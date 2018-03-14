Player Page

Jon Cooper | Center

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (50) / 8/23/1967
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 167
The Tampa Bay Lightning locked up first place in the Eastern Conference after Boston's loss to Florida on Sunday.
Boston could have clinched the East in their final game of the regular season on Sunday, but could not get the job done against Florida. The Bolts will now face the wildcard New Jersey Devils in Round 1, while Boston draws the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic's 2 vs. 3 matchup. Apr 8 - 10:12 PM
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Brayden Point
3Tyler Johnson
4Cedric Paquette
5Anthony Cirelli
6Gabriel Dumont
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Yanni Gourde
3Alex Killorn
4Chris Kunitz
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2J.T. Miller
3Ryan Callahan
4Cory Conacher
5Adam Erne
D1Victor Hedman
2Ryan McDonagh
3Mikhail Sergachev
4Anton Stralman
5Dan Girardi
6Braydon Coburn
7Jake Dotchin
8Slater Koekkoek
9Andrej Sustr
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
3Louis Domingue
 

 