Gary Bettman | Center Team: Age / DOB: (65) / 6/2/1952

The NHL competition committee made two rule change recommendations after their meeting Sunday night. The more noteworthy of the two recommended changes would be to bar teams from taking a timeout after committing an icing. The team that committed an icing already can't change their players following an icing, but sometimes teams will be willing to ice the puck anyways in high pressure situations anyways and then take a timeout to rest their players. This will counteract that to some extent, but teams often find ways to delay the drop of the puck after committing an icing beyond taking a timeout as it is. The other change involves where faceoffs will occur in power-play situations where the full strength team causes a stoppage in play due to a high stick to the puck while in the offensive zone. If the rule change is adopted than such faceoffs will be made in the nearest neutral zone faceoff spot. Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman committed to there being an all-star game in Tampa Bay next season and reaffirmed that the league won't be participating in the Olympics. In the past the NHL hasn't held an all-star game during seasons where they were working around the Olympic schedule. Although Bettman had previously made it clear that the NHL wouldn't be participating in the upcoming Winter Games, there was still an outside hope that a last minute understanding would be reached. "No possibility," Bettman said. "I think we've been about as clear on this subject as we can. The announcement six weeks ago, I reaffirmed that on Monday. I know there's a lot of people saying, the National Ice Hockey Federation, the IOC, even the players association, 'Oh no, this can still happen.' No it can't. We'll be here, looking forward to being here, and the Olympics should not be a concern." Source: Tampa Bay Times

Out of the 70 playoff games so far in 2017, 44 of them (62.9%) have finished with just a one-goal gap. To give that number some context, the record is 51 one-goal games in a single postseason year. That record was set in 2007 over 81 games (63.0%). So while this run might not end up being record-breaking, the games have nevertheless been among the closest the NHL playoffs have featured. We might see that number grow Sunday night when Nashville plays Anaheim in Game 2. Source: NHL PR on Twitter