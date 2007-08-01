Player Page

Devin Shore | Winger | #17

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Maine
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (61) / DAL
Devin Shore has signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Dallas Stars.
Shore and the Stars had an arbitration hearing set for July 20, so this agreement allows them to avoid that process. He had 11 goals and 32 points in 82 games last season. Jul 13 - 4:04 PM
Source: DallasStars.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
82112132-301429111123.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DAL300020000001.000
2016DAL82132033-41415000115.113
2017DAL82112132-301429111123.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Radek Faksa
4Martin Hanzal
5Gemel Smith
LW1Jamie Benn
2Mattias Janmark
3Blake Comeau
4Remi Elie
5Roope Hintz
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Valeri Nichushkin
3Brett Ritchie
4Devin Shore
5Tyler Pitlick
D1John Klingberg
2Esa Lindell
3Miro Heiskanen
4Stephen Johns
5Marc Methot
6Julius Honka
7Roman Polak
8Dillon Heatherington
G1Ben Bishop
2Anton Khudobin
 

 