C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. Scheifele opened the scoring at the 19:32 mark of the first period before adding an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The Jets forward finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 20:38 of ice time. The 25-year-old now has three goals in four games during the postseason. The Jets will have the opportunity to put the Wild away for good in Game 5 on Friday night. That clash will be played in Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler and Andrew Copp registered assists in Game 4.

2 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny does not expect Winnipeg’s travel troubles to inpact their play in Sunday’s Game 3. The Jets tried to fly to Minnesota on Saturday but were ultimately forced to return home due to weather and make the flight on Sunday morning. "It was kind of a long afternoon, but you get home in time early enough for dinner and get a good sleep and then just get back on. We have a short flight. We got here early, got good prep in, got a good nap. Could have been way worse, right? Rather be safe than sorry. Conditions like this, you don’t want to risk it."

3 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little notched one goal and one assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Nashville. Little recorded both of his points during the second period. He has generated two goals and three assists in his last five games. Little has 42 points in 75 games this season.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry is back in the Jets' lineup for Thursday's contest. Lowry got a breather on Tuesday ahead of the postseason. While it makes sense, it was nevertheless unfortunate in a way because he had five assists in his last four games before the scratch.

5 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic is projected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday night in Game 1 versus Minnesota. Roslovic was on the ice for some extra work in the morning along with Tucker Poolman, Shawn Matthias, Marko Dano, Matt Hendricks (lower body) and Jamie Philips. This group will probably be scratched for the Jets' playoff opener.

6 Matt Hendricks Sidelined

Matt Hendricks (lower body) skated Friday morning in a regular practice jersey. Getting back into contact drills is a big step for Hendricks, but coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that the Jets forward would not play in Game 2 against Minnesota.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers made his NHL playoff debut Wednesday night. Ehlers assisted on Joe Morrow's game-winning goal game-winning goal late in the third period of Game 1 versus Minnesota. He also posted three shots, one hit and one block in the contest.

2 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. The 21-year-old picked up the primary helper on Mark Scheifele's goal late in the first period, which gave the Jets a 1-0 lead. Connor would have had a second assist late in the third period, but Scheifele whipped the shot off the boast moments after the Jets forward passed him the puck. Connor finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 18:39 of ice time. The assist was his first point of the series. The Jets can move on to the second round with a win in Game 5 on Friday night in Winnipeg.

3 Mathieu Perreault Sidelined

Mathieu Perreault (upper body) is not expected to play Sunday night in Game 3 against Minnesota. Perreault did not take part in the pregame warmups. He was not able to play in Game 2 on Friday either after he was injured this past Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp earned an assist in Game 4 against Minnesota. Copp scored his first NHL playoff goal in Game 2 and he has two points over four contests in Winnipeg's first-round series. This is the 23-year-old's first taste of NHL playoff hockey.

5 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Matthias hasn't suited up in any of the previous three games. He had one goal and two assists in 27 games during the regular season. Marko Dano, Sami Niku and Jamie Phillips will also watch the game from the press box. The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

6 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev will play in Saturday's contest. Tanev got Thursday's game off so that he would be better rested for the playoffs. He has eight goals and 17 points in 60 games this season.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler posted one assist in Winnipeg's 2-0 win over Minnesota in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Wheeler had a hand in Mark Scheifele's empty-net goal to seal the Jets' victory and give the team a 3-1 series lead. Wheeler has one goal and two helpers in four playoff outings.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Jets were up 1-0 heading into the third period, but that didn't do their performance justice. They dominated Game 2 from start to finish and they were finally able to put the game to bed with three goals in the third frame. Laine helped set up Paul Stastny's tally (2-0) at the 7:42 mark of the third before adding one of his own with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. The 19-year-old finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 15:21 of ice time. Laine now has two goals and three points in two games this postseason. The Jets have a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series. Game 3 will be played in Minnesota on Sunday night.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia notched a goal and a helper in a Thursday's 3-2 OT loss to Vegas. Armia opened the scoring late in the first period and assisted on Kyle Connor's game-tying marker late in the third. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 49 contests this campaign.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano will be a healthy scratch in Game 2 of Winnipeg's first-round series against Minnesota. Dano has served as a healthy scratch for a good chunk of the season, and that won't change tonight. He had two goals and one assist in 23 games during the regular season. Tucker Poolman and Shawn Matthias will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien has been dishing out some serious hits through two games against the Minnesota Wild. The Jets defender levelled Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek in Game 1 and he did the same thing to veteran Mikko Koivu in Game 2. Byfuglien finished Friday's game with an assist, a plus-1 rating, 12 penalty minutes (he got a 10-minute misconduct in the final seconds of regulation), three shots on goal, eight hits and three blocked shots in 23:51 of ice time. He seems to have taken his game to another level this postseason. The Jets currently have a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series agains the Wild. Game 3 will be played in Minnesota on Sunday night.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba (ankle) should be in the lineup for Game 1 versus Minnesota on Wednesday night. Coach Paul Maurice said he has no concerns about Trouba's readiness to play in Winnipeg's first-round series. The Jets defender didn't play Saturday after he tweaked his ankle. If his status changes then we will let you know.

3 Tyler Myers Sidelined

Tyler Myers (lower body) is not expected to play in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Myers reportedly went back to Winnipeg for further evaluation. Coach Paul Maurice would not confirm his lineup, but Tucker Poolman is slated to play instead of Myers.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey will have a hearing Wednesday with NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Minnesota's Eric Staal. Morrissey did not receive a penalty on the play. Staal, who was shaken up initially, managed to stay in the game.

5 Ben Chiarot Active

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to scratch defenseman Ben Chiarot against the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Chiarot has four points in 24 games this season and will be scratched for the fifth straight game. Adam Lowry (upper body), Mark Scheifele (upper body), Shawn Matthias (upper body) and Steve Mason (concussion) will miss the game due to their respective injuries.

6 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Jets went into the third period leading 1-0, but they quickly found themselves down 2-1 after goals by Wild forwards Matt Cullen and Zach Parise. Winnipeg's Patrik Laine managed to tie the game at two before Morrow added the go-ahead goal with under eight minutes remaining in regulation. The 25-year-old finished the night with two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in 18:08 of ice time. The Jets are sure glad they gave Montreal a fourth-round pick for Morrow at this year's trade deadline. Winnipeg now leads this best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 will be played in Winnipeg on Friday night.

7 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov has decided not to have back surgery following a final consultation with a doctor. Kulikov will undergo a different treatment instead. It's expected that an update on his status will come after four weeks. Kulikov would have been sidelined for eight weeks if he had surgery.

8 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

Toby Enstrom (ankle) did not take part in Monday's optional skate and coach Paul Maurice did not provide an update on the defenseman's status. It's unclear at this time if Enstrom will be available to play in Game 4 on Tuesday night versus Minnesota. He hasn't been in the lineup since Mar. 23 due to an ankle injury.

9 Sami Niku Active

Sami Niku has been summoned from the minors. Winnipeg has injuries to defensemen Tyler Myers and Toby Enstrom, so Niku will serve as insurance if they are on the sidelines for Game 4 Tuesday night. Tucker Poolman is the likeliest candidate to play if Myers and Enstrom are unavailable, while Niku becomes the seven blueliner.

10 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman is expected to be paired with Ben Chiarot in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Poolman is poised to become the 10th player on the Jets to make his NHL playoff debut in this series. He called himself a game-time decision, but it's expected that Tyler Myers will be out and Poolman will play. "It's exciting, kind of like playing your first game, similar to that," Poolman added. "Control your emotions, and go out and play hockey like always."

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside all 30 shots he faced during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. Hellebuyck had a pretty good day, as he was also nominated for the Vezina Trophy this evening. His teammates didn't give him much run-support in this one, but he still managed to come away with a victory. The 24-year-old has a 3-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against-average and a .899 save percentage this postseason. This is also the first playoff shutout in Thrashers/Jets history. The Jets will now head back home with a 3-1 lead in this best-of-seven series. A win on Friday night would allow them to punch their ticket to the second round.

2 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period of Sunday night's Game 3 loss at Minnesota. Mason was called into action after Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 22 shots. Mason played well in relief and got a no-decision on a disappointing night for the Jets.