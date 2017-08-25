Player Page

Trevor Linden | Center

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (48) / 4/11/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Drafted: 1988 / Rd. 1 (2) / VAN
Trevor Linden has decided to step down as President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks.
"I would like to thank Trevor for the opportunity he gave me and my family," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working and learning from Trevor over the past four years. We still have lots of work to do, but I am proud of what we have built together so far in Vancouver." Linden has served as the team's president of hockey operations for the last four years, but he has decided to pursue other endeavors. Jul 25 - 7:59 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993VAN84322961673100200234.137
1994VAN48182240-52590000129.140
1995VAN82334780642120100202.163
1996VAN49931406272020084.107
1997NYI67172138-148250200133.128
1998NYI82182947-143280100167.108
1999MON50131730-3344500387.149
2000WAS6915223706068003126.119
2001VAN80132437-57136002141.092
2002VAN71192241-13048111116.164
2003VAN82142236-6264500197.144
2005VAN8279163151011055.127
2006VAN80121325-6345200192.130
2007VAN5975120150020145.156
