C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos is confident that he can bounce back this season from his knee injury. Stamkos has rebounded in fine form in the past from a broken leg (2013-14) and blood clot (2015-16). "It may take some time. It might not," Stamkos said. "The only way you're going to find out is getting in a regular season games and putting yourself through that test." He has been encouraged by his preseason performances and feels ready to contribute in a meaningful way this campaign. Stamkos is projected to start the regular season alongside Nikita Kucherov, which should help him hit the ground running.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson will likely play between Alex Killorn and Ryan Callahan on opening night against Florida. The trio was together for Monday's practice. Coach Jon Cooper could still move around some pieces before Friday, but that seems to be a combination he will start with.

3 Yanni Gourde Active

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with Yanni Gourde on a two-year, one-way contract worth $1 million. In 20 games with the Lightning last season, Gourde contributed six goals and eight points. He also had 22 goals and 48 points in 56 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

4 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's optional skate. Paquette was back on the ice after missing Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. At the time the Lightning termed it as maintenance, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper has ruled him out for Thursday's contest. The good news is that his ailment isn't expected to keep him out for long so consider him day-to-day.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat scored twice in Tampa Bay's 5-3 victory over Florida on Friday. Palat logged 17:09 minutes of ice time in the Lightning's season opener. He had 17 goals and 52 points in 75 contests in 2016-17.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn got his first goal of the season on Monday night against Washington. Killorn also added an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-3 OT win over the Capitals. He has three points in three matches this season.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov was back with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in Thursday's preseason loss to Florida. Namestnikov scored a goal in the 5-2 defeat. He played with Stamkos and Kucherov at the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign and could start there again this season. However, you shouldn't big numbers offensively from him. Namestnikov could be worth picking up if he heats up as a top-line forward, but his past issues with consistency could make his stay on your roster brief.

4 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz potted his first goal with the Lightning on Monday night. Kunitz, who signed with Tampa Bay in the summer on a one-year deal, scored late in the second period in Tampa Bay's come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over Washington. Kunitz made it 3-2 heading into the third and played well all game alongside Cedric Paquette and Ryan Callahan.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and a helper in Monday's 4-3 OT win over Washington. Kucherov scored a highlight-reel backhand goal midway through the third period to tie the game. He also earned an assist on Brayden Point's game winner. Kucherov has three goals and five points through three matches.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Washington on Monday. Point is red hot with three goals and seven points in three contests to open the season. Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn also each had a goal and an assist on Monday. Chris Kunitz found a back of the net for the Lightning. It was his first goal with Tampa Bay. Anton Stralman assisted on two of Tampa Bay's four goals.

3 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan left Saturday's game after blocking a shot, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said it was just for precautionary reasons. We'll have to wait to see if there's anything more there, but Callahan is still tentatively projected to be available for the regular season opener. He played in just 18 games last season due to a hip injury, but that seems to be behind him so it would be particularly unfortunate if an unrelated incident forced him to start the campaign on the sidelines.

4 Gabriel Dumont Active

Gabriel Dumont will spend Monday's game in the press box. Dumont appeared in one of the Lightning's first two games. He logged 9:01 minutes of playing time in his line appearance.

5 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown is a healthy scratch on Monday. This is already the second time that Brown has been scratched this season. He had six points and 73 penalty minutes in 64 contests in 2016-17.

6 Erik Condra Active

Erik Condra might be limited when training camp begins because of off-season back surgery. Condra spent most of the 2016-17 season in the minors with Syracuse, where he had 48 points in 55 games. He didn't have any points in 13 appearances with Tampa Bay.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman has been selected as a Norris Trophy finalist. Hedman was often overshadowed by defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, who are the other two nominees, but he was terrific in his own right. Hedman finished the 2016-17 season with 16 goals and 72 points in 79 games this season. "I'm being put in situations to be successful," Hedman said after the season. "I've obviously felt more comfortable on the power play. I've felt more comfortable playing that offensive role. We had to be able to produce, and that's been kind of what I expect of myself, to be one of the leaders, especially when we were in a big hole." Hedman won't win the Norris Trophy, but there's no denying how good he was this season.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman earned his first points of the season on Monday night. Stralman picked up a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Washington. He has a plus-6 rating after three games in 2017-18.

3 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev played in his first game with Tampa Bay on Friday. Sergachev had a plus-one rating, two penalty minutes, and four shots in 16:03 minutes of ice time in his season debut. He was originally taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Montreal, but was dealt to Tampa Bay as part of the Jonathan Drouin trade. "He exceeded our expectations," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "He didn't shy away; he played with confidence. You want to have guys back there that do that."

4 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin will be a healthy scratch in the Lightning's season opener on Friday. That comes as something of a surprise because he had been practicing on a pairing with Victor Hedman lately. Hedman's defensive partner will instead be Dan Girardi. As for why Dotchin is being scratched, no specific reason was given beyond simple numbers. "You have 23 guys, 20 get to play," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "You've probably heard this answer - it's monotonous - but not everyone is going to play every single night. When your name is called, you've just got to be ready to help us win and that's it." Dotchin had 11 assists and 35 penalty minutes in 35 games with Tampa Bay last season.

5 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn collected his 11th point of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. It was his fourth goal of the campaign through 76 games this season. He needed 80 games in 2015-16 to collect 10 points.

6 Dan Girardi Active

After signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dan Girardi bought GM Steve Yzerman's house. It's an amusing, but purely coincidental set of circumstances. Girardi was naturally looking for a place to buy in Tampa and showed one he was interested in to Ryan Callahan, who's another former New York Rangers player that's now part of the Lightning. "Um, I'm pretty sure that's the GM's house," Callahan replied. Girardi and Yzerman, who had already moved into a new place, didn't have much in the way of interaction over the sale as it was handled through their agents. Still, it can't hurt to have bought the boss' house. It's also a nice aside as Yzerman was a big part of the reason why Girardi chose Tampa Bay as the GM personally called him to make the pitch.

7 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr will be a healthy scratch again on Monday. Sustr appeared in the Lightning's opener on Friday, but was then scratched on Saturday. He had a minus-two rating in 12:59 minutes of playing time in his appearance.

8 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek will probably be a healthy scratch on Saturday. Koekkoek was also kept out of Friday's contest. It's not clear when he'll draw into the lineup for his season debut.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy will play between the pipes Thursday night. Vasilevskiy has a 2-1-0 record this season, but he's also recorded an undesirable 3.67 GAA and .900 save percentage. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his first three starts.