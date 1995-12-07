Samuel Morin | Defenseman | #5

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier played with a torn MCL in Games 5 and 6. Couturier missed Game 4 because of the injury, but he returned to the fold quickly. He is not expected to require surgery in the off-season, but in regular season it probably would have amounted to a four-week recovery. Couturier was Philadelphia's best player in the series even after he was injured.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

This will be an important summer for Nolan Patrick. Patrick was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft and has spent the last two off-seasons recovering from surgeries including sports hernia surgery two years ago and abdominal surgery last summer. This will be the first time that Patrick will be healthy heading into the off-season, giving him time to work on his skills and body. "I'm just excited to be able to move," Patrick said. "I couldn't even run last summer. I only had about a month last summer to train, so I'm really excited to take a couple weeks off and then get after it. It's going to be some tough work but I'm excited for it." Patrick had 13 goals and 30 points in 73 games this season but was strong at the end of the season with eight goals and 17 points in his last 25 games. That's the Patrick the Flyers thought they were getting when he was drafted. Look for a 50-plus point campaign in 2018-19 and draft him accordingly.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall is hoping to re-sign Valtteri Filppula. Filppula is set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing his five-year, $25 million contract. He had 11 goals and 33 points in 81 contests in 2017-18. Filppula is the only pending UFA that Hextall has informed that he'd like to re-sign, though we imagine that the Flyers are looking to sign him at a reduced rate compared to his previous contract.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall's tentative plan is to keep Jori Lehtera for the 2018-19 campaign. Lehtera has one season left on his three-year, $14.1 million contract, but there's been some speculation that the Flyers would buy him out. Hextall isn't completely ruling out that possibility, but for now that's not the plan. Lehtera had three goals and eight points in 62 games in 2017-18.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux did not finish among the top three in Hart Trophy voting. Giroux finished second in NHL scoring with 102 points this season, by far his best in his NHL career but this season there were many candidates for the Hart including Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Anze Kopitar, the three finalists. Giroux was outstanding this season and was one of the best in the league, even if the voters deemed him to be not worthy of winning the trophy.

2 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny moved up to the second line at Tuesday's practice. Konecny skated alongside Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds in the session. He has one goal in three games during Philadelphia's first-round series against Pittsburgh. Oskar Lindblom had been playing on the second unit, but he was the odd man out during the session.

3 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton found the back of the net in Philadelphia's 8-5 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 6 on Sunday. It was Laughton's first career point in nine playoff games. Defenseman Andrew MacDonald also scored a goal for Philadelphia. Matt Read, Claude Giroux, and Ivan Provorov each registered an assist in their final game of the 2018 playoffs.

4 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal could be back in the lineup for Game 4 on Wednesday night. Weal skated alongside Valtteri Filppula and Michael Raff at Tuesday's practice. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the series. Weal accounted for two goals and two assists in three games versus Pittsburgh during the regular season.

5 Taylor Leier Active

The Flyers are projected to scratch Taylor Leier on Thursday. It would be Leier's fifth consecutive game in the press box. He has a goal and five points in 39 contests in 2017-18.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek feels that the Flyers did fine this season, but he wants more in 2018-19. The Flyers got to the playoffs after missing it last year, but they lost in the first round. "For how many up and downs we went through during the year, I think we did a good job as a team sticking together," said Voracek. "We’ve gotta win at least a playoff series next year, but a lot of bright future, lot of guys that had great years, and hopefully we’re not that far off." The Flyers have a solid core to build on and Voracek is a big part of that. He's coming off a career season where he scored 20 goals and 85 points in 81 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds is recovering well from pelvis surgery. Simmonds is expected to be ready for training camp and Flyers GM Ron Hextall doesn't expect him to be limited at all. He is slated to be available to skate later in the summer. Simmonds played through with a torn pelvis for the entire 2017-18 campaign.

3 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (upper body) is healthy again and could be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Raffl has been sidelined since Mar. 18 due to an upper-body injury. He skated at Monday's practice and appears as though he is ready to play.

4 Matt Read Active

Matt Read posted a goal on three shots, while adding a blocked shot and two hits in Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Friday night. Read sealed Philadelphia's victory with an empty-net marker. The Ontario native was mostly a non-factor through the first four games of the series, going scoreless with one shot on goal with four penalty minutes. Game 6 is set for Sunday back in Philadelphia.

5 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will suit up in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. The 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since April 1st. He had four goals and four assists in 46 games during the regular season. Weise will skate on the fourth line with Matt Read and Jori Lehtera. He has no fantasy value.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere had a tough playoff series against the Penguins and was a minus-eight. "I don’t think I played well in the playoffs," Gostisbehere said. "I played in the playoffs before and I didn’t really play against first lines in my first playoff series and then this year, I did. It’s tough. You think you’re so well prepared for it and you go out in your first game and you’re minus-4. It’s a tough pill to swallow. I was on some crappy goals and some that were my fault." Gostisbehere is a strong offensive defenseman and had 13 goals and 65 points in the regular season including 33 points on the power play. He should be one of the top-five defensemen in fantasy drafts next season.

2 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov revealed that his shoulder injury was a Grade 3 AC sprain. Provorov would have needed six-to-eight weeks to recover if it was the regular season. He was playing through the issue in Game 6, but by the third period he was losing feeling in his arm. That let to him surrendering some turnovers. He should still be healthy in time to begin his summer training in July, so this injury isn't expected to impact his off-season plans.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andrew MacDonald has reached the 20-point milestone. MacDonald got there by registering an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 win on Wednesday. He's not an offensive defenseman, but this is the third time in his career that he's reached the 20-point mark. In 2016-17, he finished just shy of the milestone with 18 points in 73 games.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Game 5 against the Penguins on Friday night. Gudas took some heat from the Philly faithful for injuring Sean Couturier in practice, causing the forward to miss Game 4. Flyers fans were glad to see Gudas hitting players on the Penguins, though. In fact, he dished out a game-high seven hits while posting a blocked shot and racking up seven PIMs.

5 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Manning has now been scratched in back-to-back games. He has six goals and 16 points in 57 games this season. Taylor Leier and Dale Weise will also watch the game from the press box on Tuesday night.

6 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg is projected to be put in the lineup for Game 5 Friday night. It would be Hagg's first career playoff game. The 23-year-old defenseman is a major physical presence and that should help the Flyers as they fight to keep their campaign alive. Travis Sanheim is projected to be a healthy scratch to make room in the lineup.

7 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya will be among Philadelphia's healthy scratches again on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 versus Pittsburgh. The Flyers will ice the lineup, in terms of personnel, that they had in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins. That will put Robert Hagg, Taylor Leier, Jordan Weal and Dale Weise in the press box.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott may need additional surgery this off-season. Elliott pushed himself to return from core muscle surgery and may need another procedure. He was not playing at 100 percent in the postseason, but expects to be fully healthy for training camp.

2 Petr Mrazek Active

With the Philadelphia Flyers' campaign in the books, they will be giving the Detroit Red Wings a 2018 third-round pick in exchange for Petr Mrazek. The conditional pick was upgraded from a fourth-round selection to a third-rounder because Mrazek won at least five regular season games with the Flyers and the team qualified for the playoffs. Had the Flyers gotten to the Eastern Conference Final with Mrazek winning at least six postseason contests, then it would have been a second-round pick. The Flyers could also owe Detroit an additional 2019 third-round selection if they re-sign Mrazek, but Philadelphia isn't likely to do so.

3 Dustin Tokarski Active

Dustin Tokarski has been recalled by Philadelphia. Tokarski is presumably up with the Flyers to serve as the team's third goaltender in the playoffs. That will allow Alex Lyon and Anthony Stolarz to stay in the AHL for Lehigh Valley's postseason run.