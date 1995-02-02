Player Page

Roster

Curtis Lazar | Center | #27

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 209
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / OTT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Curtis Lazar has been shipped to the Calgary Flames along with Mike Kostka.
The Senators will receive a second-round pick and defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka in the trade. Lazar will get a fresh start with the Flames after he posted just one assist in 33 games this season. Mar 1 - 2:59 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
More Curtis Lazar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
33011-1040000024.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014OTT6769151140000092.065
2015OTT7661420-1181113078.077
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 27@ TB000000000000.000
Feb 26@ FLA000000000000.000
Feb 24@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Feb 21@ NJ100000000000.000
Feb 19WPG1000-10000000.000
Feb 18@ TOR000000000000.000
Feb 16@ NJ100000000000.000
Feb 14BUF000000000000.000
Feb 11NYI000000000000.000
Feb 9DAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Michael Stone
8Deryk Engelland
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 