Nate Schmidt | Defenseman | #88

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
College: U. of Minnesota
Nate Schmidt has reportedly been awarded with a two-year contract with an annual average value of $2.225 million through arbitration.
An arbitrator made the ruling Saturday after Schmidt and Vegas attended a hearing on Thursday. The former Washington blueliner would make $2.15 million for 2017-18 and $2.30 million for 2018-19. Aug 5 - 2:38 PM
Source: Craig Morgan on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
603141722160001060.050
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WAS29246460000041.049
2014WAS39134-2100000040.025
2015WAS722141612160000180.025
2016WAS603141722160001060.050
Game Log
