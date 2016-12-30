Jonathan Marchessault | Winger | #81

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is on the injured reserve list. That makes sense given that the Panthers expect Barkov to be sidelined for two-to-three weeks. Barkov has nine goals and 27 points in 36 games this season.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck has moved up the depth chart and is now centering the Panthers' top line alongside Jaromir Jagr and Seth Griffith. He is taking the place of the injured Aleksander Barkov for the next few weeks. The Cats' second unit features Nick Bjugstad at center with Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith on the wings. Michael Sgarbossa, Denis Malgin and Jon Marchessault make up the third unit. Adjust your fantasy roster accordingly.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad centered the top line Thursday night against Montreal. He skated between Jaromir Jagr and Seth Griffith because of an injury to Aleksander Barkov. Bjugstad has been getting chances on Florida's top-two lines lately to try to get him going offensively, but he is still stuck on one goal and one assist over 18 appearances.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin, Dylan McIlrath and Shawn Thornton will be scratched against Detroit on Friday. Of the three only the youngster Malgin has posted a modicum of fantasy value with eight points and 19 hits in 31 games. He's seen just 11:47 of average ice time, which indicates his rank on the roster unfortunately.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. McKegg cut Winnipeg's lead to 2-1 late in the second period, but that's as close as the Panthers would come to tying the games. Jaromir Jagr and Aaron Ekblad picked up the helpers on Florida's only goal. McKegg now has one goal and two assists in 21 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

7 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has dressed in Florida's last two games. The Panthers like his physical play and his two-way potential. "I like to use my speed. I'm a playmaker and like to get the guys the puck that can shoot," said Sgarbossa. "I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to stick and do whatever the team needs." He has three assists in 21 career NHL outings, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

8 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will sit out on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has appeared in 11 games this season, contributing two assists and 15 minutes in penalties averaging 7:33 per game. One more thing, he's a minus-3.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau is still looking at a possible return in February from an Achilles tendon injury. He is making progress in his recovery and could be available to make his season debut in mid-February.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen will skate alongside Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck on Wednesday night versus Toronto. He has accounted for just two goals and six points in 25 games this year. Jokinen ended a seven-game point skid last Friday against Detroit. He was a 60-point player last season and interim coach Tom Rowe thinks Jokinen is showing flashes of that form recently.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Marchessault's goal at the 10:07 mark of the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr picked up the assists on Florida's second goal. Marchessault has picked up five points in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this season. Greg McKegg also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

4 Jared McCann Active

The Florida Panthers have called up Jared McCann. McCann has six points and 26 penalty minutes in 15 AHL games this season. With Florida he's scored a goal and three points in 17 contests.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr earned an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. It was his 1,136th career helper to move him ahead of former Penguins teammate Paul Coffey into fifth place on the all-time list. Jagr is 33 assists behind Ray Bourque, who owns the fourth spot. He has collected 24 points in 39 games this season.

2 Reilly Smith Active

The Panthers will get Reilly Smith back against the Stars on Saturday. The 25-year-old has posted seven goals and 15 points in 35 games this season with 27 hits to his credit as well. He's slated to skate to the right of Jonathan Marchessault and Vincent Trocheck on the team's second line.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will play in Wednesday's game against Winnipeg. He will suit up in just his 15th game of the season. Thornton has one assist and seven penalty minutes in 14 previous contests.

5 Seth Griffith I.L.

The Florida Panthers placed Seth Griffith on I/R on Thursday with a concussion. The Panthers have not yet alluded to any type of timeline for Griffith's recovery, which is about as upsetting a report as there is. Concussions are always unique experiences, so expect the team to give him the time he needs.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle skated in his 700th career game Wednesday night. He also owns the NHL's longest active iron-man streak with 590 consecutive games played. Unfortunately, Wednesday's contest was a forgettable one for Yandle after he posted a minus-3 rating in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. It also snapped a three-game point streak for the defenseman.

3 Jason Demers Active

Don't look now but Jason Demers is heating up for the Panthers. The rugged defender picked up his seventh goal of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He's now matched his career high, set last season with Dallas. He also has points in three of his last five games with two goals and two helpers in that span. Demers now has 16 points on the year.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The rookie now has three goals eight assists and 12 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He's averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues this year, but he has some nice long-term potential.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Sidelined

Roberto Luongo is dealing with an upper-body injury, but he will able to dress as James Reimer's backup against the Predators on Friday. It doesn't seem like the ailment is something to be worried about, but we will let you know if that changes. Luongo started Wednesday against Winnipeg, but he didn't play in two games before that because of what was believed to be a minor injury.