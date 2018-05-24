Player Page

Miikka Salomaki | Winger | #20

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (52) / NAS
Nashville has agreed to terms with Miikka Salomaki on a two-year, $1.5 million contract.
The two sides avoided a salary arbitration hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday, with the new deal. Salomaki will earn $750,000 in 2018-19 as well as 2019-20. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency when the deal expires. Salomaki registered eight points and 114 hits in 58 games for the Predators last season. Jul 30 - 11:20 AM
Source: Nashville Preds PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
58268-8340000051.039
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NAS110110000004.250
2015NAS615510-1280001161.082
2016NAS5000-12000003.000
2017NAS58268-8340000051.039
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Zac Rinaldo
5Connor Brickley
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Ryan Hartman
4Austin Watson
5Miikka Salomaki
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Dan Hamhuis
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Anthony Bitetto
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 