Chad Ruhwedel | Defenseman | #2

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Crosby picked up the primary assist on Olli Maatta's goal in the first period before adding one of his own in the second frame to give his team a 2-0 lead at the time. Crosby finished the game with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal in 18:05 of ice time. The Pens captain is up to six goals and 11 assists this postseason. The best-of-seven series is now tied up at two with the series shifting back to Pittsburgh. Game 5 will be played on Sunday.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin only needs one more point to reach 150 over his playoff career. Malkin would become the 29th player to reach that mark and tie Stan Mikita in the process. Teammate Sidney Crosby only recently reached the 150-point milestone too and currently sits at 152.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored the game-winning goal in Pittsburgh's 3-2 win over Washington in Game 1 of the second round series. Bonino has scored 14 career playoff goals and six of them have been game winners. "I just think Bones is a guy that's a high-stakes player," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He brings his best game when the games are most important." He had 18 goals and 37 points in 80 regular season contests.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen will be rested on Sunday against the Rangers. His concludes his regular season with 13 goals and 31 points over 72 games.

5 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist has been called up by Pittsburgh. The Penguins lost Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary to concussions on Monday night, so Sundqvist will probably act as some insurance. He didn't have a point in 10 NHL games during the regular season, but he did have 20 goals and 46 points in 63 AHL matches.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel is tied for the league-lead in playoff goals with nine, but he hasn't found the back of the net yet in the Eastern Conference Final. Whatever happens going forward, this has been a great run for Guentzel in his rookie season. That being said, with the Penguins hurting to score goals against the Ottawa Senators, they're hurting for a forward like Guentzel to heat up again. So far the Senators have done a great job of countering him, leaving Guentzel with no points and a minus-four rating in the series.

2 Bryan Rust Sidelined

Bryan Rust (upper body) will not be available for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Rust didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but he was on the ice in full equipment for Friday's informal skate. So he's making progress even if he's not ready to return yet.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin will be back in the lineup on Monday night. He will play with Nick Bonino and Conor Sheary on the third line in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Hagelin sat out the last two games with a lower-body injury.

4 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson was credited with 10 hits in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. He also had two shots on goal in Pittsburgh's 1-0 win over Ottawa. Wilson logged 12:15 of ice time in the contest. He has one goal and one assist in 10 playoff games, but his energy and physical play has been valuable for the Penguins.

5 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz registered an assist in Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington in Game 3 on Monday. It was Kunitz's first point in three playoff contests. He returned on April 27 after missing the first round with a lower-body injury.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel has scored 16 playoff goals over the last two years. That ties him with San Jose's Joe Pavelski for the most by any NHL player. Kessel has six goals and 14 points in 14 matches this postseason. He has 29 career playoff markers and 57 points in 60 contests.

2 Patric Hornqvist Sidelined

Patric Hornqvist (upper body) won't be available for Game 4 on Friday. That's not surprising, but with the Penguins hurting for secondary scoring in the Eastern Conference Final, Hornqvist's absence is certainly unfortunate for the Penguins. He has four goals and seven points in 13 playoff games in 2017.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary is projected to play on the top line again Wednesday night. He was alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel in Game 2 because of an injury to Patric Hornqvist. Sheary has no goals in 13 playoff matches this year and he has contributed just three assists.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Sidelined

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) will not dress for Game 4 Friday night. Kuhnhackl was also scratched for Game 3, though it's not entirely clear if he was available for that contest. Either way, with Kuhnhackl out the Penguins might opt to dress seven defensemen again.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney missed practice on Sunday. Rowney had a maintenance day. He has no points in eight games in the playoffs so you shouldn't be counting on him for anything.

6 Josh Archibald Active

Pittsburgh has summoned Josh Archibald from the minors. Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary suffered concussions on Monday, so Pittsburgh has called up Archibald and Oskar Sundqvist. They may not necessarily play in Game 4 against Washington, but they will be available if called upon.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang's neck surgery for a herniated disc was successful. Letang had the surgery this week. As previously reported, Letang will need four-to-six months to recover so he won't be an option at any point during the 2017 playoffs.

2 Justin Schultz Sidelined

Justin Schultz (upper body) will miss Game 4 on Friday. That's not too surprising given that Schultz wasn't among the participants in the Penguins' informal skate Friday morning. He has two goals and eight points in 14 playoff contests this year.

3 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley (lower body) will dress for Game 3 on Wednesday. Daley took part in the morning skate, but he was still referred to as a game-time decision. He's projected to play on a pairing with Olli Maatta.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta earned an assist in Game 2 against Ottawa. He picked up the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's lone goal of the match in a 1-0 Pittsburgh victory. Maatta has been superb in the postseason and on Monday he played 1:12 of power-play time after the Penguins lost Justin Schultz to an injury. He has earned five helpers and a plus-8 rating in 14 playoff contests this year.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole had eight blocked shots and one assist in Game 1 of Pittsburgh's second-round series against Washington. He also dished out three hits in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday night. Cole has been credited with 22 blocks in six playoff games.

6 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey (upper body) is on track to play Monday night in Game 3. Hainsey was on the ice for the morning skate after he left Game 2. He was hit in the head by a shot from Alex Ovechkin in the third period of Saturday's contest.

7 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin led the Penguins in ice time in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Dumoulin has not been playing at 100 percent himself, but he got some additional responsibilities after the Penguins lost Justin Schultz early into Monday's contest. He logged 26:08 of ice time in the match and finished with three hits.

8 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit is expected to be a healthy scratch in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. Streit played in his first game of the playoffs in Game 3 of the series. He had 15:30 of ice time in that. The Penguins pairings look like this in warmup: Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey, Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, and Ian Cole and Chad Ruhwedel.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray allowed two goals on 26 shots in Pittsburgh's 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Murray, who was the starter when Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup last year, made his first start of the 2017 playoffs tonight. He was very good in this one, as he didn't allow a goal until late in the second period (his team had already built a three-goal lead at that time). Murray now has a 1-0 record with a 1.69 goals-against-average and a .935 save percentage this postseason. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two. Game 5 will be played in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

2 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury got his own net during Thursday's practice while the other was shared between Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry. That might suggest that the Penguins are leaning towards starting Fluery on Friday despite him being yanked early in Game 3. Based on what Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the practice though, perhaps that would be reading too much into it. "Quite honestly, I haven't even gotten there yet," Sullivan said regarding who the Game 4 starter will be. "We're still trying to digest this game that we just played and we'll sleep on it and we'll make decisions on it moving forward."