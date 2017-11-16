Luke Witkowski | Winger | #28

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

With just 12 goals in their last six games, the Red Wings are focused on getting the 'dirty' goals to get going offensively. 'Dirty' goals can be categorized by either tips, rebounds, screens, or second-chance opportunities. "We’ve got to get better on a few things, score some uglier goals," captain Henrik Zetterberg said."Pucks are laying there. We’ve just got to win those battles. We were in front of the net but we didn’t win any second battles or second chances. It’s been an issue before, I would say, but the last two games it had been better." Zetterberg, 37, is fourth on the Red Wings in points with 10 in 14 games. If the Red Wings wish to get back into the post-season, they will need more goal scoring from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin notched a goal and two helpers in an 8-2 victory over Calgary on Wednesday night. Larkin potted a shorthanded marker late in the first period to give the Red Wings a 4-1 lead. He also added assists on goals by Justin Abdelkader and Andreas Athanasiou (power play) in the contest. Larkin has racked up 18 points, including 15 helpers, in 19 games this season.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen netted his 46th career shootout goal on Saturday. That moves Nielsen ahead of Radim Vrbata for the all-time lead. He has made good on 93 attempts compared to Vrbata's 105 and his 20 game-deciding goals has him tied with T.J. Oshie for the most overall. Nielsen has had a quietly productive start to the 2017-18 season away from the shootout, with six goals and eight points in 18 matches.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona. Glendening's shorthanded goal with 3:24 left in regulation gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. It was his first point in four games this year. Glendening also had five hits and two blocks in the contest, while logging 4:38 on the penalty kill.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar found the back of the net with 1:14 remaining in regulation in Monday's game at Vancouver, helping his team to a 3-2 victory. The game appeared to be heading for overtime after Vancouver's Michael Del Zotto potted a goal midway through the final period to knot the game 2-2. However, Tatar picked up his 200th career NHL point after it looked like he got away with a trip at the other end on a rush by Vancouver. The late-game heroics snapped a seven-game scoreless skid for the Czech forward.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha generated two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 victory versus Calgary. Both of Mantha's goals came on the power play. He also piled up 25 penalty minutes after he was involved in Detroit's line brawl with the Flames. Mantha has 10 goals and 19 points in 19 games this year.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader (fractured cheekbone) will be back in the fold on Wednesday. Coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that Abdelkader will return after the winger participated in Monday's practice. He is projected to play with Dylan Larkin and Tomas Tatar. Abdelkader missed one game with a fractured cheekbone and he will wear a protective face shield.

4 Darren Helm Sidelined

Updating an earlier item, Darren Helm won't be available to play Wednesday night. It was hoped that he would be OK to play even though he missed two straight practices, but that won't be the case. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

5 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson (lower body) was able to play on Thursday. Wilson was regarded as questionable due to the ailment. He dressed, but only logged 5:26 minutes in Detroit's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist was scheduled to be a game-time decision, but the Wings decided he was healthy enough to play.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Athanasiou's goals gave the Red Wings 1-0 and 7-2 leads in the first and third periods. He also helped set up Anthony Mantha's tally in the first frame. Athanasiou now has four goals and two assists in nine games this season. Four of those six points have come in the last two games. He's only worth adding in deeper fantasy formats.

3 Martin Frk Sidelined

Martin Frk (groin) won't be available on Wednesday. Frk has a nagging groin injury and consequently should be regarded as day-to-day. He has six goals and nine points in 18 games this season.

4 Luke Witkowski Suspended

The NHL will issue Luke Witkowski a 10-game suspension for inciting a line brawl. Witkowski came back on the ice to engage in the fight. As a result of this suspension, he won't be eligible to play until December 11th. That's of course assuming that he doesn't opt to appeal the suspension or, if he does, isn't successful in that effort.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will draw into the Red Wings' lineup on Wednesday. There's an opening for Booth because Martin Frk and Darren Helm are both sidelined. "David Booth has been working extremely hard since he's been here," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said, "he hasn't had an opportunity and I think he deserves the opportunity tonight." Don't expect Booth to get much ice time Wednesday night.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green contributed three power-play assists in Wednesday's 8-2 blowout win over Calgary. Detroit went 4-for-6 on the man advantage in the contest. Green is tied for first among all defensemen with 16 helpers. He has had a productive season so far with 17 points in 19 games. Green can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

2 Trevor Daley Sidelined

Trevor Daley suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Calgary Flames. The Red Wings have already confirmed that he won't be returning to the lineup. They'll likely provide an update on his status in the coming days.

3 Danny DeKeyser Sidelined

Danny DeKeyser (ankle) hopes to be back in the lineup this weekend. DeKeyser took part in Monday's practice, but feels he needs to get in a few more sessions before he is ready to return. He has been out of action since Oct. 10.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall registered an assist in Detroit's 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday. It was just Kronwall's third point in 15 games this season. It's worth noting that he does have persistent knee problems. At one point in his career he provided 40-plus points, but the 36-year-old shouldn't be used in standard fantasy leagues anymore.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen picked up three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He registered the primary assists on Henrik Zetterberg's first-period goal and Jonathan Ericsson's tally in the second frame. He also helped set up Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period. Jensen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and two hits in 18:05 of ice time. The 27-year-old now has four assists in seven contests this season. He isn't worthy of a pickup in any fantasy league at this time, though.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday night. Ericsson's first goal of the season was initially waived off for goaltending interference, but the call was reversed following a coach's challenge. He has collected a goal and an assist in the last four games. Ericsson only found the back of the net once in 58 matches last season.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet was a restricted free agent after completing a one-year, $715,000 contract. Ouellet had three goals and 12 points in 66 games last season.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Howard made 20 saves on 21 shots at even-strength (he also gave up a goal on the power play). The Red Wings goalie now has a 7-5-1 record with a 2.32 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season.