Player Page

Roster

Josh Morrissey | Defenseman | #44

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / WPG
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Josh Morrissey will have a hearing Wednesday with NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Minnesota's Eric Staal.
Morrissey did not receive a penalty on the play. Staal, who was shaken up initially, managed to stay in the game. Apr 18 - 1:16 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
More Josh Morrissey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8171926154701000102.069
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015WPG100000000001.000
2016WPG82614206381000399.061
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7CHI100012000001.000
Apr 5CAL1000-12000001.000
Apr 3@ MON000000000000.000
Apr 2@ OTT110110000003.333
Mar 31@ TOR110120000002.500
Mar 29@ CHI1000-10000000.000
Mar 27BOS100025000000.000
Mar 25NAS1000-10000001.000
Mar 23ANA101110000001.000
Mar 20LA101110000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Paul Stastny
3Bryan Little
4Adam Lowry
5Jack Roslovic
6Matt Hendricks
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Ben Chiarot
6Joe Morrow
7Dmitry Kulikov
8Toby Enstrom
9Sami Niku
10Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Steve Mason
3Jamie Phillips
 

 