C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture found the back of the net in Thursday's ugly 7-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Couture's backhander from below the goal line went off of Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and into the net. The second-period tally cut San Jose's deficit to 2-1 at the time, but the flood gates opened after that. Couture finished the night with a minus-1 rating, six shots on goal and one hit in 21:47 of ice time. The Sharks forward has 25 goals and 47 points in 57 games this season. The 28-year-old now has eight points in his last eight games. Kevin Labanc and Justin Braun registered the assists on San Jose's only goal.

2 Joe Thornton I.L.

Joe Thornton (knee surgery) still has not begun skating. Thornton suffered a right MCL injury on January 20 that required surgery. The veteran center's return to the lineup before the end of the regular season is up in the air as he has not been on the ice thus far. He has 13 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl (upper body) is good to return on Thursday. Hertl was sidelined for three consecutive games. He has 15 goals and 33 points in 57 games this season.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney scored a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 victory against Detroit. Tierney also chipped in with two blocked shots across 13:26 of ice time. He has been a rather serviceable fantasy option in deeper pools over the past month, picking up four goals with nine points over the past 12 outings. Next up is a trip to Los Angeles on Thursday. He had a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in his last visit to L.A. back on Jan. 15.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kane took a feed from Joe Pavelski and fired off a quick shot below Sergei Bobrovsky's glove to get the Sharks to within one midway through the third period. Since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, Kane has picked up a goal and five points in three games, bringing him to 21 goals and 45 points in 64 games. So far Kane has been worth the price tag the Sharks paid for him and they'll continue to lean on him down the stretch of the regular season. Joonas Donskoi scored his 12th goal of the year in the loss.

2 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc scored his ninth goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 win against Detroit. Labanc has managed a pair of goals with a plus-1 rating and one game-winning tally in five contests in March. Still, he doesn't do enough on a regular basis to warrant fantasy consideration outside of the deepest pools.

3 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored a goal in a 7-2 win against Chicago on Thursday. Meier has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. That brings him up to 17 goals and 27 points in 64 contests this season.

4 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker has been white hot over San Jose's last 10 games. Boedker has registered ten points over that period with four goals and six assists and has really stepped up his game since the injury to Joe Thornton. If he is a free agent in your hockey pool, consider picking him up.

5 Brandon Mashinter Active

Brandon Mashinter has been called up by San Jose. Mashinter has seven goals and 18 points in 41 games with San Jose's AHL affiliate this year. The Sharks also brought up Tim Heed, who has sat often as a healthy scratch lately.

6 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen picked up an assist in his return to the San Jose lineup. Hansen has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions this season as he has been an after-thought with San Jose. He has yet to score but played in place of the injured Joel Ward on the fourth line Saturday. He has five assists in 29 contests this season.

7 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr scored his first goal in a San Jose Sharks sweater on Monday night against the Red Wings. The light-scoring Fehr had managed just one assist and an even rating in his first seven games since coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. He once had 30-35 point potential in the NHL, but he has devolved into a checking line player with very limited scoring potential and a penchant for the rough stuff. As such, his fantasy appeal is rather limited.

8 Melker Karlsson Sidelined

Melker Karlsson (lower body) is probable for Monday's game according to coach Peter DeBoer. Karlsson has missed the last two games with the injury. He has only eight goals and 17 points this season so his fantasy value is negligible.

9 Rudolfs Balcers Active

Rudolfs Balcers has been summoned from the AHL. Balcers has 14 goals and 33 points in 47 minor-league games this campaign. He didn't see any action with the Sharks during his last NHL stint.

10 Joachim Blichfeld Active

Joachim Blichfeld has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld has 13 goals and 30 points in 26 WHL games this season. He was taken with the 210th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. "Joachim is a natural goal scorer and can change a game with his shooting ability and hockey sense," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "He has proven to be one of the top goal scorers in the Western Hockey League and his puck possession game fits well with the way we want to play. We're excited to see Joachim continue to evolve as a player."

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a hit in Monday's 5-3 win against Detroit. Pavelski cooled off in the middle of February, but he is running hot again. He has three goals with six assists and a plus-7 rating across his past six contests. His ability to pick up points in bunches is the number one reason he should never be reserve in fantasy pools under any circumstances when healthy.

2 Joel Ward I.L.

The San Jose Sharks have reportedly asked Joel Ward for his no-trade list. Ward has a limited no-trade clause in his contract, which means he can block a trade to six teams. The 37-year-old is currently on injured reserve, so any team interested in acquiring him would have to wait for him to get healthy. The veteran has five goals and 11 points in 46 games this season. Ward is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi's point streak has reached four games. Donskoi registered an assist in the Sharks' 2-0 win against St. Louis. He's up to 12 goals and 29 points in 59 contests in 2017-18.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow returned to action Friday night against Ottawa. Goodrow had missed the last month with an upper-body injury but was able to dress against the Senators. He was five for 15 in the face-off dot and had 9:10 of ice time over 17 shifts. Goodrow is obviously not fanatasy worthy.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorensen was called up from the minors for Thursday's game against Vancouver. Sorensen logged just 8:52 of ice time, but scored his fourth goal of the season. This marked his first NHL appearance since Jan. 31 and his 19th of the year.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns is playing through an upper-body injury. It doesn't seem to be impacting his play as Burns took five shots on goal and now leads the NHL with 259. "I think everybody is (playing hurt). It’s that time of year," Burns said. "It’s fine." You heard the man. Keep him active.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

The San Jose Sharks were shutout by the Washington Capitals 2-0 today. The early start time appeared to throw the Sharks off because they didn't seem to ever really get into the game. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic led the way with five shots on goal but none could get in behind Phil Grubauer. Vlasic has 29 points in 67 games so far this season. The Sharks lost a big opportunity to get some breathing room ahead of the Los Angeles Kings with both of them losing today.

3 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun returned to action on Tuesday from an illness. Braun was not able to play on Sunday. He scored a goal against Edmonton in his return to the lineup. Braun also had two penalty minutes, two shots, three hits and one block in 20:24 of ice time.

4 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has completed his one-game suspension for slashing Madison Bowey. With that done, Dillon can return to the Sharks' lineup on Saturday. He has five assists in 26 contests in 2017-18.

5 Tim Heed Active

The San Jose Sharks will not make any changes to the lineup that beat the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. That means they will be scratching Tim Heed, Jannik Hansen, Paul Martin and Marcus Sorensen. Heed had a nice start to the season but he has failed to crack the lineup in 24 of San Jose's last 26 games.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo chipped in with a pair of assists, four blocked shots and a hit over 15:03 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win against the Red Wings. DeMelo has been amazing since flipping the calendar from February. He has seven helpers and a plus-4 rating in five March games, including a pair of assists on the power play. He had just eight assists through his first 45 games this season, but apparently the month of March agrees with him. He has emerged as a useful short-term fantasy option in deeper pools and a nice low-cost DFS choice while running hot.

7 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators. Martin has no goals or points and a minus-4 rating in three games this season. The veteran's play has really dropped off. Marcus Sorensen and Tim Heed will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan scored his third goal of the season Sunday but it was not enough as the Sharks dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Minnesota. Ryan has scored all three goals in the last 15 days as he had a pair on February 10 against the Oilers. Ryan has 11 points in 54 games but is a plus-eight for the Sharks this season.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in Monday's 5-3 victory against the Red Wings. Jones has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his past 13 appearances, winning seven of his past 11 starts. It was his eighth consecutive start, and despite the heavy workload he is showing no signs of slowing down. He is likely to draw another start Wednesday in Edmonton, although he could be rested soon since they kicks off a four-day stretch with three games.