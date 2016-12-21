Andre Burakovsky | Winger | #65

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom’s quick shot during a power play did not make the difference in a 2-1 loss of the Washington Capitals to the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night. The Capitals only goal of the night came during a power play after a penalty called against Canadiens’ Alexei Emelin for interference at the 14:07 mark of the second period. Backstrom scored only seconds into the power play with an assist by teammate Justin Williams and Captain Alex Ovechkin to tie the game. This was Backstrom first goal in five games. His latest was made on December 7th against the Boston Bruins.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on a five-game point streak after getting two assists on Tuesday. Kuznetsov had 77 points in 2015-16, but he couldn't get much going in October and November. Now it seems like he's finally turned a corner, though he still has a ways to go as his 16 points in 28 contests remains disappointing relative to our preseason expectations.

3 Lars Eller Active

Coach Barry Trotz said that Lars Eller (upper body) is good to go on Wednesday. Eller will line up on the fourth line and with only two goals in 17 games, he certainly is not a viable candidate for fantasy pools. Nevertheless, it looks like he will be in the lineup.

4 Jay Beagle Active

JAy Beagle has been the Capitals best player on the draw. He is currently third in the NHL at 60.7 percent and has been particularly good in his own end where the defensive player is at a disadvantage as he has to put down his stick first. He is 60.6 percent efficient in his own zone and that is amazing considering the circumstances. Beagle has five goals and 11 points in 30 games with a plus-seven rating so if you count faceoffs in your pool, Beagle is a valuable asset.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored a power play goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Ovechkin's power play goal at the 6:25 mark of the second period tied the game at one. The Russian Sniper has 14 goals and eight assists in 29 games this season. He's on pace to hit the 40-goal mark again this season. Justin Williams and T.J. Oshie also scored in regulation. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov added the goals in the shootout.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Johansson did all his damage in the third period, as he assisted on John Carlson's first goal of the season to make it 3-1 Washington and he added an empty netter in the last two minutes of the game. Johansson has 12 goals and nine assists in 26 games this season.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Zach Sanford Active

Washington has summoned Zach Sanford back from AHL Hershey on Saturday. The 22-year-old has posted four goals and seven points in six games with the Bears. However he's scored just a single point through the first 19 games of his NHL career.

5 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik said on Friday that he was playing through a high ankle sprain for a good chunk of the 2015-16 campaign. Winnik had six goals and 19 points in 76 games last season. His ankle healed up over the summer, so it's presumably a non-factor now. He has four goals on just 15 shots this year along with six points in 18 matches.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie notched a goal and an assist in Washington's 4-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday night. He opened the scoring in the second period and picked up an assist on Marcus Johansson's game-sealing empty netter. Oshie was playing in his second game since returning to the lineup from a shoulder injury. He has nine goals and 14 points in 19 appearances.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored his fifth of the season Sunday. The winger had only two goals in his first 24 games but has three markers in his last three contests. Williams has been a consistent 20 goal scorer in the NHL and while he has a long way to go this season, he is capable of turning it on.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson got to play alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom Saturday. Wilson had been seeing time on the second unit with Evgeni Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson earlier so he has been seeing top-six minutes after starting the season as a bottom-six forward. His true value is in the penalty minutes category. Wilson has a goal and 12 penalty minutes in 13 games this season. Expect a lot more minutes the rest of the way.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly will sit out as a healthy scratch Missing tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers will mark consecutive games in the press box. He's appeared in a healthy-scratch scattered 17 games, scoring three goals (3-1-4). He will be joined by rearguard Taylor Chorney and Zach Sanford.

5 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana potted his first NHL goal in Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo. He cashed in during a Washington power play after receiving a pretty feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Vrana logged just 8:12 of ice time in the contest in his fifth NHL appearance this season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson will play Wednesday night after missing Tuesday's practice due to an illness. He was a full participant during Wednesday morning's skate. Carlson has one goal and 13 assists in 30 games this year.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. This game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, and that's when Niskanen did all his damage. He gave his team a 3-2 lead just 1:34 into the final frame and he added the insurance marker on the power play with less than two minutes remaining. The goals were the first two of the season for the Caps defenseman. He has 12 points in 27 games in 2016-17.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner (sports hernia) will play on Tuesday in a preseason game versus Montreal. "I think it's going to be fine," Alzner said. "It's been fine the whole time so far. In scrimmage, I'm okay. I've been feeling great when I wake up, so I don't think it's going to be an issue. The only thing is if something crazy happens out there, which can happen. I'm not too nervous about it." He had sports hernia surgery during the off-season, but he has looked ready to play during training camp.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik has no goals and three assists in 14 games this season. Orpik isn't known for his offensive contributions and you shouldn't expect an increase in production from a points per game perspective as the season goes on. That being said, the 36-year-old has also seen his role decline in 2016-17 as he's gone from averaging 19:49 minutes per contest last season to 16:43 minutes.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov has posted three assists in 13 games this campaign. He had the lone helper on Marcus Johansson's game winner in overtime Friday night against Chicago. It was Orlov's first point in eight contests.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt will tag in for Taylor Chorney on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Through 17 games this season Schmidt has posted five helpers with nine blocks and 14 hits. If he can pick it up a bit, the 25-year-old could turn into a nice depth piece in most pools.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Both he and Andre Burakovsky will watch the game from the press box. Chorney has one assist in five games this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby stopped 36 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers. Holtby's given up just four goals in regulation in his last two starts, but he has no wins to show for it. The Capitals goaltender allowed two goals on four of Philadelphia's shootout attempts in the loss. He has a 14-7-3 record with a 2.07 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage in 2016-17.