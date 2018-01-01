Player Page

Gary Bettman | Center

Team: 
Age / DOB:  (65) / 6/2/1952
The NHL competition committee made two rule change recommendations after their meeting Sunday night.
The more noteworthy of the two recommended changes would be to bar teams from taking a timeout after committing an icing. The team that committed an icing already can't change their players following an icing, but sometimes teams will be willing to ice the puck anyways in high pressure situations anyways and then take a timeout to rest their players. This will counteract that to some extent, but teams often find ways to delay the drop of the puck after committing an icing beyond taking a timeout as it is. The other change involves where faceoffs will occur in power-play situations where the full strength team causes a stoppage in play due to a high stick to the puck while in the offensive zone. If the rule change is adopted than such faceoffs will be made in the nearest neutral zone faceoff spot. Jun 5 - 6:03 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
