Anton Forsberg | Goalie | #31

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 192
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (188) / CLM
Anton Forsberg has been called up by Columbus.
He is expected to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup because it is being reported that Curtis McElhinney will be placed on waivers this afternoon. Jan 9 - 10:58 AM
Source: Aaron Portzline on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014CLM525604001204.69149129.8660
2015CLM41781300493.039788.9070
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Dalton Prout
7Scott Harrington
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Anton Forsberg
 

 