Andre Burakovsky | Winger | #65

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (23) / WAS
Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues. Dec 21 - 11:03 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
272810-260100042.048
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014WAS539132212102100265.138
2015WAS7917213841204001126.135
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 17MON000000000000.000
Dec 16@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 13@ NYI000000000000.000
Dec 11VAN100002000000.000
Dec 9@ BUF100000000001.000
Dec 7BOS100000000001.000
Dec 5BUF100000000002.000
Dec 3@ TB100000000001.000
Dec 1NYI100000000000.000
Nov 26@ TOR1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Zach Sanford
5Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Jakub Vrana
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 