All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin hasn't scored a goal in the last six games. He has posted just three assists during that span and two of those helpers came against Anaheim on Dec. 13. Seguin has amassed 24 shots during his goalless skid, so he should start scoring again soon if that continues.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. Spezza picked up a primary assist on Patrick Eaves' first period-goal and he gave the Stars a 2-1 lead late in the second period. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 14:43 of ice time. Spezza has six goals and 11 assists in 27 games this season.

3 Cody Eakin Suspended

Cody Eakin has received a four-game suspension for charging into Henrik Lundqvist. Eakin smashed into Lundqvist behind the net during Thursday's game. Lundqvist left the contest, but fortunately was able to return after a short time. As the league notes, the goaltender is not fair game to be hit and it was Eakin's responsibility to make a reasonable effort to avoid contact, which they felt Eakin did not do. They also noted that Eakin made "substantial contact with the goaltender's head." It likely helped Eakin that he didn't have a suspension history. All the same, he won't be able to play again until December 29th.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa recorded his second two-point game of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Faksa tallied his fourth goal and is now up to 12 points as well. Through 78 career games he has nine goals and 24 points as well.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore's fifth goal of the season was all the Stars could muster against the Blackhawks in a 3-1 loss on Sunday. That makes for a three-goal weekend for Shore as the 22-year-old now has five goals and 13 points through 30 games in his rookies season.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn is heating back up. The Stars' captain collected his 19th helper to give him 28 points on the year through 33 games. The Stars would go on to beat the Flyers 3-1 on Saturday.

2 Patrick Sharp I.L.

Patrick Sharp (concussion) is making some progress, but he isn't ready to return yet. He hasn't played in the last eight games and isn't expected to play on Tuesday night. In 11 matches this season, he has contributed just one goal and one assist.

3 Antoine Roussel Sidelined

Confirming an earlier note, Antoine won't play in Friday's match with the Kings due to an undisclosed injury. It looks like the Stars are going to play it safe with their rugged winger and let him get some extra rest ahead of the holiday break. Consider him day-to-day for now.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

There's an 80 percent chance that Mattias Janmark will make a full recovery from his knee injury. The Stars announced that the injury will keep him out for five to six months. The 23-year-old has Osteochondritis dissecans, which is genetic. "What happened with Mattias is he had a small segment, approximately 21 millimeters by 11 millimeters, that became displaced and is locked in his knee," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "It's the bone and the cartilage, they both came off together." Nill added that Janmark could still return to action this season.

RW 1 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis. It was his second point of the season and his second helper in five games since returning to the lineup from a bothersome illness. Hudler has been limited to just nine appearances this year.

2 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves needed 54 games to notch 17 points last season, this time around he needed just 24. The veteran forward picked up his eighth assist of the season during Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins. Eaves' career has really turned around since joining Dallas two seasons ago. He has more goals (30) and points (61) with Dallas in 125 games than he did with Detroit, the next longest tenure where he played nearly 200 games.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski and Patri Nemeth will be scratched against Chicago on Sunday. The veteran winger has four goals and nine points in 29 games thus far. Unfortunately that's not quite enough to justify a spot on your roster.

5 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie has scored a goal in three of the last four games. He tallied his sixth marker of the year in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville, which matches the total he had in 31 games during the 2014-15 campaign. Ritchie has seven points through 21 contests this year.

6 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will be return to the Stars' lineup on Saturday against the Flyers. Through 21 games played this season, the 25-year-old has just three goals and seven points to go along with 30 PIMs and 36 hits. The Stars could really use a boost in his production, if we're being honest.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg picked up his third point over his last five games with a helper during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Klingberg is now up to 13 helpers and 15 points through 31 games this season. He's not quite having quite the season expected of him, but this could be the jolt he needs to get back on track.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya (lower body) played on Tuesday. Oduya was regarded as a game-time decision. In the end he had a minus-two rating in 18:32 minutes of ice time.

4 Stephen Johns Sidelined

Stephen Johns will indeed be scratched against the Kings on Friday. Johns will get some extra rest ahead of the holiday break as he recovers from a lower body injury. Which honestly is probably the wisest decision considering the team has been ravaged by injuries all season long.

5 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the flyers. The tally gives him nine points on the season, and three points over his last three games. Could he be heating up? Not likely. Benn has crossed the 20-point plateau just once.

7 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. This will be his sixth straight game in the press box and the 10th time in his last 11 games that he's been scratched. Jamie Oleskiak is also out of the lineup on Tuesday, while Cody Eakin continues serving his suspension.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak and Patrik Nemeth will be scratched against the Flyers on Saturday. Unfortunately neither young defender boasts a lick of fantasy value. Oleksiak has posted just four points in 13 games and little else to show for his efforst to lead the pair.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Stars held the lead throughout the game, but Blues forward David Perron changed that when he scored in overtime. Niemi has a 7-4-4 record with a 2.85 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage.