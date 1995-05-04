Player Page

Bo Horvat | Center | #53

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 223
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (9) / VAN
Bo Horvat cracked the triple-digit plateau in career points thanks to the goal and assist he picked up in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
He also now has points in three of his last four games, with two goals and four points in that span. For his career, Horvat has 45 goals and 101 points in 205 games. Still just 21-year-old, the youngster has plenty of potential left to develop. Feb 11 - 5:23 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
54151934-4181520199.152
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014VAN68131225-8160010193.140
2015VAN82162440-301848004155.103
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 9@ CLM100010000002.000
Feb 7@ NAS1011-10010001.000
Feb 4MIN1101000000011.000
Feb 2SJ1000-20000004.000
Jan 26@ ARI1000-12000002.000
Jan 25@ COL101100000002.000
Jan 22@ CHI1101-10000005.200
Jan 20FLA100000000002.000
Jan 17NAS100000000002.000
Jan 15NJ1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Alex Burrows
3Jannik Hansen
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
6Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Nikita Tryamkin
8Erik Gudbranson
9Philip Larsen
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 