Dylan DeMelo | Defenseman | #74

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (179) / SJ
Recent News

Dylan DeMelo chipped in with a pair of assists, four blocked shots and a hit over 15:03 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win against the Red Wings.
DeMelo has been amazing since flipping the calendar from February. He has seven helpers and a plus-4 rating in five March games, including a pair of assists on the power play. He had just eight assists through his first 45 games this season, but apparently the month of March agrees with him. He has emerged as a useful short-term fantasy option in deeper pools and a nice low-cost DFS choice while running hot. Mar 13 - 3:36 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
49013132300200055.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015SJ 452240142200042.048
2016SJ 251782140000032.031
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 12DET1022-10010001.000
Mar 10WAS100000000001.000
Mar 8STL101100010000.000
Mar 4CLM101110000000.000
Mar 1CHI103342000002.000
Feb 27EDM100000000001.000
Feb 25@ MIN1000-12000003.000
Feb 23@ CHI100000000002.000
Feb 22@ NAS1000-20000000.000
Feb 20@ STL100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
LW1Evander Kane
2Kevin Labanc
3Timo Meier
4Mikkel Boedker
5Brandon Mashinter
6Jannik Hansen
7Eric Fehr
8Melker Karlsson
9Rudolfs Balcers
10Joachim Blichfeld
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
5Marcus Sorensen
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Justin Braun
4Brenden Dillon
5Tim Heed
6Dylan DeMelo
7Paul Martin
8Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 