game at one, but that's the only offense the Caps could muster in this one. He's now found the back of the net in three consecutive games. Eller is up to eight goals and 20 points in 43 games this season. Despite his recent run of success, Eller isn't worth owning in most fantasy leagues. The loss puts an end to Washington's five-game winning streak and their 10-game home winning streak.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle is on a three-game point streak. Beagle has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests. He keep his run going by registering an assist in Washington's 5-2 win on Tuesday. That brings him up to four goals and 11 points in 32 contests in 2017-18.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Stephenson's goals were huge, as his first one cut the Flyers' lead to 2-1 early in the second period before tying the game at two less than one minute later. His two goals were the start of Washington's five unanswered tallies in the game. Stephenson finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 10:39 of ice time. The Caps forward now has four goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. He hadn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6, so tonight's offensive outburst was a little unexpected.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin won the Hardest Shot Competition at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. Three-time defending champion Shea Weber isn't participating in All-Star weekend, so we knew we were going to have a new champion. Ovechkin was the only player to surpass 100 mph, as his final shot was 101.3 mph. He also became the first forward to win since Sergei Fedorov in 2002. You can watch Ovechkin blast a puck at an empty net by clicking the link below.

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' losing effort on Thursday night as they fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime. Connolly is having a pretty good season as he now has 12 goals and 15 points in just 37 games so far. The 12 goals are just three off his career-high of 15, a number he attained in last season. The winger now has three goals in his last five games.

3 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vrana has 10 goals and 17 points in 48 games this season, but he has just one assist in his last 13 games. Taylor Chorney will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie registered an assist in the Capitals' 3-1 loss to Carolina on Thursday. Oshie has 11 goals and 27 points in 38 contests this season. While those are solid numbers, the Capitals were hoping for more out of Oshie after he scored 33 goals and 56 points in 68 games in 2016-17. Unfortunately he's been really quiet when it comes to finding the back of the net lately as he has just one goal in his last 17 games.

2 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky's fortunes are looking up after a poor first half in which he registered only eight points in 21 games. After a number of games in which he sat in the press box, Washington coach Barry Trotz seems to be happy with how Burakovsky is playing now. So much so that he has promoted the talented winger to the team's second line alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. If you're looking for a fantasy boost, try and pry Burakovsky away from an unsuspecting competitor.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson will skate on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and Alexander Ovechkin on Friday night. Wilson is known as more of an energy player, but there's no doubt that playing with those two players will bring out the best in him. The Capitals forward six goals and 19 points in 42 games this season. Don't expect him to stick on this line until the end of the season, but he could have some added short-term fantasy value.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

It appears the Washington Capitals will scratch forward Alex Chiasson tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Chiasson is up to seven goals and nine points in 40 games this season. He will sit for the third time this season. Taylor Chorney will also be scratched.

5 Anthony Peluso Active

Anthony Peluso has been summoned by the Washington Capitals. Peluso has no points in three AHL games this season. The 28-year-old has appeared in 142 career NHL games, but none since the 2015-16 campaign. He has 14 points and 209 penalty minutes in his 142-contest NHL career.

6 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Florida. Alex Chiasson will be taking his spot in the lineup. Smith-Pelly has six goals and seven assists in 45 games this season. Taylor Chorney will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson scored a power play goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Carlson's perfect blast from the point tied the game at one in the second period. The Capitals defender finished the night with a minus-1 rating, eight shots on goal and a blocked shot in 29:11 of ice time. Carlson now has accumulated nine points in his last nine contests. He's up to six goals and 36 points in 47 games. He'll continue to be a strong fantasy option in all fantasy formats. Lars Eller also found the back of the net for the Capitals on Friday night.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Sunday. Niskanen missed one game with upper-body injury and he's ready to return for Washington's matinee match versus St. Louis.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov found the back of the net in Monday's 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Orlov finally got the Capitals on the board at the 8:23 mark of the third period, but it was too late for them to make a comeback at that point. The Russian blue liner finished the game with four shots on goal and three hits in 21:56 of ice time. Orlov has three goals and eight assists in 31 games. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy league.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik heads into Tuesday's game at Carolina with just five assists through 40 games, but he has 122 hits and 91 blocked shots. Orpik is the only player in the NHL with at least 90 hits and 90 blocked shots this season. Despite the lack of offense he remains a solid fantasy option in deeper pools for his physicality. He'll also earn his meager DFS salary more often than not, as he rarely takes a nice off from grinding on the boards.

5 Taylor Chorney Active

The Washington Capitals will sit Taylor Chorney tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Chorney has four points in 23 games so far this season and is considered a depth defenseman. He'll sit for the fifth straight game and will be joined as a scratch by Andre Burakovsky.

6 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos had a goal and an assist Saturday. The rookie defenseman is coming on as he has three goals and eight points with a plus-eight rating in 31 games. Keep an eye on him.

7 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey recorded an assist in a 3-1 win against Vancouver on Tuesday. Bowey has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That's a pretty rare hot streak for him though as he has 10 assists in 35 contests in 2017-18.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Holtby allowed the first two goals of the game in the opening period, but the Capitals came back to score five consecutive goals in the second and third frames. The Caps netminder has now gone four games without a regulation loss (2-0-2). He has a 26-9-2 record with a 2.67 goals-against-average and a .916 save percentage this season.