Andrew Hammond | Goalie | #30

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
Andrew Hammond's ankle injury is specifically dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Senators coach Guy Boucher was originally Hammond would be fine in a matter of days, but now Ottawa is listing him as week-to-week. He has a 3.52 GAA and .855 save percentage in four contests. With Craig Anderson (personal) also absent, Matt O'Connor is on the roster as Ottawa's backup goalie. Dec 22 - 12:27 PM
Source: Bruce Garrioch on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
413701083.505547.8550
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013OTT135000000.0011111.0000
2014OTT241411201020421.79707665.9413
2015OTT241382711047612.65712651.9141
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ NYI11700000.00771.0000
Dec 17NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ ANA140000023.001917.8950
Dec 10@ LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 7@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 5@ PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 3FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 1PHI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Andrew Hammond
4Matt O'Connor
 

 