Antti Raanta | Goalie | #32

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Antti Raanta will be in goal for the Rangers Tuesday versus Ottawa.
He is getting the call because Henrik Lundqvist is suffering from the flu. Raanta has been superb this season, while sporting an 8-4-0 record, a 2.17 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Dec 27 - 12:18 PM
Source: Larry Brooks on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
15775840282.17376348.9262
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013CHI251397135042632.71610547.8971
2014CHI1479274013251.89389364.9362
2015NYR251150116026432.24530487.9191
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23MIN133010123.6475.7140
Dec 20@ PIT160010077.004740.8510
Dec 18NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ NAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15@ DAL1600000.0000.0000
Dec 13CHI158010022.072624.9230
Dec 11NJ16010000.0019191.0001
Dec 9@ CHI16110000.0026261.0001
Dec 8@ WPG160100011.001817.9440
Dec 6@ NYI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 