Erik Haula | Center | #56

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (182) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Erik Haula picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
His goal in the second period extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 at the time. He also picked up a primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's eighth goal of the season later on. Haula also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period. The Wild forward has 12 goals and eight assists in 47 games this season. Feb 17 - 12:21 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46117188100000289.124
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013MIN46691514290010156.107
2014MIN727714-7321001192.076
2015MIN7614203421240122299.141
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 14ANA100000000001.000
Feb 12DET100000000003.000
Feb 10TB100000000004.000
Feb 8CHI110100000003.333
Feb 7@ WPG100010000003.000
Feb 4@ VAN100000000003.000
Feb 1@ CAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 31@ EDM100000000002.000
Jan 26STL110110000005.200
Jan 24@ DAL100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
6Alex Tuch
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 