Cedric Paquette | Center | #13

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (101) / TB
Cedric Paquette (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's optional skate.
Paquette was back on the ice after missing Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. At the time the Lightning termed it as maintenance, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper has ruled him out for Thursday's contest. The good news is that his ailment isn't expected to keep him out for long so consider him day-to-day. Oct 12 - 12:05 PM
Source: Bryan Burns on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
301106000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TB 201110000001.000
2014TB 64127194510020391.132
2015TB 566511-2510010150.120
2016TB 584610-6800000068.059
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 9WAS101102000002.000
Oct 7@ FLA100004000000.000
Oct 6FLA100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Yanni Gourde
4Cedric Paquette
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Chris Kunitz
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Brayden Point
3Ryan Callahan
4Gabriel Dumont
5J.T. Brown
6Erik Condra
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Mikhail Sergachev
4Jake Dotchin
5Braydon Coburn
6Dan Girardi
7Andrej Sustr
8Slater Koekkoek
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 