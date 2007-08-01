Devin Shore | Winger | #17

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin's four-game point streak came to an end on Friday night. Seguin failed to pick up a point during the Stars' 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The 26-year-old has 40 goals and 77 points in 81 games this season. It's been a disappointing year for Dallas, but Seguin did his part.

2 Jason Spezza Active

The Dallas Stars reportedly won't buyout the final season of Jason Spezza's contract. Spezza is coming off a rough season where he had eight goals and 26 points in 78 contests. That's terrible value for a player with a $7.5 million cap hit, but perhaps he can rebound to some extent next season.

3 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa returned to action Friday night against Anaheim. Faksa missed games this week due to a foot injury but returned to action against the Ducks and in 26 shifts and 18:27 of ice time went minus one. If you need Faksa from a fantasy perspective, feel free to activate him.

4 Martin Hanzal I.L.

Martin Hanzal recently underwent spinal fusion surgery and it reportedly was a success. Hanzal is staring down a six-to-seven month recovery period, meaning he will likely miss the start of next season. He's had a bad back since November and it's likely a major reason for his hugely disappointing season.

5 Gemel Smith Active

Gemel Smith received an arbitration hearing date of August 1. Smith recorded six goals and 11 points in 46 games last season. He finished a one-year, $650,000 contract.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Stars GM Jim Nill has been re-evaluating his philosophy when it comes to determining when prospects should be brought into the NHL. Nill comes from the old Red Wings' school of waiting for their prospects to be "overripe" before establishing themselves in the NHL. The Red Wings liked to have some of their prospects spend years in the AHL before getting a real shot at the next level. Nill is seeing more merit in allowing players to jump into the league quicker though. "I've always talked about 'overripe' and I truly believed that, but you look around the league and teams are starting to go to their players at a much younger age, and those players are handling the pressure very well," Nill said. "So now we need to consider how we're using players and whether or not they might be ready earlier than we thought." We might see players like Miro Heiskanen make the leap quicker as a result. The blueliner will turn 19-years-old in July and it wouldn't be shocking to see him in the NHL next season after Dallas took him with the third overall pick in 2017.

2 Mattias Janmark Active

Mattias Janmark gets an arbitration hearing date of August 3. Janmark scored 19 goals and 34 points in 81 games in 2017-18. He had a $700,000 cap hit last season.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau has signed a three-year, $7.2 million contract with the Dallas Stars. Comeau had 13 goals and 34 points in 79 contests with the Colorado Avalanche last season. That was the third time over the last four seasons that Comeau had surpassed the 30-point milestone. He should be good for that level of offense as a bottom-six forward with Dallas.

4 Remi Elie Active

The Dallas Stars have signed Remi Elie to a one-year, $735,000 contract. Elie had completed his entry-level contract. He scored six goals and 14 points in 72 games with Dallas last season.

5 Roope Hintz Active

Roope Hintz has benefited from Texas' playoff run to the Calder Cup Final. "That's the best experience you can get," Hintz said. "The season has been going in a good way, learning the small ice and the game here." Coach Derek Laxdal believes the benefits will show up in the fall at Dallas' training camp. Hintz has produced four goals and 12 points in 20 playoff games after he had 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 70 appearances during the regular season.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime on Tuesday night against Philadelphia. Radulov also chipped in with an assist, a plus-1 rating and a game-high seven shots on goal in his 23:53 of ice time. His 27 goals is now a new career best in the NHL, breaking a tie with his mark of 26 goals during the 2007-08 campaign in Nashville. He is also up to 67 total points which is nine more than he had during that great season with the Predators.

2 Valeri Nichushkin Active

The Dallas Stars have re-signed Valeri Nichushkin to a two-year deal worth $5.9 million. The Stars drafted Nichushkin 10th overall in 2013 but he bolted to the KHL in September 2016 when he was not happy with his role with Dallas. He has 16 goals and 27 points in 50 games last season in the Russian league but should do much better this season as he will likely be a top-six forward with Dallas. He could be in line for 25 goals and 50 points in the right situation and is worth taking a chance in deeper pools at the end of the draft.

3 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie (lower body) is good to return on Friday. Ritchie didn't play on Tuesday. He has six goals and 13 points in 63 games this season.

4 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore has signed a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Dallas Stars. Shore and the Stars had an arbitration hearing set for July 20, so this agreement allows them to avoid that process. He had 11 goals and 32 points in 82 games last season.

5 Tyler Pitlick Active

Tyler Pitlick scored the fastest goal in Dallas Stars history in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg. Pitlick managed to open the scoring just 10 seconds into the game, but it was all downhill from there for the Stars. He has 12 goals and 20 points in 60 games this season.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg has been named the top defenseman at the 2018 World Championship. Klingberg earned one goal and five assists in 10 games for Sweden's gold-medal winning squad at the tournament. He logged a game-high 35:03 of ice time in Sunday's shootout win over Switzerland in the gold-medal game.

2 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell returned from an illness on Friday night. Lindell sat out two games because he wasn't well. He had one hit and three blocks in 23:39 of ice time in Dallas' 2-1 win over Anaheim.

3 Miro Heiskanen Active

Dallas Stars prospect Miro Heiskanen will play for Finland at the upcoming World Hockey Championship. HIFK Helsinki were eliminated the Finnish playoffs on Saturday and they have just one bronze medal game remaining against TPS Turku before their season is officially over. The 18-year-old defenseman was the third overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft and had nine points in 12 playoffs games while leading the team in minutes played. He'll look to push for a roster spot with the Stars next season.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns has signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract extension with the Dallas Stars. Johns eight goals and 15 points in 75 games last season. The blueliner also averaged 17:33 minutes per game and accumulated 201 hits and 155 blocked shots. The 26-year-old is coming off a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

5 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Methot hadn't found the back of the net in over 25 months. His goal midway through the first period cut Anaheim's lead to 2-1 at the time, but the Stars were never able to tie the game. The veteran has three points and 29 penalty minutes in 35 games this season.

6 Julius Honka Active

Julius Honka will play for Finland at the 2018 World Championship in Denmark. Honka will be joined by Dallas prospect and fellow defenseman Miro Heiskanen at the tournament. Honka had one goal and four points in 42 NHL appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

7 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak has signed a one-year/$1.3 million contract with Dallas. Polak had two goals and 12 points with Toronto in 2017-18, playing 54 games. He is a shut down defenseman and could have trouble as he is slow afoot when defending, something that is not good in a fast NHL.

8 Dillon Heatherington Active

Dillon Heatherington has been assigned to the minors. Heatherington made his sixth appearance of the year on Saturday, but logged just 6:11 of ice time against Los Angeles in the Stars' regular-season finale.

G 1 Ben Bishop Active

Ben Bishop (knee) won't travel with Stars on the team's upcoming three-game road trip. Bishop has been out since Mar. 18 due to a knee injury and his season appears to be over. Dallas has three road matches left on the 2017-18 schedule and Kari Lehonen is expected to play all three games.