Trevor Linden | Center

C 1 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat's goal over the summer will be to work on his skating. "For me, it’s to keep working on my skating — you can never be too fast," Horvat said. "That’s something I already know and I know it’s something I have to keep working on all summer." Before he begins his summer training though, he's participating in the 2018 World Championship as a member of Team Canada. The Canadians will open the tournament with a game against Team USA on Friday.

2 Elias Pettersson Active

The Athletic's Mike Halford thinks that highly touted rookie Elias Pettersson could start the season on a line with fellow Swedish rookie Jonathan Dahlen as well as center Bo Horvat. Pettersson will likely start on the wing but it's likely that he eventually will end up at center. It is unlikely that the fifth overall pick in the 2017 Draft will be sent to the minors after training camp but of course you never know. "I don’t know, to be honest," Pettersson said. "If that’s what’s best for me to prepare for the NHL, but I want to play in the NHL as quick as possible. If that [means] playing in the AHL first, I will do that, but I want to play in the NHL as quick as possible."

3 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter scored a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss against the Golden Knights. Sutter detests the idea of tanking and he is certainly doing his part to disprove the theory that Vancouver is losing on purpose as they play out the string. He has five goals with eight points and a plus-6 rating over his past eight outings as he gives it his all and is playing his best hockey of the season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle has agreed to a four-year, $12 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Beagle had seven goals and 22 points in 79 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He's also a veteran of 85 playoff games and scored two goals and eight points in 23 postseason contests during the Capitals' championship run. "Jay is a detailed player with championship experience, who can handle a big defensive workload," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He's grown and developed his game with a core group of players and won at every level of pro hockey. We're excited to add a player with his caliber of character and experience to our team."

5 Adam Gaudette Active

Adam Gaudette has won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player. Gaudette, who is now with the Vancouver Canucks, accumulated 30 goals and 30 assists in 38 games at Northeastern University this season. The 21-year-old led the nation in goals, points and points-per-game. Henrik Borgstrom (Florida Panthers/University of Denver) and Ryan Donato (Boston Bruins/Harvard University) were the other two finalists for the award.

LW 1 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for three years. The deal is worth an average of $3.367 million per season and represents a sizeable raise over the $1.85 million Baertschi made last campaign. Baertschi, who registered 29 points in 53 games with Vancouver last season, has some room to grow offensively. He projects as a late-round draft pick in only the deepest of hockey pools.

2 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured rib. Eriksson had 10 goals and 23 points in 50 contests this season. He inked a six-year, $36 million contract in the summer of 2016 and so far that deal has been a huge disappointment for Vancouver. Hopefully he'll be healthy next season and bounce back, but we can't recommend betting on that happening in fantasy leagues.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel has officially signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks are getting a gritty bottom-six forward that will chip in a bit offensively. Roussel had 17 points and 126 penalty minutes in 73 games last season. "Antoine is a competitor with a skill set that benefits our team," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He's a physical player, hard-to-play against with the ability to contribute offensively. We're pleased to welcome Antoine as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic will compete for a top-six spot on the Canucks at training camp. Leipsic would have to clear waivers to be sent down, so he should start the season with the big club. "I'm excited about the young guys we have," coach Travis Green said. "I think they have upside. It's not just Pettersson. Let's see what (Adam) Gaudette did over the summer. There's (Nikolay) Goldobin. There's Brendan Leipsic. There is going to be great competition at training camp. I told everyone at the end of the year, I told everyone again a few weeks after the season, our team has to get better." A spot alongside Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser could be up for grabs if Sven Baertschi shifts to a combination with top prospect Elias Pettersson.

5 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller has agreed to a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver is certainly going after a lot of complimentary forwards today between the signings of Schaller, Antoine Roussel, and Jay Beagle. Schaller had 12 goals and 22 points in 82 contests with Boston last season. "Tim adds size to our forward group and can play throughout our line-up," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He's responsible defensively and last year showed he can make regular offensive contributions as well. We're excited to welcome him to the Vancouver Canucks."

6 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will not suit up tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Gaunce will be making way for Tyler Motte. Gaunce is a former first round pick that is shaping into a bust. He has four goals and six points in 37 games this season.

7 Darren Archibald Active

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Darren Archibald to a one-year, two-way deal. Archibald will come with a $650,000 cap hit at the NHL level, according to CapFriendly.com. He had five goals and 11 points in 39 games with Arizona in 2017-18. "Darren is a big, physical forward who has been a good professional throughout his career," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He brings a terrific work ethic that our younger players can follow and we're excited to have him back next year."

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser (back/wrist) intends to play in a Minnesota summer league next month. Boeser said that his rehab from back and wrist injuries remains on schedule. He is expected to be ready for training camp. Boeser impressed during his rookie season with 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games.

2 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment. Gagner is enjoying playing on a line with the Sedin twins, as he has scored in back-to-back games and has goals in three of his last four outings. He didn't have a goal in his previous 25 games.

3 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Virtanen's new deal carries an average annual value of $1.25 million. "We're pleased to sign Jake to an extension," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He adds physical presence and speed to our line-up and can help create offensive chances when going hard to the net. We look forward to seeing Jake take the next step in his game and consistently contribute to the team's success." He posted 10 goals, 10 assists and 155 hits in 75 games last season.

4 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte has been assigned to Utica of the AHL. Motte had two goals in 15 games with Vancouver this season. He also played 31 matches with Columbus in 2017-18, where he registered five points.

5 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler scored a couple of goals in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the fourth time in his career Edler has scored two goals in a game but it's the first time since Oct. 29, 2011 that he has done it. The 31-year-old Swedish defenseman used to be an offensive force on the back end but injuries have limited him to no more than 31 points since the 2012-13 season. He's regained some of his offensive game this season and currently sits at five goals and 30 points in 62 games. Henrik Sedin, Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter also scored in the win. Heading into a contract year next season, Edler might be worth a look in drafts next season.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev is reportedly "in play," according to Sportsnet's Rick Dhaliwal. The report also suggests that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested, but that the offers, in general, aren't good enough to get Tanev out of Vancouver right now. The 28-year-old had two goals and 11 points in 42 games this season. He has two years remaining on his current contract that comes with a cap hit of $4.45 million. Teams could become more and more aggressive as the draft approaches.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto was scoreless with three shots on goal, three blocked shots and five hits over 21:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Anaheim. Del Zotto has managed just six goals and 19 points, so he doesn't take up a roster spot for his offensive ability. However, he has managed 210 hits with 115 blocked shots over 71 outings. He is one of just nine NHL players to dish out 200 or more hits so far this season.

4 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Vancouver has announced that Gudbranson has been removed from the active roster. He was initially injured on Nov. 22 and missed 12 games. Gudbranson was able to return after successful rehabilitation and treatment, but surgery has been determined to be in his best interest now.

5 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has hired a new offseason trainer, changed his fitness regiment, and plans to work with an NHL skating coach in the hopes of bouncing back in 2018-19. Hutton had no goals and six assists in 61 games in 2017-18 and spent a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch. It's all a big step down from 2015-16 when he recorded 25 points as a rookie. The 25-year-old still has the potential to bounce back though. "I had a conference call with all hands on deck — including Green — and they wanted more from him (Hutton) this season, and they do see a significant upside," Hutton’s representative Andy Scott said. "He’s going to answer the bell. He has the fire in his eyes to have a big summer and prove some people wrong."

6 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher has signed a two-year, $4.65 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Stecher had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 29 that the two sides have successfully avoided. He had a goal and 11 points in 68 contests last season. The blueliner also had 111 hits and 75 blocks while averaging 18:49 minutes. "Troy Stecher is an important part of our team," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. "He's a talented two-way defenseman who competes every shift. Troy has a willingness to always improve his game and is an example of a young player committed to being a professional."

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot has signed a one-year contract with Vancouver. Pouliot's one-way contract is worth $1.1 million. He didn't get a qualifying offer from the Canucks, but he wasn't expected to go anywhere. Pouliot posted 22 points in 71 matches last season.

8 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be in the lineup Wednesday night. Biega has been a healthy scratch for the last two games, but he will play now that Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) is done for the rest of the year. Biega has six assists and 60 shots in 32 appearances with Vancouver.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Markstrom hasn't lost in regulation since Mar. 20, going 5-0-1 in his last six games. The Swede is now 23-26-7 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage.