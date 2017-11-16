Player Page

Luke Witkowski | Winger | #28

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (160) / TB
Recent News

The NHL will issue Luke Witkowski a 10-game suspension for inciting a line brawl.
Witkowski came back on the ice to engage in the fight. As a result of this suspension, he won't be eligible to play until December 11th. That's of course assuming that he doesn't opt to appeal the suspension or, if he does, isn't successful in that effort. Nov 16 - 5:29 PM
Source: Nick Kypreos on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8000139000003.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014TB 160000150000010.000
2015TB 400004000001.000
2016TB 34044-1390000024.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 15CAL1000137000000.000
Nov 11CLM100000000001.000
Nov 9@ CAL000000000000.000
Nov 6@ VAN000000000000.000
Nov 5@ EDM000000000000.000
Nov 2@ OTT000000000000.000
Oct 31ARI000000000000.000
Oct 28@ FLA000000000000.000
Oct 26@ TB000000000000.000
Oct 24@ BUF100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Justin Abdelkader
4Darren Helm
5Scott Wilson
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
 

 