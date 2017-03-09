Player Page

Tobias Rieder | Winger | #8

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (114) / EDM
Tobias Rieder underwent successful ankle surgery and his recovery period is expected to be 8-12 weeks.
Rieder sustained his injury during the World Hockey Championship where he had one goal in three games for Germany. He finished the NHL regular season with 16 goals and 34 points in 80 games. He has the potential to put up a few more points if he is fully recovered from his ankle ailment. May 27 - 3:33 PM
Source: Craig Morgan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
80161834-8624111155.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014PHO7213821-191402301189.069
2015ARI82142337-211026011189.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8MIN1000-10000001.000
Apr 6VAN1000-10000003.000
Apr 4@ DAL100000000005.000
Apr 2@ LA100000000000.000
Mar 31WAS100010000001.000
Mar 29STL100000000001.000
Mar 27@ STL100000000002.000
Mar 25@ WAS1000-10000002.000
Mar 23@ FLA1101-10000002.500
Mar 21@ TB100010000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Jordan Martinook
3Peter Holland
4Josh Jooris
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
6Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Tobias Rieder
3Shane Doan
4Anthony Duclair
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Connor Murphy
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Zbynek Michalek
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 