Esa Lindell | Defenseman | #23

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (74) / DAL
Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings.
Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight. Dec 24 - 1:08 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
26336360100230.100
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015DAL4000-30000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23LA110120000012.500
Dec 20STL101100000002.000
Dec 17PHI100030000001.000
Dec 15NYR100000000002.000
Dec 13ANA100012000001.000
Dec 11@ CHI100000000000.000
Dec 10@ PHI100002000001.000
Dec 8NAS100010000002.000
Dec 6CAL100000000001.000
Dec 3@ COL100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Patrik Nemeth
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 