C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored his first career All-Star game goal during Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Metro division. Matthews' tally was a thing of beauty as he barely flexed his muscles to put the puck home in dazzling fashion. Unfortunately, it was his only contribution to the scoreboard.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri produced two goals Monday night -- including the 100th of his career -- in the Maple Leafs' 4-0 shutout victory over the visiting Calgary Flames. Kadri's goals were his 19th and 20th of the season. Mitch Marner opened the scoring in this one with his 11th of the season at 18:59 of the first period. He also drew his 28th assist of the season on Kadri's second goal, which was scored at 2:21 of the third. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev assisted on both Marner's goal and Kadri's second. Zaitsev's assist total for the season is 18. Zach Hyman notched his seventh goal of the season during a Calgary power play in the second period. It was Hyman's second shorthanded goal of the season.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak earned an assist in Toronto's 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Bozak has one goal and one assist in his last two outings to give him 32 points so far this season. He started the game on a line with Connor Brown and Leo Komarov, but he was quickly reunited with Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk. Bozak and JVR assisted on Marner's 13th goal of the year.

4 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith (hand) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Frederik Gauthier has been sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. Smith last played on Dec. 17. He has two goals and three points in 28 contests this season.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk got his 17th goal of the season Wednesday night in a 4-0 win against Detroit. His 10-game point streak was halted on Monday night, but van Riemsdyk still has four goals and 11 assists in the last 12 games.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman registered a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He took the puck from New York defenseman Adam Clendening and netted his sixth goal of the season. Hyman, who has two points in his last two games, has recorded 20 points in 43 matches.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo and Frank Corrado will be scratched against the Senators on Saturday. The pair of youngsters have played in just two games each this season, posting no points and hardly making an impact on the stat sheet at all.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner scored his 13th goal in a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Marner has goals in back-to-back games and five points in his last five games. The rookie shows no signs of slowing down in a the Leafs fast paced offense with 42 points in 49 games.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander skated with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman during Wednesday's practice. The trio was together earlier in the season, but coach Mike Babcock has not committed to making line changes for Thursday's match against St. Louis. If Nylander is back with Matthews then Connor Brown is projected to play with Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown has found the back of the net in five of Toronto's last six games. Brown now has 11 goals and 20 points in 41 games this season. Among rookies he's now in a three-way tie for third place in the goal scoring race. That's pretty impressive, but it's also great news for the Maple Leafs. Brown isn't even regarded as one of Toronto's top-three rookies this season as Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander are all more highly regarded and having better campaigns. As it stands the Leafs might make the playoffs this season and if they do, it will be on the strength of their rookies including Brown.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov scored for the second time this year on Wednesday night. He got Toronto's fourth goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Detroit. Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen earned the lone assist on the play with an excellent stretch pass. Soshnikov has contributed just five points in 36 games.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly returns to the Maples Leafs' blue line on Thursday against the Blues Rielly had missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. With 17 points and 70 blocks to his credit this season through 42 games, he's a must-play in all formats.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner logged a season-high 29:24 of ice time on Tuesday night. He moved up to the top pairing after Morgan Rielly left the game with a leg injury. Gardiner finished Toronto's 4-3 win over Buffalo with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal. He has six goals and 22 points in 42 games this campaign.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev has been getting more minutes during Morgan Rielly's absence. Rielly's been out for five games with a leg injury and Zaitsev has done a pretty good job filling in. The rookie is averaging an impressive 22:36 per game, but he played 25:08 seconds against the Flyers on Thursday night. He has one goal, 19 assists and a minus-3 rating in 47 games this season.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick amassed 27:32 of ice time on Tuesday night against Buffalo. He got more playing time because of an injury to Morgan Rielly. Hunwick had three shots and a minus-2 rating in a 4-3 win for the Maple Leafs.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak is set to play in his 600th NHL game Wednesday night. He has earned 108 points and 471 penalty minutes in 599 career contests. Polak has two goals, two assists and 132 hits in 40 games this season.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko was claimed off of waivers on Saturday by Toronto from Detroit. The 24-year-old defender carries a $1.45M cap hit for one more season after this. Through the first 110 games of his career with Detroit, including 30 this season, Marchenko has posted three goals and 19 points along with 154 blocks.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will return to the Leafs' blue line on Saturday against the Senators, coach Mike Babcock said. Marincin has been out since Dec. 10th with a lower body injury. Through 16 games he had five points, including a point in three of his previous five games, along with 17 hits and blocks.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen will face Boston on Saturday. Andersen has turned aside 56 of 58 shots from Boston so for this season with a pair of victories. Given that he's managed to raise his season's save percentage back up to .917, we'd go with the flow here.