Jared Coreau | Goalie | #31

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 235
Jared Coreau stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Florida Panthers.
Coreau allowed four goals in a loss to Pittsburgh in his first game, but he came away victorious in just his second appearance. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as the backup to Petr Mrazek while Jimmy Howard is out with an injury. Coreau has a 3.44 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage. He isn't worth owning in most fantasy leagues. Dec 23 - 11:35 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
212311073.417063.9000
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23@ FLA165100032.773431.9120
Dec 20@ TB0000000.0000.0000
Dec 19@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 9CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 6@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 4@ NYI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
6Tyler Bertuzzi
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Brian Lashoff
8Alexey Marchenko
9Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 