All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal appears to be pressing to try to get his offense back in gear. "That was the first time I think all year that I saw him extend his shifts trying to get something because it might be bothering him a bit," coach Bruce Boudreau said after a 1-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. Staal has recorded one goal and four assists in the past 15 games. He should be able to get back on track. The veteran center has had a great bounce-back year in 2016-17 with 44 points in 56 matches.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu picked up a pair of points during Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit. It was a pair of assists, giving him 24 helpers and 40 points in 54 games so far. He's well on track to collect at least 50 points for the third time over his last four seasons.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. His goal in the second period extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 at the time. He also picked up a primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's eighth goal of the season later on. Haula also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period. The Wild forward has 12 goals and eight assists in 47 games this season.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise scored two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He has four goals over his last five games, giving him 13 markers and 27 points in 46 games so far this season.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund lit the lamp once again during Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Granlund now has 16 goals and 50 points in 55 games thus far. In four games since his momentous hat trick and four-point game, he has both a goal and an assist.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker leads the league with a plus-33 rating. He has amassed 14 goals, 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 32 games since he was moved to a line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund. The decision to put them together back on Nov. 25 has helped Koivu put up 13 goals, 30 points and a plus-30 rating in 31 games, while Granlund has accounted for 11 goals, 36 points and a plus-27 rating in 32 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. He has three goals and five assists in 23 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter lifted his point streak to four games during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Over those for games he has posted four goals and six points. For the season Niederreiter has 19 goals and 42 points in 55 games.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Thanks to the points he picked up in Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, Charlie Coyle now has points in three of his last four games. Coyle picked up a goal and an assist during the match, giving him a goal and six points over that span. For the season he has a newly minted career high of 44 points in 55 games.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville has been selected as the first star of the week. He contributed six assists and eight points in four games. Pominville's week was highlighted by a four-point effort against Winnipeg. The Minnesota winger stretched his current point streak to five consecutive contests.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell has been called up by Minnesota. He has skated in 10 games with the big club this season, but he hasn't recorded a point yet. Mitchell has eight goals and 14 points in 39 AHL matches this year.

6 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch has been called up by the Minnesota Wild. Tuch has no points in three games with Minnesota. At the AHL level he has 12 goals and 25 points in 36 contests.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter received 30:21 of ice time in Minnesota's 1-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. 6:13 of his 30:21 came while Minnesota was on the power play. The Wild outshot the Ducks 37-23, but they were unable to get a single puck by Anaheim's John Gibson. Suter finished the game with an even plus/minus rating, four shots on goal and one hit.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon didn't suffer a major injury when he was high-sticked in the face by Detroit's Gustav Nyquist. He got lucky. "Two inches closer, and the guy could have speared his eye out," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing for the incident. He was mad after receiving a cross-check from Spurgeon and retaliated with some vicious stickwork. Thankfully, the Minnesota defender sustained just a fat lip and some stitches to his lower left cheek.

3 Matt Dumba Sidelined

Matt Dumba (knee) isn't expected to play until after Minnesota's bye week. That means Dumba is projected to miss at least the next three games. The Wild resume playing on Feb. 27 versus Los Angeles. He has already sat out two games with a knee injury.

4 Jonas Brodin I.L.

Jonas Brodin (finger) is getting closer to a return. "I have no idea right now," coach Bruce Boudreau said when asked for an exact timetable. "I'm hoping sooner than later. It looks like he's skating fine. He started taking slap shots today. I have to believe it's in the not-too-distant future." Brodin, who hasn't played since Jan. 17, is still skating with the team.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin picked up his second goal of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Folin now has seven points on the season. He sits just four points shy of a new career high as well.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser could be back in the lineup on Wednesday night. It's believed he may be paired with Gustav Olofsson, while Christian Folin would head to the press box.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson picked up the first two points of his young career during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Now through six career games, including four this year, the youngster has a pair of assists. Congratulations to the 22-year-old.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk allowed one goal on 23 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks scored their only goal of the game less than five minutes into the first period, but it held up as the game-winner. Dubnyk will probably be a little frustrated with himself, as he gave up a weak rebound which ended up right on Ducks forward Joseph Cramorosa's stick in front of the net. The loss puts an end to Dubnyk's personal four-game winning streak. He has a 31-10-3 record with a 1.97 goals-against-average and a .934 save percentage.