Jon Cooper | Center

C 1 Steven Stamkos Sidelined

Head coach Jon Cooper is optimistic he'll have forward Steven Stamkos back at practice next week. Stamkos has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury. The Lightning will be hoping their star forward will be ready for Game 1 of the post-season.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Point's goal at the 5:01 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winner. He finished the night with plus-1 rating and tied for a team-high with five shots on goal. Point is up to 31 goals and 65 points in 80 games this season. Victor Hedman, Chris Kunitz and J.T. Miller also found the back of the net for the Bolts in this one.

3 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson was between Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller during Monday's morning skate. Steven Stamkos will miss Monday's game against Arizona and it appears as though Johnson will center the top line in his place. Johnson has contributed one goal in his last six outings.

4 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the New York Rangers. This was easily his best overall performance of the season. Paquette's first goal tied the game at two, while his second of the night made it 4-1 for his team in the third frame. He also helped set up Dan Girardi's power-play goal in the final minute of regulation. Paquette finished the night with a plus-2 rating and a game-high six shots on goal in 12:16 of ice time. The 24-year-old has five goals, nine points and 41 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.

5 Anthony Cirelli Active

Anthony Cirelli scored a pair of goals in Friday's 7-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres. This was his first multi-goal game of his young NHL career. The 20-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 17 games this season. The Lightning have an opportunity to clinch the Atlantic Division crown on Saturday night. "We knew this game was a big one for us if we wanted a chance to win the division," said Cirelli. "It was a good third period in that we came out there and played the right way and got the results we needed to get."

6 Gabriel Dumont Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Ottawa. Dumont started the season with Tampa Bay, but the Lightning put him on waivers on Nov. 21 and he was claimed by Ottawa, so this is a return to his former team. He has a goal and an assist in 30 games this season.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. J.T. Miller found Palat in the slot and he one-timed a shot in behind Cam Ward. It's Palat's 11th goal of the year, the least he has scored since his rookie season where he played only 14 games. He missed about a third of the season due to a lower-body injury and the Lightning will need him to be fully healthy in their quest for the Stanley Cup. A Bruins loss tomorrow against the Florida Panthers would clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the Lightning.

2 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde set a pair of franchise records during Friday's 7-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres. He had three points on the night. Gourde hit the 25-goal mark, which is the most by a Lightning rookie and he collected his 64th point, which is also the most by a rookie in team history. It's been an extremely successful season for the 26-year-old.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning were down 3-0 late in the second period, but Tampa's Victor Hedman managed to cut the deficit to 3-1 before the end of the frame. The Bolts then got three goals from Ryan McDonagh (3-2), Nikita Kucherov (3-3) and Killorn (4-3) to complete the comeback. Killorn now has 14 goals and 42 points in 73 games this season. He finished tonight's game with four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 17:07 of ice time.

4 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday night. Kunitz has 12 goals in his first season with the Lightning after he scored just nine times in 2016-17. However, his overall totals are not much different. Kunitz finished that campaign with 29 points in 71 games and he has 24 points through 68 outings this year.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov finished the regular season with 100 points in 80 games. Kucherov is the third player in Tampa Bay history to reach the 100-point mark in a season. Vincent Lecavalier (108) and Martin St. Louis (102) surpassed 100 points during the 2006-07 campaign.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller has 10 goals in 17 games since joining the Lightning at the trade deadline. Miller scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Boston. He has 17 points with Tampa Bay after he had 40 points in 63 appearances with the New York Rangers. Miller has been a great addition to the top-six forward group of the Lightning.

3 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan (upper body) will be back in the lineup Sunday night against Nashville. Callahan had been absent for the last five games due to an upper-body injury. He is projected to play on the fourth line with Cedric Paquette and Chris Kunitz. In 63 games this season, Callahan has contributed 15 points.

4 Cory Conacher Active

Cory Conacher scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Conacher gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but that was the only offense they could muster against the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Conacher finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and three shots on goal in 9:01 of ice time. Dan Girardi and Yanni Gourde registered the assists on Tampa Bay's only goal. Conacher shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Adam Erne Sidelined

Adam Erne (lower body) is out indefinitely. Erne sustained the injury during Monday's game. He has three goals and four points in 23 games this season.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman scored a goal and finished the game as a plus-3 in a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Hedman beat Tuukka Rask with a blast from the point to put the Lightning up 2-0. After losing the last two games to the Bruins by a combined 7-2 score, the Lightning really came out with a purpose tonight and moved back into tie for first in the Eastern Conference with Boston, albeit with the Bruins holding a game in hand. Hedman is up to 16 goals and 61 points in 75 games so far this season. Brayden Point, Chris Kunitz and J.T. Miller also scored in the win.

2 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh logged 19:15 minutes in his Lightning debut on Saturday. The Lightning acquired McDonagh from the Rangers on Feb. 26, but he was dealing with a hand injury and consequently couldn't draw into the lineup for Tampa Bay right away. Now that he's healthy, McDonagh was paired with another former Rangers defenseman in Dan Girardi. "It's good to have guys out there who know each other and have played with each other," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. Cooper was happy with McDonagh's debut, praising his "poise and composure."

3 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sergachev is one of the regulars that will be rested tonight. Jake Dotchin, Cory Conacher and Andrei Vasilevskiy are the other healthy players that will watch from the press box.

4 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman was scoreless in Monday's 2-0 win at Chicago, but he was able to pick up three blocked shots and five hits across 22:30 of ice time. Stralman is stuck on 12 points with a plus-17 rating through 45 games this season. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his blocked shots and hits. He now has 60 hits and 48 blocked shots to help fantasy owners in those categories.

5 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi (lower body) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The injury has forced him to miss each of the last three games. Girardi is paired with rookie Mikhail Sergachev during the pre-game warmup. The veteran has three goals and 12 points in 48 games this season.

6 Braydon Coburn Active

Brayden Coburn will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. Coburn has now been scratched in three of Tampa's last four games. He has just one goal and 11 points in 61 games this season. Cory Conacher, Andrej Sustr and Slater Koekkoek will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Dotchin's been scratched and out with an illness over the last few weeks. His last game came on Mar. 17. He has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season. Andrej Sustr and Slater Koekkoek will also watch the game from the press box. Steven Stamkos is out with an injury.

8 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This will be the fifth straight game he watches from the press box. He's also been scratched in 12 of Tampa's last 13 contests. Andrej Sustr, Jake Dotchin and Peter Budaj will also serve as healthy scratches on Friday night.

9 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins. It's the eighth time in 10 games that the Bolts have made the big blue liner a healthy scratch. Sustr has two goals, five assists and a minus-5 rating in 43 games this season. Slater Koekkoek and Peter Budaj will also watch the game from the press box this evening, while Ryan Callahan is out with an injury.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

It appears the Tampa Bay Lightning will be giving Andrei Vasilevskiy the night off. Vasilevskiy didn't make the trip to Carolina and will get the night off to rest up for the post-season. The Russian netminder will finish the regular-season with a 44-17-3 record, a 2.62 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage this season.

2 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Islanders. Budaj continues to serve as his team's third goaltender for now. Louis Domingue will be Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup tonight. Budaj has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.76 goals-against-average and a .876 save percentage this season. Cedric Paquette, Slater Koekkoek, Jake Dotchin and Cory Conacher are also expected to watch the game from the press box.