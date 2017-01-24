Player Page

Reto Berra | Goalie | #20

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (106) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Reto Berra will get the call in Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Berra hasn't started a game since Dec. 9, 2015, but he made his first appearance of the 2016-17 season earlier this month. He gave up no goals on eight shots in a game against the Rangers on Mar. 7. Mar 21 - 6:25 PM
Source: Mike Maniscalco on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
1250000.00881.0000
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013COL311720918034883.07820732.8930
2014COL1974854013332.65403370.9181
2015COL1472158002292.41374345.9222
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Mar 19@ PIT0000000.0000.0000
Mar 17@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Mar 16@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Mar 14TOR0000000.0000.0000
Mar 11@ TB0000000.0000.0000
Mar 10MIN0000000.0000.0000
Mar 7NYR12500010.00881.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Michael Sgarbossa
6Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Marchessault
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Huberdeau
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Thomas Vanek
3Reilly Smith
4Colton Sceviour
5Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Michael Matheson
6Jakub Kindl
7Alex Petrovic
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Reto Berra
 

 