Valeri Nichushkin | Winger | #43

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/4/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (10) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
The Dallas Stars will get Valeri Nichushkin back in 2018-19.
Nichushkin has a season left on his contract with CSKA Moscow, but his intention is to return to North America once it's over. "I talked to Val, he had a commitment and he knew that going in," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "He talked to the team, and he knew he had to go back one more year. I had a good talk with him and told him you're going to playing in all the national team tournaments and get a chance to make the Olympics. Take advantage of it. It's a great year of development for him. He's excited about that. And then he comes back the following year." Nichushkin had 11 goals and 24 points in 36 KHL contests last season. He's got a lot of upside so he'll be worth keeping a close eye on once he's back in the NHL. Jul 19 - 2:26 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013DAL7914203420821002128.109
2014DAL8011-52000006.000
2015DAL799202921211001139.065
