Mirco Mueller | Defenseman | #41

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/21/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (18) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
The New Jersey Devils have acquired Mirco Mueller and a fifth-round pick in 2017 from San Jose for a second-round pick in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2017.
Had the Sharks not made this trade, there was a chance that they could lose Mueller to Vegas in the expansion draft. "We want to thank Mirco for his years of service to the San Jose Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda organizations," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "This will be an excellent opportunity for Mirco to continue his development and with our organization's depth on the blueline, an opportunity for us to acquire assets for the future. We wish him the best." San Jose used the 18th overall pick on Mueller back in 2013, but he's failed to play more than 11 games in a season during his time in the NHL. The 22-year-old had a goal and an assist in four NHL games last season and two goals and 20 points in 62 games in the AHL. Joining the Devils gives him a better opportunity to get regular playing time. Jun 17 - 3:27 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
411220000003.333
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014SJ 39134-8100000031.032
2015SJ 11000-47000008.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8CAL000000000000.000
Apr 6EDM000000000000.000
Apr 4VAN000000000000.000
Apr 2@ VAN000000000000.000
Mar 31@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 30@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 28NYR000000000000.000
Mar 25@ NAS000000000000.000
Mar 24@ DAL000000000000.000
Mar 21@ MIN000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3Devante Smith-Pelly
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Dalton Prout
7Karl Stollery
8Michael Kapla
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 