Chad Ruhwedel | Defenseman | #2

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 191
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Chad Ruhwedel suffered a concussion in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Ruhwedel was hurt after being hit into the boards by Senators forward Bobby Ryan. He never returned to the game. Pittsburgh was already missing Kris Letang and Justin Schultz in the match, so losing another blueliner is far from ideal for them. Ruhwedel is considered day-to-day for now. May 20 - 1:34 AM
Source: Dave Molinari on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
342810980300045.044
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012BUF700000000008.000
2013BUF21011-320100035.000
2014BUF401130000004.000
2015BUF100002000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ NYR000000000000.000
Apr 8@ TOR000000000000.000
Apr 6@ NJ101120010001.000
Apr 4CLM100010000000.000
Apr 2CAR101100010000.000
Mar 31@ NYR100000000001.000
Mar 29CHI1000-10000003.000
Mar 26PHI000000000000.000
Mar 24NYI101110000000.000
Mar 23@ OTT100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Scott Wilson
5Chris Kunitz
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
6Josh Archibald
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Ron Hainsey
7Brian Dumoulin
8Mark Streit
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
3Tristan Jarry
 

 