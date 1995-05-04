Bo Horvat | Center | #53

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin became the 85th player to score 1,000 NHL points Friday night. He is also the 38th player to accomplish the feat with one franchise and the fourth who was born in Sweden. It was a special moment for the 36-year-old veteran. "I don't know if you can really envision it," Henrik said. "Everything was good about it. We got a big win. It was nice [Edler] and Danny had the helpers. They've played for a long time and are two good friends. That was special. I think the best part by far was my teammates coming out on the ice and celebrating with me. That's something I will remember forever." He has 11 goals and 30 points in 47 games this season.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

The Vancouver Canucks lost 6-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, but don't blame Brandon Sutter. Sutter scored two of the Canucks' three goals in Saturday's loss. That gives Sutter 14 goals and 26 points this season, ending a three-game pointless streak. He's been a pretty streaky scorer at times in 2016-17, so maybe consider putting him in your lineup to see if he can keep this going.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat cracked the triple-digit plateau in career points thanks to the goal and assist he picked up in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston. He also now has points in three of his last four games, with two goals and four points in that span. For his career, Horvat has 45 goals and 101 points in 205 games. Still just 21-year-old, the youngster has plenty of potential left to develop.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund now has a nice three-game point streak going thanks to the goal he scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. The tally was his 14th of the season, giving him 23 points in 55 games thus far. It was also on the power play, his third such marker of the campaign.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput (illness) was able to play on Friday. Chaput was considered a game-time decision. He ended up recording a hit and a blocked shot in 8:54 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. After Bobrovsky spilled a Markus Granlund shot, Sedin buried the rebound for his 12th goal of the season. Sedin also picked up an assist on Louis Eriksson's power play marker, giving him 972 career points. With 28 games left in the season, will he be able to to pick up the 28 points needed for 1000 career points?

2 Sven Baertschi Sidelined

Sven Baertschi (concussion) was sent home from Vancouver's road trip on Friday. You can probably count him out of the weekend's slate of games in Boston and Buffalo. Concussions are tricky ailments, so consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher will see his second game of the season with the Canucks as they take on the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Mark it now 14 whole games played this season after seeing nine with New Jersey to begin the year, then another three with Nashville. He has three points and 12 hits in that span.

4 Anton Rodin I.L.

Anton Rodin (knee) is on the injured reserve list. Rodin re-aggravated his surgically-repaired knee. He last played on Dec. 23, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson was the only Canuck to put the puck in the net in Sunday's 2-1 loss against New Jersey. Eriksson's 10th goal of the year, assisted by each of the Sedins, at least gave Vancouver a point in the overtime loss. Eriksson's first point in three games gives him 10 goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.

2 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows has been a huge help to Bo Horvat. Jason Botchford of the Vancouver Province writes that when both Horvat and Burrows are on the ice, the Canucks score at a 61.5 percent clip but when it's only Horvat, it drops to 40 percent. Burrows only had nine goals and 22 points in 79 games last season but already has seven goals and 16 points in 39 games this season.

3 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen was a minus-two and had an assist in his return from a knee injury. Hansen last played on December 22 and lined up with Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund on the Canucks second unit. He has five goals and 10 points in 19 games as a couple of injuries have taken its toll on the Danish forward.

4 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna will be scratched against the Wild on Saturday. Through 33 games this season with the Canucks, Megna has posted three goals and six points along with 42 hits.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille has four goals and seven points in 43 contests this season. Skille is averaging just 8:53 minutes per game and for a player that's getting that little ice time, he's actually been a decent offensive contributor. In fact, among players getting less than nine minutes a game, Skille's seven points ties him for first in the league with Ryan Reaves.

6 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler lifted his point streak to three games during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Edler's assist in the match gives him two helpers and three points over that span. For the season he has 10 assists and 12 points in 41 games.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton will return from a hand injury on Tuesday night. He has been sidelined since Jan. 6 due to the injury. In 41 games this season, Hutton has posted four goals and 11 points along with a minus-12 rating and 71 shots.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (upper body) will play Tuesday night. He exited Saturday's game versus Calgary with an upper-body injury, but he is ready to play against Nashville.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa potted the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Florida. He scored his second goal of the season 3:07 into the third period. Sbisa has two points in his last two games to give him a total of 11 on the season. He has 16 career goals in 430 NHL appearances.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher scored his second goal of the season Sunday. It was on the power play. Stecher has 14 points in 39 games this season. Stecher has been quarterbacking the Canucks power play and if you are looking for a blueliner in deeper pools, Stecher could be your man.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will tag in for Chris Tanev against the Flames on Saturday. Through 10 games this season he's posted just two points along with eight PIMs, 10 blocks, and 24 hits.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

9 Philip Larsen Active

Philip Larsen and Alex Biega will be scratched against the Bruins on Saturday. Larsen has picked up a goal and six points along with 16 blocks in 20 games so far this season. Biega meanwhile has two points and 42 hits in 18 games.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller was unable to withstand Boston's attack during Saturday's 4-3 loss. He made 26 of 30 saves, including three of four on special teams. The loss drops his record to 15-15-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage.