All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris contributed two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win against Chicago. He had the primary helper on goals by Bobby Ryan and Dion Phaneuf (power play) in the contest. Turris has notched 12 goals and 23 points in 33 games this campaign

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard scored the game winning goal Saturday night as the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1. This snaps a three-game losing streak for the Senators, but more importantly for Brassard it snapped a five-game, goal-less streak during which he had only one assist. He now has five goals and 13 points for the season.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over San Jose. He had the primary helper on Chris Kelly's game winner and he sealed the victory with an empty-net marker just under a minute later. The Senators got the winning goal with just 1:06 left in regulation. Pageau has recorded nine points, including four goals, in 27 games this season.

4 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith notched two goals and an assist in the Senators' 6-2 throbbing of the Islanders on Sunday night. The 28-year-old now has seven goals and 13 points this season, five of which have come in a span of 24 hours. Smith has two points in Saturday's game against New Jersey, and carried his hot stick into Sunday's match. Smith factored into five of the Sens' nine goals in their two wins this weekend.

5 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar returned to Ottawa's lineup on Wednesday night from a concussion. He missed three games due to the ailment. Lazar received 10 minutes of ice time and he was scoreless for the 10th time in 10 NHL appearances this season.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Just a reminder that Mike Hoffman is back in the lineup for the Senators on Tuesday night. He has finished serving his two-game suspension for laying a cross-check to the back of the head on San Jose's Logan Couture. Hoffman got off to a slow start this season, but he has eight goals and 16 points in his last 20 games.

2 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will undergo tests this week. He is hoping to get the green light and is eyeing Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals as a potential return date. MacArhur hasn't played in an NHL game since he suffered a concussion on Oct. 14, 2015 against Columbus, so he still has jump through some hoops before he can return.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel snapped his four-game point drought during Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks. Dzingel is now up to seven goals and 15 points in 29 games this season. He now has 10 goals and 24 games through 59 career games.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt collected his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. Pyatt now has 61 points in 273 career NHL games, so we wouldn't expect much more from him.

RW 1 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Ryan scored the game's first goal at the 4:30 mark of the opening frame and he also helped set up the go-ahead goal (2-1) in the second frame. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 17:23 of ice time. Ryan has seven goals and seven assists in 28 games.

2 Mark Stone Sidelined

Mark Stone is dealing with an illness. For that reason Stone is regarded as questionable on Thursday. This is Ottawa's last game before the Christmas break, so if Stone can't play on Thursday, the odds are he'll have recovered by the time they return.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will be honored by the Senators prior to Wednesday's game versus San Jose. The Ottawa tough guy played in his 1,000 NHL game this past Saturday and Wednesday's match will mark game No. 1,002. Neil has amassed 2,497 penalty minutes in his career along with 248 points. He has one goal, one assist and 38 PIMs in 28 matches this campaign.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson generated a goal and two helpers in a 4-2 win over San Jose on Wednesday night. Karlsson collected four points on Monday versus Pittsburgh and now he leads all NHL defensemen with 27 points in 27 games. He is also tied for third among blueliners with seven goals this year.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf picked up a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 4-3 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks. Phaneuf helped set up Bobby Ryan's first period and he managed to score the go-ahead goal (3-2) on the power play at the 16:14 mark of the third frame. Unfortunately for the Sens, they were unable to close out the game and eventually lost in the fourth-round of the shootout. Phaneuf has four goals and eight assists in 30 games.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot will tag in for Andreas Englund against the Kings on Saturday. With three points, 29 blocks, and 46 hits to his credit, the veteran defender unfortunately doesn't offer much fantasy value.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci has had a rough start to his 2016-17 season. In five games to date, Ceci has registered a mere assist and has posted a minus three rating. He also took a terrible penalty Saturday night that resulted in a Tampa goal which had a large impact on the outcome of the game--a 4-1 loss. Ceci, has a load of talent, and many were thinking that after a few seasons in the NHL this campaign would be his breakout year. So far, that does not seem to be happening.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki will return to the Sensators' blue line on Saturday against the Devils. The 27-year-old has just a point to his credit, but he also has 39 blocks, 54 PIMs, and 130 hits on his ledger through just 28 games. So get him back in your lineup if you're in the right kind of pool.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman is good to go Wednesday night against San Jose. He will be sporting a full shield after he was hit in the face by a puck Sunday night and sustained a fractured jaw. The injury forced him out during the second period, but he is fine to play.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch Tuesday night. He was suffering from a lower-body injury, but was taken off injured reserve. Claesson hasn't played since Dec. 1 and he has appeared in seven games with the big club this year.

G 1 Craig Anderson Sidelined

The Senators don't expect Craig Anderson back before Christmas. Mike Condon has seen all but one of his starts since Anderson last played on Dec. 7th, which we expect to continue. Andrew Hammond is also likely to remain with the franchise as the Senators are going for the playoffs, and will hand the keys to whomever leads them to victory besides Anderson.

2 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon will be the Senators' starter on Thursday. Condon will be going for his fourth straight win. With Craig Anderson (personal) and Andrew Hammond (ankle) both unavailable, Condon will be backed up by Matt O'Connor.

3 Andrew Hammond Sidelined

Andrew Hammond's ankle injury is specifically dealing with a high ankle sprain. Senators coach Guy Boucher was originally Hammond would be fine in a matter of days, but now Ottawa is listing him as week-to-week. He has a 3.52 GAA and .855 save percentage in four contests. With Craig Anderson (personal) also absent, Matt O'Connor is on the roster as Ottawa's backup goalie.