Alexey Marchenko | Defenseman | #53

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (205) / DET
Recent News

Alexey Marchenko was claimed off of waivers on Saturday by Toronto from Detroit.
The 24-year-old defender carries a $1.45M cap hit for one more season after this. Through the first 110 games of his career with Detroit, including 30 this season, Marchenko has posted three goals and 19 points along with 154 blocks. Feb 4 - 12:13 PM
Source: Kristen Shilton on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
300666120001027.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013DET100022000000.000
2014DET1311212000007.143
2015DET662911-5100001040.050
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 3NYI000000000000.000
Jan 31NJ000000000000.000
Jan 25TOR000000000000.000
Jan 24@ BOS000000000000.000
Jan 22NYR000000000000.000
Jan 20@ BUF101110000002.000
Jan 18BOS100020000001.000
Jan 16MON100010000000.000
Jan 14PIT100000000001.000
Jan 12@ DAL100010000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 