Curtis Lazar | Center | #27

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan notched his 99th career assist during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes. Through 63 games this season he's now up to 20 goals and 40 points, which is impressive considering the massive slump he kicked off the season with. He's sitting on 199 career points in 300 career games.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund netted a goal in Calgary's 4-2 win over Florida on Friday. Backlund has found the back of the net in three straight games. That gives him 19 goals and 44 points in 62 games this season. He set a career-high in 2015-16 with 21 markers.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett had root canal surgery Wednesday morning. He also required 10 stitches after he took a stick to the mouth from teammate Deryk Engelland. However, Bennett said he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. He suited up in last night's game against the Leafs, but Micheal Ferland will take his spot tonight. Jyrki Jokipakka will also serve as a healthy scratch.

6 Curtis Lazar Sidelined

Curtis Lazar has been shipped to the Calgary Flames along with Mike Kostka. The Senators will receive a second-round pick and defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka in the trade. Lazar will get a fresh start with the Flames after he posted just one assist in 33 games this season.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau's three point effort in Carolina Sunday boosted his road points total to 26. Gaudreau's problems this season have come at home as he has only 17 points in the friendly confines of the Saddledome, compared to 56 last season. He is already four points to the better on the road than last season's 22. Look for a big season next year from Gaudreau as he missed training camp holding out as a RFA.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk registered a pair of assists in Calgary's 4-2 win versus Florida. Tkachuk has three multi-point games in the span of five contests. With 11 goals and 41 points in 58 contests, Tkachuk has become the fifth rookie this season to reach the 40-point mark.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland has seven goals in his last 13 games. Four of those markers have come since he was matched up with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Obviously Ferland's hot streak isn't entirely based on the line he's currently playing on, but being on the Flames' top line does help his fantasy value. Although he has just 19 points in total this season, he's worth a short-term gamble in standard leagues if you're hunting for help.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik has four assists in his last four games. Frolik is up to 13 goals and 35 points in 62 contests in 2016-17. That puts him on pace to record 46 points compared to his career-high of 45 points set when he was a rookie in 2008-09.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Brouwer helped set up Sam Bennett's game-tying goal (1-1) at the 8:57 mark of the first period. He then added the final goal of the game at the 6:19 mark of the second frame. The offensive output put an end to Brouwer's personal six-game pointless streak. He's up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg skated on the top line during Friday's practice. He joined a combination with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, which bumped Troy Brouwer to a line alongside Sam Bennett and Micheal Ferland. Versteeg has two points in the last 10 games and could be a great position to get back on track versus Vancouver on Saturday night.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson, Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Chiasson has posted eight goals and 15 points along with 40 PIMs and 61 hits in 58 games this season. Hathaway meanwhile has a point with 44 PIMs and 56 hits in 26 games.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano is on a four-game point streak. Giordano extended that by registering an assist in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. He has nine goals and 27 points in 61 contests this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie took a pass from Mikael Backlund at the 1:47 mark of overtime and sunk his fifth goal of the season in a 2-1 win over the Kings. After going four games without a single point from February 18 through the 24th, Brodie earned two assists against the Hurricanes on Sunday. This is only the second time in the 2017 calendar year that Brodie has managed to earn points in consecutive games.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hamilton registered assists on second-period goals by Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan before scoring one of his own (on the power play) to extend Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the third frame. Hamilton finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 19:57 of ice time. The Flames defenseman has quietly put together a solid fantasy year, as he's up to 10 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman continues to serve as a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames. He won't be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings. This is his fifth straight game as a healthy scratch. Wideman has three goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season. Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will also serve as scratches.

5 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski isn't sure if his Flames debut will come on Saturday night against Vancouver. Coach Glen Gulutzan said he hasn't made a decision yet. "We wanted to make sure he got through a good practice here," said the Calgary bench boss after Friday's session. "(Thursday) we gave him our five-on-five plan. But like I said, Bart's familiar with a lot of what we do ... we'll make a decision (Saturday). It'll either be (Bartowski) or Joki (Jyrki Jokipakka)."

6 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

7 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone made his Flames debut on Tuesday. Stone registered an assist and finished with a neutral plus/minus in a 6-5 overtime win against Nashville. He logged 17:09 minutes of ice time, which is a step down from the 20:13 minutes per game he averaged in Arizona.

8 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott will get the start in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. Elliott comes into tonight's game having won three in a row. He has a 4-0-1 record in his last five outings and he's two goals or less in four of those games. Elliott has a 15-13-3 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .899 save percentage.