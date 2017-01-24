Player Page

Alexander Wennberg | Center | #10

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (14) / CLM
Alexander Wennberg scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the New York Rangers.
The Jackets actually went up 6-0 in the third period before New York closed the game out with four consecutive goals. Wennberg did all of his damage in the second period, as he helped set up goals by Brandon Saad and Nick Foligno, while his goal gave the Jackets a 3-0 lead at the time. Wennberg now has nine goals and 43 points in 49 games this season. He has seven points in his last four contests. Jan 31 - 9:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
488324071721800362.129
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CLM6841620-19221300085.047
2015CLM6983240-1211100197.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 26@ NAS100010000002.000
Jan 24@ NYI101110000001.000
Jan 22@ OTT1033-12020000.000
Jan 21CAR1000-12000000.000
Jan 19OTT100000000002.000
Jan 17CAR100002000005.000
Jan 14@ FLA100002000001.000
Jan 13@ TB1011-10010001.000
Jan 10@ CAR1011-20000001.000
Jan 8PHI100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3William Karlsson
4Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Sam Gagner
4Josh Anderson
5David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Dalton Prout
7Scott Harrington
8Dean Kukan
9Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 