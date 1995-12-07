Player Page

Samuel Morin | Defenseman | #5

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/12/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 202
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (11) / PHI
Samuel Morin will have knee surgery and won't play again this year.
Morin sustained the injury last week during the AHL playoffs while playing for Lehigh Valley. He only played in 15 contests for the Phantoms during the regular season because of what was believed to be a recurring groin issue. May 16 - 3:56 PM
Source: Sam Carchidi on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
200014000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016PHI100000000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NYR000000000000.000
Apr 5CAR000000000000.000
Apr 3@ NYI000000000000.000
Apr 1BOS000000000000.000
Mar 28@ COL000000000000.000
Mar 27@ DAL000000000000.000
Mar 25@ PIT000000000000.000
Mar 22NYR000000000000.000
Mar 20@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 18WAS000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Travis Konecny
3Scott Laughton
4Jordan Weal
5Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Michael Raffl
4Matt Read
5Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Brandon Manning
6Robert Hagg
7Johnny Oduya
G1Brian Elliott
2Petr Mrazek
3Dustin Tokarski
4Michal Neuvirth
 

 