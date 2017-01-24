Reto Berra | Goalie | #20

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov has firmly established himself as one of the best shootout players in the NHL. With seven shootout goals in 10 chances, Barkov has become the Panthers' go to guy when the game is on the line. That shouldn't be a surprise as Barkov has an immense amount of talent. In fact, had he not been injured this season, he might have been a league top-20 scorer. We love Barkov's prospects for next season, provided he can stay healthy.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck is projected to play with Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith on Tuesday night. Florida's second unit was reunited on Monday at practice after the lines were altered for the last two games. Trocheck will try to get his struggling linemates back on track.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad was back between Jonathan Marchessault and Thomas Vanek at Wednesday's practice. Interim bench boss Tom Rowe has been mixing and matching different combinations to try to get Florida's offense back on track. Bjugstad has gone five straight games without a point and he has been credited with just a total of nine in 37 outings.

4 Denis Malgin Sidelined

Panthers coach Tom Rowe expects Denis Malgin (concussion) to be out for seven-to-10 days. Malgin sustained the concussion during Saturday's contest. Take that timetable with a grain of salt as concussion recovers don't always follow expectations.

5 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Once again, coach Tom Rowe elected to not change the lineup. This time for Sunday's match with the Penguins. Which means that both Michael Sgarbossa and MacKenzie Weegar will be scratched once again. Those press box seats seem to be getting quite warm.

6 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

LW 1 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 23rd goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marchessault opened the scoring at the 18:15 mark of the first period. The Panthers forward has scored four goals in his last four contests. He has 43 points in 62 games this season.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen got a goal and an assist Tuesday night against Toronto. He got a power-play marker in the final minute of the second period to end a 10-game goalless drought. Jokinen had one point in his previous seven outings and he currently has just 25 points in 58 games this campaign.

3 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory versus the New York Rangers. He has accounted for six goals and 16 points in 19 games this season. Huberdeau has also racked up 49 shots. He has been a great addition to the Florida lineup, as the team battles for a playoff spot.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr became the fourth player in NHL history to play his 1,700th game on Sunday. The future Hall of Famer has piled up milestones this season, but he wasn't interested in talking about the video tribute he received from the Penguins after Florida's 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. "It was pretty nice, but I'd rather win the hockey game," he said. "That's the only thing I was concentrating on."

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek picked up four assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vanek has always been known as more of a goal scorer than a playmaker, but he had no problem setting up his teammates tonight. Vanek picked up assists on goals by Jonathan Marchessault (twice), Jussi Jokinen and Keith Yandle. Vanek finished the game with a plus-3 rating and four shots on goal in 15:04 of ice time. The Panthers forward has 16 goals and 27 assists in 54 games this season.

3 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith snapped a 15-game goalless drought Tuesday night. "He's been working hard. He's been playing good defensively, he just hasn't been getting many breaks," interim coach Tom Rowe said. "He could have had two or three [goals Tuesday], but it was good to see him get that one." Smith collected 10 assists during his goal slump. He has 31 points in 66 games this campaign.

4 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

5 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton, Michael Sgarbossa and Jakub Kindl will each be scratched against the Lightning on Saturday. Thornton has put together 35 hits and 60 PIMs in 37 games this season. While Sgarbossa has six points and 32 hits in 25 games thus far. Kindl has posted four points with 28 blocks and 37 hits in 28 games.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad (concussion) will return from his four-game absence on Tuesday against Carolina. Through 67 games this season, the franchise defender has posted 10 goals and 21 points along with 58 PIMs, 62 blocks and 87 hits.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle had a goal and a helper in Tuesday's 7-2 destruction of the Maple Leafs. His fourth goal of the season and his first since Jan. 11 was the only score in the third period. Yandle, who has 35 points in 68 games, produced just four helpers over 12 games going into Tuesday's contest.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers' empty-net goal with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner Tuesday night versus Ottawa. His insurance marker, which made it 6-4 for Florida, proved to be the winner after Derick Brassard scored 22 seconds later. Demers also added an assist in the match to snap his four-game scoring skid. The 28-year-old defender has nine goals and 21 points in 51 games this campaign.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson has been one of Florida's best defensemen this season. Matheson's offensive totals are modest (five goals and nine assists in 52 games), but it's his overall play that has impressed his teammates. "He is just so easy to play with," said Matheson's defense partner, Alex Petrovic. "He’s never in bad position. Even though this is his first full NHL season, I think he’s one of the best defensemen around." The 22-year-old is already averaging 20:39 of ice time.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl is expected to play Tuesday. Interim coach Tom Rowe intends to give Kindl an opportunity during Aaron Ekblad's absence because of a concussion. Kindl hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 23. MacKenzie Weegar was brought up from the minors Monday, but he is slated to be an extra defender.

7 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic contributed two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory versus the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He has chipped in three helpers, with a plus-5 rating, in the last two contests. Petrovic has registered four of his nine points this season in six matches since returning to the lineup from a broken ankle.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Sidelined

Roberto Luongo (lower body) attempted a brief workout. Unfortunately Luongo didn't feel great afterwards, according to interim coach Tom Rowe. The Panthers don't expect him back for another week or two.

2 James Reimer Active

James Reimer just couldn't handle Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Reimer stopped 24 of 28 shots, including all six on special teams. However, Crosby lit him up for a hat trick as the Penguins won 4-0. The loss drops Reimer's record to 14-14-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage.