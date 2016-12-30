Player Page

Jonathan Marchessault | Winger | #81

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 174
Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators.
Marchessault's goal at the 10:07 mark of the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr picked up the assists on Florida's second goal. Marchessault has picked up five points in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this season. Greg McKegg also found the back of the net for the Panthers. Jan 6 - 11:22 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
321113240123500284.131
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012CLM2000-10000000.000
2014TB 210110000003.333
2015TB 4571118-10174300181.086
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 4WPG1000-10000001.000
Dec 31@ DAL101100010001.000
Dec 29MON101110000003.000
Dec 28TOR111220000007.143
Dec 23DET1000-20000002.000
Dec 22BOS100000000004.000
Dec 20BUF000000000000.000
Dec 16@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 15@ WPG000000000000.000
Dec 13@ MIN1011-10000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Greg McKegg
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 